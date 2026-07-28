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    Check Out the New 2026 Toyota Hilux In These 13 REAL-LIFE Images!

    The new Hilux comes with quite the comprehensive redesign to complement its tough and rugged personality

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 28, 2026 20:58 IST
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    Published OnJul 28, 2026 20:50 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 28, 2026 20:58 IST
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    Toyota Hilux

    The ninth-generation Toyota Hilux has been launched in India today at a price of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and with this update it has gone through a major redesign with all-new exteriors and interior, besides a lot of advanced new equipment on offer. And if you were wondering what it looks like in detail, let’s take a look at it in these real-life images from the launch event:

    Design

    • Despite being based on the same IMV platform as the previous-generation Hilux, the ninth-generation pickup gets a completely new design.

    • Upfront, you get a butch face with a massive grille with honeycomb detailing and a piano-black strip above with ‘TOYOTA’ lettering.

    Toyota Hilux

    • Flanking this are slim LED headlamps that are placed high up. 

    Toyota Hilux

    • The front bumper gets a sculpted look with many cuts and creases. It features a triangular fog lamp surround and a tough-looking silver skid plate.

    • In profile, the new Hilux looks equally dominating with large 17-inch black alloy wheels, thick wheel arch cladding and ‘Hilux’ badging on the doors. A sharkfin antenna is also present.

    Toyota Hilux

    • Toyota has kept things simple at the rear-end, with LED tail lamps, a chunky bumper and ‘TOYOTA’ stickering on the tailgate adding a small retro touch.

    Toyota Hilux
    Toyota Hilux

    • The new Hilux is being offered with 6 colour options: Emotional Red, Ash, Sulphur Metallic, Super White, Platinum Pearl White and Attitude Black.

    Dimensions:

    Length 5320 mm, Width: 1855 mm, Height: 1815 mm, Wheelbase: 3085 mm

    Interior

    • The tough and rugged theme continues inside as well with edgy and squared-off dashboard elements all-round and an all-black colour scheme.

    Toyota Hilux

    • The highlight upfront is the ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system, which is a lot more advanced than the one on the old Hilux. You also have a digital instrument cluster which has a customisable layout.

    • The centre console also features toggle-like AC controls, a dedicated panel for off-road functions, a key slot and a cupholder.

    Toyota Hilux
    Toyota Hilux

    • Practicality is also boosted by various storage spaces throughout, such as the two gloveboxes, concealed cupholders on the driver and passenger sides of the dashboard, a storage cubby underneath the front centre armrest and bottleholders in the door pads.

    • Rear passengers also get comforts like a centre armrest with cupholders and USB Type-C charging ports.

    Toyota Hilux
    Toyota Hilux

    Features & Safety

    • Infotainment duties on the new Hilux are handled by a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is paired to a 8-speaker sound system.

    Toyota Hilux

    • You also have a 7-inch digital instrument cluster with crisp resolution.

    • Other features on offer include height-adjustable driver seat, USB Type-C charging ports, drive modes and manual AC.

    • In terms of safety equipment, the new Hilux features 7 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold control (HHC), hill descent control (HDC), 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

    • This generation of the pickup has been rated 5-stars in the Australian NCAP and ASEAN NCAP crash tests.

    Powertrain

    Under the hood, the Hilux borrows its 2.8-litre diesel engine from the Fortuner. It is offered with automatic transmission only, with four-wheel drive as an option. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    2.8-litre diesel

    Power

    204 PS

    Torque

    500 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    4WD

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), 4WD- Four-wheel drive

    Toyota Hilux

    The Hilux also has some neat tricks up its sleeve, such as 700 mm water wading depth, 10 terrain modes, electronic locking differential and downhill assist control.

    Price & Rivals

    The new Hilux is priced between Rs 31.99 lakh and Rs 36.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It has only one direct rival in the form of the Isuzu V-Cross, although it can be an alternative to body-on-frame SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor and Isuzu MU-X.

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    Check Out the New 2026 Toyota Hilux In These 13 REAL-LIFE Images!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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