2026 Volkswagen Taigun vs Skoda Kushaq: Same Same But Different!

Just a few months after the launch of the facelifted Skoda Kushaq, the Volkswagen Taigun also got its much awaited facelift. Both SUVs have a lot in common, yet they have managed to maintain their individuality with their unique designs.

In this article, we have compared all aspects of both these SUVs to see how much they differ and how much they share, starting with their design.

Exterior

Since both the Taigun and the Kushaq have been facelifted, both of them now get more modern looking elements.

Front

While both SUVs share a platform along with many other aspects, their faces are surely a key differentiator. The Taigun now looks like a mini-Tayron and gets curved LED headlamps that are joined by a connected LED DRL housed in a gloss black strip. The VW logo is also illuminated and gives it a chic-look, especially in the dark. Below the headlamps you get a large grille with a lot of horizontal lines, and the look is completed by a slim bumper and a skid plate. Here is how the new Volkswagen Taigun is compared to the pre-facelift version.

If the Taigun looks sporty, the Skoda Kushaq takes the elegant route with its classy design touches. You get sleeker and sharper headlamps along with the signature Skoda grille, which have individual lighting elements that run through its slats. It also gets a separate fog lamp unit that also doubles up as cornering lamps, a much larger bumper, and the skid plate here is much more prominent.

Side

On the side profile, however, there isn’t much difference. Both SUVs have the same silhouette, both get roof rails, both have sharp lines on the doors, both get chrome (dark chrome in their respective sporty variants) door handles, and both come with cladding on the doors as well as around the wheel arches.

There are only two differences. The first one is the badging - Kushaq gets a “Skoda” badge (MonteCarlo on the top-spec variant) on the front fender while the Taigun gets a “GT” badge on the front door (only on the GT variants). And while both get 17-inch alloy wheels, the design of the rims are completely different.

Rear

The rear ends of these SUVs also have significant differences just like the front. The Taigun gets C-shaped tail lamps with a connecting element in the middle housed inside a thick gloss black strip. This strip also houses the Volkswagen logo, which is now illuminated.

At the bottom of the tailgate you get badgings of “Taigun” and “GT”, and the design is finished off by a thick bumper with a skid plate.

The Kushaq also gets a connected LED tail lamp setup, but here it is a red strip and the detailing is intricate. The “Skoda” lettering is also housed inside the tail lamps assembly and is also illuminated. The Kushaq also gets a similar bumper design with a skid plate.

Overall, the Taigun takes a more sporty approach when it comes to design, while the Kushaq still showcases its elegance.

Interior

Inside, both SUVs have carried forward the cabin design of their respective pre-facelift versions. The Taigun looks just as sporty on the inside as it does on the outside. The dashboard looks clean with sharp lines. It comes with an all-black cabin theme in the GT variants, while the Chrome trim gets a black and grey colour combination. There are also textured inserts on the dashboard, and the touchscreen is integrated into the dashboard rather than a floating unit. It also gets a more conventional 3-spoke steering wheel.

The Kushaq, on the other hand, comes with a black and beige cabin theme in the standard variants, while the sporty variants get a black dashboard with matte red inserts. It gets chrome inserts on the dashboard along with a two-spoke steering steering wheel and door handles. The touchscreen in the middle is free floating; the dashboard has different textures to set it apart from the Kushaq.

Common elements between the two include the touch-based climate control panel, digital driver’s display, touchscreen infotainment system (with unique graphics) and even finer details such as the switches for the ventilated seats and power windows.

Features & Safety

While there are some differences in the design and interior of these SUVs, this is where similarities become even more aware as the features list remains almost the same.

Both get a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system with subwoofer, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Both also feature automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, ambient lighting, 6-way powered front seats with ventilation, keyless entry with push button start and a panoramic sunroof. The Kushaq additionally gets rear massaging seats, which is a segment-first feature.

Even in terms of safety there are no differences as both get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes (only with the 1.5-litre TSI engine), ISOFIX child seat anchors, a rear defogger, and a rearview camera.

Do note that both models don’t get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq Engine 1-litre TSI turbo-petrol 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

AT- torque converter automatic, DCT- dual clutch automatic

Since both SUVs share the same platform, both of them also get the same engine options which include a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre-turbo-petrol. With their recent facelifts, both of them also got a new 8-speed automatic transmission, which replaces the older 6-speed one in the smaller engine.

Price

The Volkswagen Taigun is priced between Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh, while the Skoda Kushaq is priced from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh. In essence, both of these models are exactly the same, and the only major difference lies in their design and the rear massaging seats in the Kushaq. So if you want a sporty looking SUV, you can go for the Taigun, or you can pick the Kushaq if you want more elegance and sophistication.

All prices are ex-showroom

Other Options To Consider

Both the Taigun and the Kushaq rival other cars in the compact SUV segment and you can check them out to see if they fit your needs.