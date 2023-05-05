Modified On May 05, 2023 01:48 PM By Ansh for MG Comet EV

Built for city driving, the Comet EV is currently the most affordable electric offering in the country

Prices for the Comet EV start from Rs 7.98 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Offered in three variants: Pace, Play and Plush.

Comes with a 17.3kWh battery pack claiming a range of up to 230km.

Bookings to be opened from May 15 with deliveries to begin from May 22.

MG Comet EV, an electric car built for one purpose – city driving – entered the Indian car market last month with a single variant, the price of which made it the most affordable electric offering in the country. However, the carmaker has now revealed the prices of the two other better-equipped variants. Let’s see how these variants are priced:

Prices

Variant Price Pace Rs 7.98 lakh Play Rs 9.28 lakh Plush Rs 9.98 lakh

* All prices are introductory ex-showroom Delhi

MG has stated that these introductory prices will be available for the first 5,000 bookings. While bookings are set to begin from May 15, pre-registrations have been opened and deliveries are slated to start from May 22 and will be executed in a phased manner.

Powertrain

The Comet comes with a 17.3kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that churns out 42PS and 110Nm. Unlike its rivals, the ultra-compact EV comes with a rear-wheel-drive system and offers a range of 230 km.

Features and Safety

While it is a very small car, when it comes to features, there are no obvious compromises. It gets dual-integrated 10.25-inch displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, manual climate control, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Features like the rear parking camera and the digital key will be limited to the top-spec variant.

Rivals

The 4-seater 2-door EV has entered the market to go head to head with the Tata Tiago EV, which is priced from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and the Citroen eC3, prices for which are between Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 12.76 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

