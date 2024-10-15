All
Maruti Baleno Regal Edition Launched, Gets Complimentary Accessories Worth Up To Rs 60,200

Modified On Oct 15, 2024 11:37 AM By Dipan for Maruti Baleno

The Baleno Regal Edition is being offered for a limited time with all the variants of the hatchback at no extra cost

Maruti Baleono Regal Edition launched

  • Gets only add-on accessories as part of the limited-edition package.

  • Key accessories include front and rear lip spoilers, dual-tone seat covers, and a vacuum cleaner.

  • The Baleno features a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and safety suite including up to six airbags and 360-degree camera.

  • Engine options include a 1.2-litre petrol (90 PS/113 Nm) and a CNG variant (77.5 PS/98.5 Nm).

  • Prices for the Baleno range from Rs 6.66 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India)

The Maruti Baleno Regal Edition has been launched for all variants of the hatchback, offering complimentary accessories worth more than Rs 60,000 in these variants at no extra cost. However, it is being offered only for a limited period. It adds exterior and interior accessories like a front lip spoiler, a vacuum cleaner and a steering wheel cover in the Baleno at no extra cost. Let us take a look at all the accessories available with the new Regal Edition of the Baleno:

Maruti Baleno Regal Edition: Complimentary Accessories

Maruti Baleno front lip spoiler

Accessory Name

Sigma

Delta

Zeta

Alpha 

Front lip spoiler

Rear lip spoiler

Dual-tone seat cover

All-weather 3D mats

Body side moulding

Mud flaps

3D boot mat

Chrome upper grille garnish

Rear garnish

Interior styling kit

Chrome rear door garnish

Vacuum cleaner

Chrome fog lamp garnish

Fog lamp

(Already available)

(Already available)

Black cushion with Nexa branding

Logo projector lamp

Body cover

Door visor

Door sill guard

Steering cover

Window curtain for all doors

Rear parcel tray

Tyre inflator (with digital display)

Gel perfume

Mid chrome garnish

Chrome door handle (with 1 hole)

Total cost

Rs 60,199

Rs 49,990

Rs 50,428

Rs 45,829

Maruti Baleno high-performance vaccum cleaner

Also Read: Maruti Swift And Wagon R Lead Compact And Midsize Hatchback Sales In September 2024

Maruti Baleno: Features And Safety

Maruti Baleno interior

No other changes have been made to the features set of the premium hatchback. Its top amenities include a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heads-up display, cruise control, and auto AC with rear vents.

Safety features comprise up to six airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold assist, and a 360-degree camera. It also has 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors.

Maruti Baleno: Powertrain Options

Maruti Baleno gets LED headlights

The Maruti Baleno is offered with both petrol-powered and CNG-powered engine options. The detailed specifications are as follows: 

Engine

1.2-litre N/A petrol

1.2-litre N/A petrol+CNG

Power

90 PS

77.5 PS

Torque

113 Nm

98.5 PS

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

5-speed MT

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

22.35 kmpl (MT), 22.94 kmpl (AMT)

30.61 km/kg

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

Also Read: Maruti Grand Vitara Dominion Edition Launched, Gets Added Accessories

Maruti Baleno: Price and Rivals

Maruti Baleno

The prices of the Maruti Baleno range between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9,83 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, and even Citroen C3 cross-hatch.

Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Baleno

