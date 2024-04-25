Audi Cars In India Are Set To Become More Expensive From June 2024
Modified On Apr 25, 2024 06:45 PM By Shreyash for Audi A4
Audi India has stated rising input and transportation costs as the reason for the price revision
The German luxury carmaker Audi has announced a price hike across its India portfolio, which will be effective from June 2024. This will be the second price hike on Audi cars in 2024, following the first price revision in January. Note that this price revision will apply to all Audi models in India, including EVs.
Quantum & Reason Of Price Hike
According to Audi, its cars will undergo an upward price revision of up to 2 percent. However, the extent of the hike may still vary depending on the models. The reason given for this price increase have been rising input and transportation costs, which are being passed on to the buyers in a planned manner.
Commenting on the price hike, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "Rising inputs costs are compelling us to increase prices by up to 2% effective June 01, 2024. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our Dealer partners. As always, it's our endeavor that the impact of rising costs is as minimal as possible for our customers”.
Existing Prices For Audi Cars
Here’s the existing prices of all Audi cars which are on sale in India:
|
Model
|
Price Range
|
Sedans
|
Audi A4
|
Rs 45.34 lakh to Rs 53.77 lakh
|
Audi A6
|
Rs 64.09 lakh to Rs 70.44 lakh
|
Audi A8L
|
Rs 1.34 crore to Rs 1.64 crore
|
SUVs
|
Audi Q3
|
Rs 43.81 lakh to Rs 53.17 lakh
|
Audi Q3 Sportback
|
Rs 54.22 lakh
|
Audi Q5
|
Rs 65.18 lakh to Rs 70.45 lakh
|
Audi Q7
|
Rs 86.92 lakh to Rs 94.45 lakh
|
Audi Q8
|
Rs 1.07 crore to Rs 1.43 crore
|
Performance Models
|
Audi S5 Sportback
|
Rs 75.80 lakh
|
Audi RS5 Sportback
|
Rs 1.13 crore
|
Audi RS Q8
|
Rs 2.22 crore
|
EVs
|
Audi Q8 e-tron
|
Rs 1.15 crore to Rs 1.27 crore
|
Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
|
Rs 1.19 crore to Rs 1.32 crore
|
Audi e-tron GT
|
Rs 1.72 crore to Rs 1.95 crore
All prices are ex-showroom pan India
Audi currently retails 14 models in India, three of which are EVs. In the near future, the automaker may launch another electric SUV in India, the newly introduced Audi Q6 e-tron. You can click on this link to learn more about the Q6 e-tron.
