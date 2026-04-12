2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Compact SUV Makes More Sense?

Volkswagen has updated the Taigun with a facelift, bringing in refreshed styling and additional features to keep it competitive in the compact SUV space. It now goes up against the Hyundai Creta, which remains one of the most feature-loaded and widely preferred options in this segment. While the Taigun focuses on its turbo-petrol engine lineup and driving appeal, the Creta offers a wider range of powertrain choices along with a more feature-rich cabin. Here’s a closer look at how the two stack up on paper.

Dimensions

Model 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Hyundai Creta Difference Length 4,221 mm 4,330 mm -109 mm Width 1,760 mm 1,790 mm -30 mm Height 1,612 mm 1,635 mm -23 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,610 mm +41 mm

The Creta is larger than the Taigun in terms of overall length, width, and height, which gives it a slightly bigger road presence.

The Taigun, however, offers a longer wheelbase, which could translate into better cabin space, especially for rear-seat passengers.

Powertrain Options

Specifications 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift Hyundai Creta Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 150 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Both SUVs offer turbo-petrol engines catering to different performance needs.

The Taigun sticks to an all turbo-petrol lineup, while the Creta offers more variety with naturally aspirated petrol and diesel options as well. To take a look at the Taigun's variant-wise powertrain split, tap here.

The Creta’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol produces slightly more power, while both SUVs offer similar torque figures. However, what sets the Creta apart is the availability of a diesel engine, which gives it an edge for buyers looking for more options.

Note: Hyundai also offers a sportier version of the Creta in the form of the Creta N Line, and also an electrified version in the Creta Electric.

Features & Safety

Feature 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift Hyundai Creta Lighting setup LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps Alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Automatic headlights ✅ ✅ Infotainment System 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅(wireless) ✅(wireless via adaptor) Digital Driver’s Display ✅(10.25-inch) ✅(10.25-inch) Cruise Control ✅ ✅ (Adaptive) Powered front-row seats ✅(6-way) ✅(8-way with memory for driver) Seat ventilation ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Sound system 6-speaker audio system 8-speaker BOSE audio system Automatic Climate Control ✅ (Single-zone) ✅(Dual-zone) Wireless Phone Charging ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ❌ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅(1.5-litre only) ✅ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System ✅ ✅ Rain sensing wipers ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) 360-degree Camera ❌ ✅ ADAS ❌ ✅

Both SUVs come well equipped and offer all the features most buyers would expect, including a large touchscreen, digital driver’s display, wireless charging, and six airbags.

That said, the Creta gets a few extra features such as a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake (EPB), adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, larger alloy wheels, a better sound system, and level-2 ADAS.

The Taigun still covers all the core features and does not feel lacking in equipment, with a similarly sized infotainment system, driver’s display, and most essential features in place. You can check its variant-wise feature split here.

Price & Rivals

Price 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift Hyundai Creta Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.60 lakh (expected) Rs 10.79 to Rs 20.20 lakh

Prices for the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift are yet to be officially announced, but it is expected to start at around Rs 10.60 lakh. The Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, is already on sale with prices ranging from Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

With overlapping pricing, both SUVs will compete directly in the compact SUV segment. Apart from rivaling each other, they also go up against models like the Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, MG Astor and Honda Elevate.

Verdict

Both the Volkswagen Taigun facelift and the Hyundai Creta offer strong packages with their own strengths. The Taigun focuses on turbo-petrol performance and a more driver-focused experience, while the Creta brings a wider range of engine options along with a more feature-loaded cabin.

The Creta also offers added flexibility with its diesel engine and extra features, which make it appealing to a wider set of buyers.

As a result, in terms of overall features and powertrain choices, the Creta appears to have the upper hand. That said, the final verdict will still depend on how competitively the Taigun facelift is priced.

Till that happens though, you can still consider these SUVs which rival the Taigun: