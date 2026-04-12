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    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Compact SUV Makes More Sense?

    With updated styling and features, the Volkswagen Taigun facelift goes head-to-head with the segment's strongest contender, the Hyundai Creta

    Published On Apr 12, 2026 05:02 PM By CarDekho

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    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Hyundai Creta

    Volkswagen has updated the Taigun with a facelift, bringing in refreshed styling and additional features to keep it competitive in the compact SUV space. It now goes up against the Hyundai Creta, which remains one of the most feature-loaded and widely preferred options in this segment. While the Taigun focuses on its turbo-petrol engine lineup and driving appeal, the Creta offers a wider range of powertrain choices along with a more feature-rich cabin. Here’s a closer look at how the two stack up on paper.

    Dimensions

    Model

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    Hyundai Creta

    Difference

    Length

    4,221 mm

    4,330 mm

    -109 mm

    Width

    1,760 mm

    1,790 mm

    -30 mm

    Height

    1,612 mm

    1,635 mm

    -23 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,651 mm

    2,610 mm

    +41 mm

    • The Creta is larger than the Taigun in terms of overall length, width, and height, which gives it a slightly bigger road presence.

    VW Taigun Facelift
    Hyundai Creta

    • The Taigun, however, offers a longer wheelbase, which could translate into better cabin space, especially for rear-seat passengers.

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift
    Hyundai Creta

    Powertrain Options

    Specifications

    2026 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift

    Hyundai Creta

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    115 PS 

    150 PS

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed manual / 8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, CVT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    • Both SUVs offer turbo-petrol engines catering to different performance needs. 

    • The Taigun sticks to an all turbo-petrol lineup, while the Creta offers more variety with naturally aspirated petrol and diesel options as well. To take a look at the Taigun's variant-wise powertrain split, tap here.

    VW Taigun Facelift
    Hyundai Creta

    • The Creta’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol produces slightly more power, while both SUVs offer similar torque figures. However, what sets the Creta apart is the availability of a diesel engine, which gives it an edge for buyers looking for more options.

    Note:

    Hyundai also offers a sportier version of the Creta in the form of the Creta N Line, and also an electrified version in the Creta Electric.

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    2026 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift

    Hyundai Creta 

    Lighting setup

    LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps

    LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps

    Alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Automatic headlights

    Infotainment System

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    ✅(wireless)

    ✅(wireless via adaptor)

    Digital Driver’s Display

    ✅(10.25-inch)

    ✅(10.25-inch)

    Cruise Control

    ✅ (Adaptive)

    Powered front-row seats

    ✅(6-way)

    ✅(8-way with memory for driver)

    Seat ventilation

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Sound system

    6-speaker audio system 

    8-speaker BOSE audio system

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ (Single-zone)

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    Wireless Phone Charging

    Ambient Lighting

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅(1.5-litre only)

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

    Rain sensing wipers

    Parking Sensors 

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    360-degree Camera

    ADAS

    • Both SUVs come well equipped and offer all the features most buyers would expect, including a large touchscreen, digital driver’s display, wireless charging, and six airbags.

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift
    Hyundai Creta

    • That said, the Creta gets a few extra features such as a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake (EPB), adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, larger alloy wheels, a better sound system, and level-2 ADAS.

    VW Taigun Facelift
    Hyundai Creta

    Price & Rivals

    Price

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift

    Hyundai Creta

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.60 lakh (expected)

    Rs 10.79 to Rs 20.20 lakh

    Prices for the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift are yet to be officially announced, but it is expected to start at around Rs 10.60 lakh. The Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, is already on sale with prices ranging from Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

    With overlapping pricing, both SUVs will compete directly in the compact SUV segment. Apart from rivaling each other, they also go up against models like the Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Urban Cruiser HyryderRenault DusterSkoda KushaqMaruti Grand Vitara and VictorisMG Astor and Honda Elevate.

    Verdict

    Both the Volkswagen Taigun facelift and the Hyundai Creta offer strong packages with their own strengths. The Taigun focuses on turbo-petrol performance and a more driver-focused experience, while the Creta brings a wider range of engine options along with a more feature-loaded cabin.

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    The Creta also offers added flexibility with its diesel engine and extra features, which make it appealing to a wider set of buyers.

    As a result, in terms of overall features and powertrain choices, the Creta appears to have the upper hand. That said, the final verdict will still depend on how competitively the Taigun facelift is priced.

    Hyundai Creta

    Till that happens though, you can still consider these SUVs which rival the Taigun:

    • Kia Seltos: For the added space and practicality along with a high-quality interior and a wide choice of powertrain options.

    • Tata Sierra: For its retro-cool looks, long feature list and spacious cabin.

    • Skoda Kushaq: Similar package as the Taigun with a more subtle and toned-down looks. Also gets rear seat massagers, which will be useful for chauffeur-driven buyers.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Offer a no-nonsense experience with wide sales and service networks, a fuel-efficient strong-hybrid powertrain and economical factory-fitted CNG options. They also offer an optional AWD system for tackling rough terrains.

    • Maruti Victoris: A more elegant estate-ish stance, high-quality interior and better boot space, while retaining all qualities of the Grand Vitara.

    • Honda Elevate: For true japanese reliability, larger proportions and a smooth and refined NA petrol engine.

    • Renault Duster: With a tough and adventurous personality, while retaining all the goodies of a long feature list, strong powertrains and plush ride quality

    • MG Astor: Dated but still offers a premium interior, contemporary looks and an easy-to-drive feel.

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