Published On Jan 11, 2023 12:16 PM By Tarun for Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai has revealed the prices of the Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023. The carmaker’s second electric model for the country is priced at Rs 44.95 Lakh and is available in a single variant only. The bookings are underway for Rs 1 lakh through online and offline sources.

The Ioniq 5 gets a 72.6kWh battery pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 631 kilometres. Its single electric motor drives the rear wheels, offering up to 217PS and 350Nm of performance. The electric crossover supports fast charging of up to 350kW which can juice it up to 80 percent in just 18 minutes, while a 150kW charger will take 21 minutes for the same. A more helpful fact for Indian buyers would be that a 50kW fast charger can do the same in an hour while a 11kW home charger will charge it up to full in about seven hours.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a feature-rich crossover with niceties such as full LED lighting, 20-inch alloys, auto flush door handles, powered and heated front and rear seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-12.3-inch displays, which houses the touchscreen infotainment and driver’s display, and a Bose 8-speaker sound system.

Safety is covered by six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), which further features forward collision warning, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is locally assembled and is thus priced more affordable than its sibling, the Kia EV6 which is fully imported. Both of them also compete with the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the upcoming Skoda Enyaq iV.