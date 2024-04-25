Modified On Apr 25, 2024 06:45 PM By Shreyash for Audi A4

Audi India has stated rising input and transportation costs as the reason for the price revision

The German luxury carmaker Audi has announced a price hike across its India portfolio, which will be effective from June 2024. This will be the second price hike on Audi cars in 2024, following the first price revision in January. Note that this price revision will apply to all Audi models in India, including EVs.

Quantum & Reason Of Price Hike

According to Audi, its cars will undergo an upward price revision of up to 2 percent. However, the extent of the hike may still vary depending on the models. The reason given for this price increase have been rising input and transportation costs, which are being passed on to the buyers in a planned manner.

Commenting on the price hike, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "Rising inputs costs are compelling us to increase prices by up to 2% effective June 01, 2024. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our Dealer partners. As always, it's our endeavor that the impact of rising costs is as minimal as possible for our customers”.

Existing Prices For Audi Cars

Here’s the existing prices of all Audi cars which are on sale in India:

Model Price Range Sedans Audi A4 Rs 45.34 lakh to Rs 53.77 lakh Audi A6 Rs 64.09 lakh to Rs 70.44 lakh Audi A8L Rs 1.34 crore to Rs 1.64 crore SUVs Audi Q3 Rs 43.81 lakh to Rs 53.17 lakh Audi Q3 Sportback Rs 54.22 lakh Audi Q5 Rs 65.18 lakh to Rs 70.45 lakh Audi Q7 Rs 86.92 lakh to Rs 94.45 lakh Audi Q8 Rs 1.07 crore to Rs 1.43 crore Performance Models Audi S5 Sportback Rs 75.80 lakh Audi RS5 Sportback Rs 1.13 crore Audi RS Q8 Rs 2.22 crore EVs Audi Q8 e-tron Rs 1.15 crore to Rs 1.27 crore Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback Rs 1.19 crore to Rs 1.32 crore Audi e-tron GT Rs 1.72 crore to Rs 1.95 crore

All prices are ex-showroom pan India

Audi currently retails 14 models in India, three of which are EVs. In the near future, the automaker may launch another electric SUV in India, the newly introduced Audi Q6 e-tron. You can click on this link to learn more about the Q6 e-tron.

