Modified On Feb 13, 2023 01:51 PM By Ansh for Audi Q3 Sportback

The SUV is offered in one fully loaded variant with the S-Line exterior package

Gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with all-wheel drive.

Design changes include a sloping roofline, redesigned front grille and new 18-inch alloy wheels.

Comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a panoramic glass roof, and powered front seats.

Bookings for the SUV are already underway.

The sporty-looking Audi Q3 Sportback has finally been launched as the first coupe-style compact luxury SUV in the Indian market. The SUV-coupe comes in a single fully loaded variant but with no mechanical upgrades over the regular Q3.

Price

Audi Q3 Sportback Technology + S-line Audi Q3 Sportback Difference Rs 51.43 lakh Rs 50.39 lakh Rs 1.04 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The sportier-looking Q3 comes at a relatively low premium of over Rs 1 lakh over the similarly equipped, regular Q3. Meanwhile, the entry-level Q3 is more affordable by around Rs 5.5 lakh.

What’s Different In Design

As the badge implies, the Sportback’s biggest visual change over the regular Q3 is towards the rear. It sports a sloping roofline and a more raked rear profile with a revised rear bumper too. This sportier shape is most prominent when seen in profile.

Additionally, the Q3 Sportback gets a redesigned front grille which now has honeycomb styling instead of the vertical slits, tweaked air dams, a revised front bumper, and new five-spoke, 18-inch alloy wheels. The carmaker is offering it with the S-Line exterior package for added sportiness.

The Same Powertrain

There are no changes to the powertrain despite the sportier looks. The Q3 Sportback uses the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the standard Q3. It is paired with a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) and churns out 190PS and 320Nm. The Q3 Sportback comes with an all-wheel-drive system and can do the nought to 100kmph sprint in 7.3 seconds.

Similar Features Too

In terms of its cabin equipment, the Sportback is based on the same top-spec Technology variant of the regular Q3. It gets a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display (12.3-inch optional), and 30-colour ambient lighting.

It also comes with power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, dual zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, a 180 Watt 10-speaker music system, and a wireless phone charger.

On the safety front, the equipment list comprises six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, and a rear parking camera.

Rivals

The Audi Q3 Sportback does not have any direct rivals in the country, until the launch of the Volvo C40. But, it can be considered an alternative to the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Volvo XC40.

