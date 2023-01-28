Modified On Jan 28, 2023 01:20 PM By Rohit for BMW X1 2023

The new X1 is being offered in two trims: sDrive18i xLine and sDrive18d M Sport

BMW has priced the third-generation X1 from Rs 45.9 lakh to Rs 47.9 lakh.

Longer, wider and taller than before, hence looking like a mini X5.

Exterior changes include a bigger grille, new alloy wheels and slim LED headlights.

Gets a minimalistic cabin layout with the highlight being the new curved displays.

Other features on offer include a panoramic sunroof and a 12-speaker music system.

Engine options include: 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel.

After making its global debut a little over six months ago, the third-generation BMW X1 has finally landed on Indian shores. The German marque is offering the SUV as a locally assembled offering in two trims: sDrive18i xLine and sDrive18d M Sport.

Here’s a look at its variant-wise prices:

Variant Price (introductory ex-showroom) sDrive18i xLine Rs 45.9 lakh sDrive18d M Sport Rs 47.9 lakh

Still Looks Familiar

Even with the generation upgrade, the new X1 does not look drastically different over the previous model. The entry-level SUV in BMW ’s portfolio looks more like a refreshed or updated version with styling details that match those of its bigger siblings. BMW has equipped it with slim new LED headlights, a bigger chrome grille, and chrome elements in the bumper.

In profile, the X1’s increased height is noticeable and it has carried on with its sloping roofline design. It has lost the separate rear quarter glass panels and its body side cladding now comes with skid plates as well. While the globally sold third-gen X1 has been fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels as standard and can go up to 21-inches, the India-spec SUV gets 18-inch alloy wheels only. At the rear, it gets a raked windshield, horizontally stacked new L-shaped LED taillights, and a chunky bumper housing a faux skid plate.

A New Cabin Experience

The biggest update for the new X1 is the revamped cabin, now featuring BMW’s latest curved-display setup. BMW has provided it with sleeker AC vents that almost run the width of the cabin while the SUV also gets a floating centre console. A lot of controls have now been integrated into the infotainment system (enabled by voice controls), giving the interior a minimalistic look. The SUV is equipped with 10.25-inch digital driver’s displays and 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment systems running the latest Operating System (8).

Equipment On Board

The new X1 also gets a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, an optional 205W 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and electrically adjustable front seats with memory and massage functions. Standard features on offer include dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and BMW’s navigation system. The X1 gets park assist and a reversing camera along with some automated driving tech including cruise control with brake function and front-collision warning as well.

What’s Under The Hood?

BMW is offering the India-spec third-gen X1 with both petrol and diesel engine options. Their technical specifications are as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre Petrol 2-litre Diesel Power 136PS 150PS Torque 230Nm 360Nm Transmission seven-speed DCT seven-speed DCT 0-100kmph 9.2 seconds 8.9 seconds

Eyes On Rivals

BMW’s entry-level SUV continues to take on the Mercedes-Benz GLA , Volvo XC40 , and Audi Q3 .

