Maruti Baleno Regal Edition Launched, Gets Complimentary Accessories Worth Up To Rs 60,200

The Baleno Regal Edition is being offered for a limited time with all the variants of the hatchback at no extra cost

Gets only add-on accessories as part of the limited-edition package.

Key accessories include front and rear lip spoilers, dual-tone seat covers, and a vacuum cleaner.

The Baleno features a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and safety suite including up to six airbags and 360-degree camera.

Engine options include a 1.2-litre petrol (90 PS/113 Nm) and a CNG variant (77.5 PS/98.5 Nm).

Prices for the Baleno range from Rs 6.66 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India)

The Maruti Baleno Regal Edition has been launched for all variants of the hatchback, offering complimentary accessories worth more than Rs 60,000 in these variants at no extra cost. However, it is being offered only for a limited period. It adds exterior and interior accessories like a front lip spoiler, a vacuum cleaner and a steering wheel cover in the Baleno at no extra cost. Let us take a look at all the accessories available with the new Regal Edition of the Baleno:

Maruti Baleno Regal Edition: Complimentary Accessories

Accessory Name Sigma Delta Zeta Alpha Front lip spoiler ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear lip spoiler ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dual-tone seat cover ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ All-weather 3D mats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Body side moulding ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Mud flaps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3D boot mat ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ Chrome upper grille garnish ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear garnish ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Interior styling kit ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Chrome rear door garnish ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Vacuum cleaner ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Chrome fog lamp garnish ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Fog lamp ❌ ✅ (Already available) (Already available) Black cushion with Nexa branding ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Logo projector lamp ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Body cover ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Door visor ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Door sill guard ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Steering cover ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Window curtain for all doors ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ Rear parcel tray ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Tyre inflator (with digital display) ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Gel perfume ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Mid chrome garnish ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Chrome door handle (with 1 hole) ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Total cost Rs 60,199 Rs 49,990 Rs 50,428 Rs 45,829

Maruti Baleno: Features And Safety

No other changes have been made to the features set of the premium hatchback. Its top amenities include a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heads-up display, cruise control, and auto AC with rear vents.

Safety features comprise up to six airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold assist, and a 360-degree camera. It also has 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors.

Maruti Baleno: Powertrain Options

The Maruti Baleno is offered with both petrol-powered and CNG-powered engine options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre N/A petrol+CNG Power 90 PS 77.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 98.5 PS Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 22.35 kmpl (MT), 22.94 kmpl (AMT) 30.61 km/kg

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

Maruti Baleno: Price and Rivals

The prices of the Maruti Baleno range between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9,83 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, and even Citroen C3 cross-hatch.

