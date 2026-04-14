2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV Suits You Better?

Volkswagen has launched the 2026 Taigun facelift at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), featuring changes to its exterior along with updates to its feature set that enhance its appeal. In the crowded SUV space, the 2026 Taigun will take on the Kia Seltos, which, with its latest update, offers larger dimensions that contribute to more space, along with an additional engine option over the Taigun.

If you are considering either of these SUVs, here’s a closer look at how they compare in terms of design, interior, and engine options.

Dimensions

Model 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Kia Seltos Difference Length 4,221 mm 4,460 mm -239 mm Width 1,760 mm 1,830 mm -70 mm Height 1,612 mm 1,635* mm -23 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,690 mm -39 mm

*including roof rails

The Kia Seltos is clearly the larger SUV when you look at the numbers. It is longer, wider, taller, and also has a longer wheelbase than the Taigun.

These added dimensions should help with better cabin room and a stronger road presence.

However, if a smaller footprint and ease to move around in tight city conditions are your priorities, then the Taigun is worth considering.

Powertrain Options

Specifications 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift Kia Seltos Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 150 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT /8-speed AT(NEW) 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

iMT- Clutchless Manual Transmission, DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Both SUVs offer turbo-petrol engines aimed at different driving needs. The Taigun sticks to a turbo-petrol-only approach.

The Seltos, on the other hand, gives buyers more options. Along with turbo-petrol choices, it also offers a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a diesel option. Its turbo-petrol unit also produces slightly more power, which gives it an edge on paper.

The availability of a diesel engine further adds flexibility, especially for those who prefer higher torque and better fuel efficiency for long drives.

Features & Safety

Feature 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift Kia Seltos Lighting setup LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Automatic headlights ✅ ✅ Illuminated logos ✅(Front and rear) ❌ Infotainment System 10.1-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅(wireless) ✅(wireless) Digital Driver’s Display ✅(10.25-inch) ✅(12.3-inch) Cruise Control ✅ ✅ (Adaptive) Powered front-row seats ✅(6-way) ✅(10-way with memory for driver) Powered lumbar adjust ❌ ✅ Seat ventilation ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Sound system 6-speaker audio system 8-speaker BOSE audio system Automatic Climate Control ✅ (Single-zone) ✅(Dual-zone) Wireless Phone Charging ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ❌ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅(1.5-litre only) ✅ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System ✅ ✅ Rain sensing wipers ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) 360-degree Camera ❌ ✅ ADAS ❌ ✅

Both SUVs cover most of the essential as well as convenience features well, including a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital driver’s display, wireless charging and a well-equipped audio system.

Where the Seltos moves ahead is with its more advanced feature set. It gets a larger infotainment screen, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake, and Level-2 ADAS.

A Cool Feature: The Seltos also gets a 5-inch touchscreen display to control the AC, which is positioned between the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system.

Price & Rivals

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift Kia Seltos Price (ex-showroom) Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.29 lakh Rs 10.99 to Rs 19.99 lakh

In terms of pricing, both SUVs are priced quite closely, with a near-identical starting price, although the top-end variant of the Taigun is Rs 70,000 more affordable than the top-spec Seltos.

Apart from competing with each other, both SUVs also take on other compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Renault Duster.

Verdict

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift keeps things straightforward with its existing engine options, while the few feature revisions could appeal to existing customers. It may also attract buyers who prefer its appearance over the 2026 Seltos.

The Kia Seltos, in comparison, comes across as the more versatile option. It offers larger dimensions, a wider choice of engines including a diesel, and a more feature-packed cabin.

Looking at the overall package, the Seltos has an advantage on paper due to its added space, features, and flexibility. That said, the final decision could still depend on how the Taigun facelift is priced and how both SUVs perform on the road. To know more about how the Taigun facelift compares with the pre-facelift version, tap here.

Here are some other options you can look at besides the Taigun: