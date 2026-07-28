Check Out the New 2026 Toyota Hilux In These 13 REAL-LIFE Images!

The ninth-generation Toyota Hilux has been launched in India today at a price of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and with this update it has gone through a major redesign with all-new exteriors and interior, besides a lot of advanced new equipment on offer. And if you were wondering what it looks like in detail, let’s take a look at it in these real-life images from the launch event:

Design

Despite being based on the same IMV platform as the previous-generation Hilux, the ninth-generation pickup gets a completely new design.

Upfront, you get a butch face with a massive grille with honeycomb detailing and a piano-black strip above with ‘TOYOTA’ lettering.

Flanking this are slim LED headlamps that are placed high up.

The front bumper gets a sculpted look with many cuts and creases. It features a triangular fog lamp surround and a tough-looking silver skid plate.

In profile, the new Hilux looks equally dominating with large 17-inch black alloy wheels, thick wheel arch cladding and ‘Hilux’ badging on the doors. A sharkfin antenna is also present.

Toyota has kept things simple at the rear-end, with LED tail lamps, a chunky bumper and ‘TOYOTA’ stickering on the tailgate adding a small retro touch.

The new Hilux is being offered with 6 colour options: Emotional Red, Ash, Sulphur Metallic, Super White, Platinum Pearl White and Attitude Black.

Dimensions: Length 5320 mm, Width: 1855 mm, Height: 1815 mm, Wheelbase: 3085 mm

Interior

The tough and rugged theme continues inside as well with edgy and squared-off dashboard elements all-round and an all-black colour scheme.

The highlight upfront is the ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system, which is a lot more advanced than the one on the old Hilux. You also have a digital instrument cluster which has a customisable layout.

The centre console also features toggle-like AC controls, a dedicated panel for off-road functions, a key slot and a cupholder.

Practicality is also boosted by various storage spaces throughout, such as the two gloveboxes, concealed cupholders on the driver and passenger sides of the dashboard, a storage cubby underneath the front centre armrest and bottleholders in the door pads.

Rear passengers also get comforts like a centre armrest with cupholders and USB Type-C charging ports.

Features & Safety

Infotainment duties on the new Hilux are handled by a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is paired to a 8-speaker sound system.

You also have a 7-inch digital instrument cluster with crisp resolution.

Other features on offer include height-adjustable driver seat, USB Type-C charging ports, drive modes and manual AC.

In terms of safety equipment, the new Hilux features 7 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold control (HHC), hill descent control (HDC), 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

This generation of the pickup has been rated 5-stars in the Australian NCAP and ASEAN NCAP crash tests.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Hilux borrows its 2.8-litre diesel engine from the Fortuner. It is offered with automatic transmission only, with four-wheel drive as an option. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 2.8-litre diesel Power 204 PS Torque 500 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT Drivetrain 4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), 4WD- Four-wheel drive

The Hilux also has some neat tricks up its sleeve, such as 700 mm water wading depth, 10 terrain modes, electronic locking differential and downhill assist control.

Price & Rivals

The new Hilux is priced between Rs 31.99 lakh and Rs 36.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It has only one direct rival in the form of the Isuzu V-Cross, although it can be an alternative to body-on-frame SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor and Isuzu MU-X.