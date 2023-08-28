Toyota Rumion MPV Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh

Published On Aug 28, 2023 01:15 PM By Tarun for Toyota Rumion

The Rumion is a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga with minimal styling tweaks and a slightly higher price

Rumion’s prices range from Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 13.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available in S, G, and V variants; CNG and automatic transmission available with the base variant.

Features automatic AC, cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen system, up to four airbags, and a rear parking camera.

Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

Toyota Rumion has been launched in India. It is a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga, distinguished by minor design tweaks. It is the fifth cross-badged product in the country between the automotive manufacturers. The bookings for the Toyota Rumion are now open and the deliveries will commence from September 8.

Variant-Wise Prices

Variant Manual Automatic S Rs 10.29 lakh Rs 11.89 lakh S CNG RS 11.24 Lakh - G Rs 11.45 Lakh - V Rs 12.18 Lakh Rs 13.68 Lakh

The CNG option is available only on the base variant. Interestingly, the convenience of an automatic transmission is not offered on the mid-spec G variant.

While the Ertiga has a much more affordable entry price, its VXI variant is at par with the Rumion S variant.

Changes Over The Ertiga

The only notable differences between the styling of the Rumion and Ertiga are the new front profile and different alloy wheels. The interior has been slightly tweaked with a new dual-tone shade for the fabric seats and a different tone of shade for the dashboard trim.

Feature Check

The Toyota Rumion shares its features list with the Maruti Ertiga, of course. This includes projector headlamps, automatic AC, engine push start-stop button, cruise control, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety will be covered by up to four airbags, ESP with hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

Powertrain Details

The Rumion uses the Ertiga’s 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is tuned to produce 103PS and 137Nm. 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic units handle the transmission duties. There’s also a CNG option with the manual shifter with a claimed efficiency of up to 26.11 km/kg.

Rivals

The only true rival to the Toyota Rumion is its donor model, the Maruti Ertiga. However, like the Maruti MPV, it can be seen as an alternative to the Kia Carens, Renault Triber, and Mahindra Marazzo.

