Maruti Swift Blitz Limited-edition Launched, Gets Accessories Worth Rs 39,500

Modified On Oct 16, 2024 06:09 PM By Dipan for Maruti Swift

The Swift Blitz is only offered with the base-spec Lxi, Vxi, and Vxi (O) variants for a limited time

  • The Swift Blitz gets exterior accessories like fog lamps and a black roof spoiler.

  • It also gets interior accessories like floor mats and illuminated scuff plates.

  • Offered with both the petrol and CNG powertrain options.

  • Prices of the Swift remain unchanged, and they range between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The Maruti Swift is another car that has now received a limited-run edition during the festive period. Called the Swift Blitz, it is available with the base-spec Lxi, Vxi and Vxi (O) variants and features accessories worth Rs 39,500 with the corresponding variants. Let us take a look at the accessories that are being offered:

Maruti Swift Blitz: What Accessories Are On Offer?

Maruti Swift puddle lamps (accessory)

Lxi 

Vxi and Vxi (O)

To be revealed soon

Black roof spoiler

Body side moulding

Illuminated scuff plates under the doors

Black front bumper lip spoiler

Black rear bumper lip spoiler

Black side underbody spoiler

Black wheel arches

Door visor (with stainless steel inserts)

Floor mats

Front LED fog lamps

Seat cover

Window frame kit

Puddle lamps with ‘Arena’ projection

Front grille garnish

Maruti Swift PU seat cover (accessory)

The accessories that will be offered with the base-spec Lxi variant of the Swift Blitz will be announced soon. The Vxi and Vxi (O) variants, on the other hand, are available with accessories worth Rs 39,500.

Also Read: Exclusive: 2024 Jeep Meridian Details Leaked, To Get Two New Base-level Variants

Maruti Swift Lxi, Vxi and Vxi (O): An Overview

Maruti Swift Maruti Swift (image of top variant used for representational purposes only)

The Swift’s Lxi, Vxi and Vxi (O) variants get projector-based halogen headlights, a hexagonal grille, LED tail lights and 14-inch steel wheels. The Vxi and Vxi (O) variants also get full-wheel covers.

Maruti Swift Front Seats (image of top variant used for representational purposes only)

It has a black cabin theme and a fabric seat upholstery. In terms of features, the Lxi has manual AC, all four power windows, a rear defogger and a 12V charging socket for the front passengers.

The Vxi and Vxi (O) variants have a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers and rear USB Type-A ports. These two variants also get all the features offered by the Lxi variant. The Vxi (O) variant further gets electrically foldable ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors). 

In terms of safety, the Lxi, Vxi and Vxi (O) variants come with six airbags (as standard), an electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold assist and reverse parking sensors.

Maruti Swift: Powertrain Options

Maruti Swift Engine

The Maruti Swift comes with a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that can be powered with both petrol and CNG. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Fuel Option

Petrol

CNG

Power

82 PS

69 PS

Torque

112 Nm

102 Nm

Transmission

5 MT*, 5 AMT^

5 MT

Fuel efficiency

24.80 kmpl (MT), 25.75 kmpl (AMT)

32.85 km/kg

*MT = Manual transmission

^AMT = Automated manual transmission

The Lxi variant comes with only a petrol powertrain option with a manual gearbox, while the Vxi and Vxi (O) are offered with both the petrol (both MT and AMT) as well as the optional CNG kit.

Also Read: Maruti Fronx vs Toyota Taisor October 2024 Waiting Period Comparison: Which Sub-4m Crossover Can You Take Home Sooner?

Maruti Swift: Price And Rivals

Maruti Swift

The Maruti Swift is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is a direct rival to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and can be considered a similarly priced competitor to the Renault Triber sub-4m crossover MPV as well as micro SUVs like the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

