MG Has Revealed The Entire Price List Of The Comet EV

Modified On May 05, 2023 01:48 PM By Ansh for MG Comet EV

Built for city driving, the Comet EV is currently the most affordable electric offering in the country 

MG Comet EV

  • Prices for the Comet EV start from Rs 7.98 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

  • Offered in three variants: Pace, Play and Plush.

  • Comes with a 17.3kWh battery pack claiming a range of up to 230km.

  • Bookings to be opened from May 15 with deliveries to begin from May 22.

MG Comet EV, an electric car built for one purpose – city driving – entered the Indian car market last month with a single variant, the price of which made it the most affordable electric offering in the country. However, the carmaker has now revealed the prices of the two other better-equipped variants. Let’s see how these variants are priced:

Prices

MG Comet EV Front

Variant

Price 

Pace

Rs 7.98 lakh

Play

Rs 9.28 lakh

Plush

Rs 9.98 lakh

* All prices are introductory ex-showroom Delhi

MG has stated that these introductory prices will be available for the first 5,000 bookings. While bookings are set to begin from May 15, pre-registrations have been opened and deliveries are slated to start from May 22 and will be executed in a phased manner.

Powertrain

MG Comet EV

The Comet comes with a 17.3kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that churns out 42PS and 110Nm. Unlike its rivals, the ultra-compact EV comes with a rear-wheel-drive system and offers a range of 230 km.

Features and Safety

MG Comet EV Cabin

While it is a very small car, when it comes to features, there are no obvious compromises. It gets dual-integrated 10.25-inch displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, manual climate control, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Features like the rear parking camera and the digital key will be limited to the top-spec variant.

Rivals

MG Comet EV

The 4-seater 2-door EV has entered the market to go head to head with the Tata Tiago EV, which is priced from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and the Citroen eC3, prices for which are between Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 12.76 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
