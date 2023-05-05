MG Has Revealed The Entire Price List Of The Comet EV
Modified On May 05, 2023 01:48 PM By Ansh for MG Comet EV
Built for city driving, the Comet EV is currently the most affordable electric offering in the country
-
Prices for the Comet EV start from Rs 7.98 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
-
Offered in three variants: Pace, Play and Plush.
-
Comes with a 17.3kWh battery pack claiming a range of up to 230km.
-
Bookings to be opened from May 15 with deliveries to begin from May 22.
MG Comet EV, an electric car built for one purpose – city driving – entered the Indian car market last month with a single variant, the price of which made it the most affordable electric offering in the country. However, the carmaker has now revealed the prices of the two other better-equipped variants. Let’s see how these variants are priced:
Prices
|
Variant
|
Price
|
Pace
|
Rs 7.98 lakh
|
Play
|
Rs 9.28 lakh
|
Plush
|
Rs 9.98 lakh
* All prices are introductory ex-showroom Delhi
MG has stated that these introductory prices will be available for the first 5,000 bookings. While bookings are set to begin from May 15, pre-registrations have been opened and deliveries are slated to start from May 22 and will be executed in a phased manner.
Powertrain
The Comet comes with a 17.3kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that churns out 42PS and 110Nm. Unlike its rivals, the ultra-compact EV comes with a rear-wheel-drive system and offers a range of 230 km.
Features and Safety
While it is a very small car, when it comes to features, there are no obvious compromises. It gets dual-integrated 10.25-inch displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, manual climate control, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.
Features like the rear parking camera and the digital key will be limited to the top-spec variant.
Rivals
The 4-seater 2-door EV has entered the market to go head to head with the Tata Tiago EV, which is priced from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and the Citroen eC3, prices for which are between Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 12.76 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
