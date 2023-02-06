Modified On Feb 06, 2023 04:03 PM By Rohit for Audi Q3 Sportback

The SUV coupe version of the standard Q3 SUV will be offered in a single fully loaded ‘Technology’ variant

Audi to launch the Q3 Sportback in India soon.

Bookings for the SUV coupe are now open for Rs two lakh.

Looks similar to the standard Q3 inside and out but gets a few design tweaks.

Equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, digital driver display and wireless phone charger.

Powered by the Q3’s 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the seven-speed DCT; gets an all-wheel drivetrain too.

Expected to be priced at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi India’s first launch for 2023 will be the sportier version of the Q3 called the ‘Q3 Sportback.’ The carmaker has now opened bookings for the SUV-coupe for Rs 2 lakh. It will be sold in a single fully equipped Technology variant.

Design Similarities With Q3

The Q3 Sportback has multiple design similarities with the standard Q3, save for the revised grille which now gets a honeycomb pattern instead of the vertical slats. That said, it still has the silver finish around the front grille and air dams (which have been slightly tweaked for the SUV coupe) and the same LED headlight setup. The Q3 Sportback also comes with a revised front bumper.

It’s from the sides that you notice the major difference thanks to its sloping roofline. Audi has even provided the Q3 Sportback with five-spoke, 18-inch alloy wheels. At the back, you notice the raked windshield and the revised bumper. However, it has carried on with the same LED taillights as the standard SUV.

Audi is offering the S-line exterior package as well to up the sportiness quotient of the SUV-coupe. The India-spec Q3 Sportback will be offered in five exterior paint options: Turbo Blue, Mythos Black, Chronos Grey, Navarra Blue and Glacier White.

Cabin And Tech On Board

The Q3 Sportback’s cabin has a similar layout to that of the standard Q3 as well, including the dual display setup and physical switches for the climate control. Audi is offering it with two interior colour options: Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

In terms of equipment, the Q3 Sportback has been equipped with a 30-colour ambient lighting, 10.1-inch infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display (12.3-inch optional), and a panoramic glass roof. It also gets power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, a 180W 10-speaker music system, and wireless phone charger.

Passenger safety will be ensured by six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, front and rear parking sensors, and a reversing camera.

What’s Under The Hood?

Audi has provided the Q3 Sportback with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (190PS/320Nm) as the standard SUV. It comes paired with a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox, powering all the four wheels. The SUV coupe has a 0-100kmph run time of 7.3 seconds.

Expected Launch, Price And Rivals

We expect Audi to launch the Q3 Sportback in the coming weeks at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). While it won’t have any direct rivals, the SUV coupe will be a sportier-looking alternative to the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Volvo XC40.

