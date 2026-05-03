2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs MG Astor: Performance Or Features, What Matters More To You?

The MG Astor has been around in the compact SUV segment for a while now, and at times, it has started to feel a bit dated compared to some of its newer rivals. Its limited engine options and an older design mean it often does not stand out as much to buyers. On the other hand, Volkswagen has refreshed the Taigun with a facelift, bringing in subtle updates over the pre-facelift model to keep it relevant in this space.

If you are considering a compact SUV, these two still manage to offer their own strengths. So how do they compare, and which one makes more sense for you? Let’s take a closer look at their dimensions, features, powertrain options, and overall package.

Price

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift MG Astor Expected Price (ex-showroom) Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.30 lakh Rs 9.79 to Rs 15.50 lakh

In terms of pricing, the MG Astor sits on the more affordable side, making it easier to consider for buyers looking to enter the compact SUV segment without stretching their budget too much. The Taigun, on the other hand, is priced higher, especially in its upper variants, which places it slightly above the Astor in terms of overall cost.

Dimensions

Model 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift MG Astor Difference Length 4,221 mm 4,323 mm -102 mm Width 1,760 mm 1,809 mm -49 mm Height 1,612 mm 1,650 mm -38 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,585 mm +66 mm

The MG Astor is bigger in overall size, as it is longer, wider, and taller. This may make it appear slightly larger on the road and give it a stronger presence.

The Taigun, on the other hand, has a longer wheelbase, which usually helps in improving cabin space. This could mean slightly better legroom for rear-seat passengers and a more comfortable seating experience.

Powertrain Options

Specifications 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift MG Astor Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS 110 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT, CVT

The Taigun is offered with turbo-petrol engine options, which give it a clear edge when it comes to performance. Whether it’s quicker acceleration or a more responsive nature, it is better suited for those who enjoy being behind the wheel.

AT- torque converter automatic, DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, CVT- continuously variable transmission

The Astor, on the other hand, sticks to a naturally aspirated petrol engine. This setup feels better suited for everyday driving, especially in conditions where a linear response matters more than outright performance.

That said, while the Taigun clearly has the upper hand here, can the Astor make up for it in terms of features? Let’s find out in the next section.

Features

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift MG Astor Lighting setup LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps Alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Automatic headlights ✅ ✅ Infotainment System 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅(wireless) ✅(wireless) Digital Driver’s Display ✅(10.25-inch) ✅( 7-inch) Cruise Control ✅ ✅ (Adaptive) Powered front-row seats ✅(6-way) ✅(6-way only for driver) Seat ventilation ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Sound system 6-speaker audio system 6-speaker Arkamys audio system Automatic Climate Control ✅ (Single-zone) ✅(Single-zone) Wireless Phone Charging ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System ✅ ✅ Rain sensing wipers ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Rear) 360-degree Camera ❌ ✅ ADAS ❌ ✅

Both the 2026 Taigun and the MG Astor cover most of the key features expected in this segment, including a larger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

The Taigun adds to the experience with a larger digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, and front parking sensors.

The MG Astor, however, shifts the focus towards added safety and tech. It comes equipped with features like a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and ADAS, which enhance the overall safety.

Verdict

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift leans more towards delivering a fun and engaging driving experience. Its strong turbo-petrol performance, along with a feature set that covers all the key essentials, makes it a good fit for buyers.

The MG Astor, on the other hand, takes a more tech-focused approach. With its well-equipped cabin and added safety tech like ADAS, it is better suited for buyers who prefer convenience over the Taigun.

Despite missing out on some additional safety features, the Taigun turns out to be the better option in this comparison, while its refreshed design and interior should appeal more to buyers after the facelift.

While you are exploring your options, here are some other compact SUVs you can also consider alongside the Taigun: