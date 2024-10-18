Toyota Glanza Gets A Limited Edition This Festive Season, Gets Complimentary Accessories Worth Rs 20,567

Modified On Oct 18, 2024 04:56 PM By Shreyash for Toyota Glanza

The Glanza limited edition gets chrome styling elements on the outside along with some interior accessories like 3D floor mats and puddle lamps

Exterior accessories include side body moulding, door visors and some chrome highlights.

Inside, it has neck cushions, 3D floor mats, and puddle lamps.

It is available across all the variants of the Toyota Glanza.

The Glanza limited edition will be available till the end of October 2024.

Gets no mechanical changes and is still offered with the same petrol and CNG options as the regular model.

The Toyota Glanza, essentially a rebadged and restyled version of the Maruti Baleno, has got a limited edition this festive season. It comes with a complimentary set of exterior and interior accessories worth Rs 20,567. Toyota is offering the Glanza limited edition across all its variants, and will sell it till the end of October.

Changes On Glanza Limited Edition

On the outside, it gets chrome and blacked out side body moulding, door visors, and chrome garnish on the tailgate, ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), rear bumper, fender and rear reflectors. Inside, it gets neck cushions (black or silver), 3D floor mats, and puddle lamps. All these accessories will be fitted at the dealerships at the time of delivery.

Features On Offer

The Glanza comes loaded with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, auto AC with rear vents, and cruise control. The safety features on the Glanza includes up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

Toyota is offering the Glanza with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. The specifications are detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG Power 90 PS 77.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT

*AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

Price Range & Rivals

The Toyota Glanza is priced from Rs 6.86 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Tata Altroz, Maruti Baleno, and Hyundai i20.

