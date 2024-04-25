English | हिंदी

Audi Cars In India Are Set To Become More Expensive From June 2024

Modified On Apr 25, 2024 06:45 PM By Shreyash for Audi A4

  • 141 Views
  • Write a comment

Audi India has stated rising input and transportation costs as the reason for the price revision

Audi Q3 Logo

The German luxury carmaker Audi has announced a price hike across its India portfolio, which will be effective from June 2024. This will be the second price hike on Audi cars in 2024, following the first price revision in January. Note that this price revision will apply to all Audi models in India, including EVs.

Quantum & Reason Of Price Hike

Audi Q3

According to Audi, its cars will undergo an upward price revision of up to 2 percent. However, the extent of the hike may still vary depending on the models. The reason given for this price increase have been rising input and transportation costs, which are being passed on to the buyers in a planned manner.

Commenting on the price hike, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "Rising inputs costs are compelling us to increase prices by up to 2% effective June 01, 2024. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our Dealer partners. As always, it's our endeavor that the impact of rising costs is as minimal as possible for our customers”.

Also Check Out: BMW i5 M60 Launched, Priced At Rs 1.20 Crore

Existing Prices For Audi Cars

Here’s the existing prices of all Audi cars which are on sale in India:

Model

Price Range

Sedans

Audi A4

Rs 45.34 lakh to Rs 53.77 lakh

Audi A6

Rs 64.09 lakh to Rs 70.44 lakh

Audi A8L

Rs 1.34 crore to Rs 1.64 crore

SUVs

Audi Q3

Rs 43.81 lakh to Rs 53.17 lakh

Audi Q3 Sportback

Rs 54.22 lakh

Audi Q5

Rs 65.18 lakh to Rs 70.45 lakh

Audi Q7

Rs 86.92 lakh to Rs 94.45 lakh

Audi Q8

Rs 1.07 crore to Rs 1.43 crore

Performance Models

Audi S5 Sportback

Rs 75.80 lakh

Audi RS5 Sportback

Rs 1.13 crore

Audi RS Q8

Rs 2.22 crore

EVs

Audi Q8 e-tron

Rs 1.15 crore to Rs 1.27 crore

Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

Rs 1.19 crore to Rs 1.32 crore

Audi e-tron GT

Rs 1.72 crore to Rs 1.95 crore

All prices are ex-showroom pan India

Audi Q6 e-tron front

Audi currently retails 14 models in India, three of which are EVs. In the near future, the automaker may launch another electric SUV in India, the newly introduced Audi Q6 e-tron. You can click on this link to learn more about the Q6 e-tron.

Read More on : Audi A4 Automatic

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Audi A4

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Sedan Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Audi Cars In India Are Set To Become More Expensive From June 2024
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience