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    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Tata Sierra: Find Out Which Is The More Compelling SUV Overall

    The German SUV goes head-to-head with the Indian SUV that has already gained a lot of popularity in recent times. Find out which one prevails

    Published On Apr 28, 2026 06:04 PM By Yashein

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    Taigun vs Sierra

    The compact SUV segment in India keeps on growing with several new launches in recent times. Recently, Volkswagen launched the facelifted Taigun with updated styling, some extra features, and a slight change in the powertrain department. On the other hand, Tata reintroduced the Sierra in the market, and the well-rounded SUV has already seen plenty of customer interest. 

    On paper, both SUVs bring their own character to the table, but fall into a similar price category, which makes them comparable. So how do they compare, and which SUV appeals to you more? Let’s understand this better by going through their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

    Price

    Model

    VW Taigun facelift

    Tata Sierra

    Price (ex-showroom)

    From Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.3 lakh 

    Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh 
    • The Taigun facelift’s base variant is around Rs 50,000 more affordable than that of the Sierra.   

    • The top-spec variant of the Tata Sierra is almost Rs 2 lakh more expensive, demanding a hefty premium over the VW SUV. 

    Let’s take a look at the specifications of both these SUVs: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Volkswagen Taigun facelift

    Tata Sierra

    Difference

    Length

    4221 mm

    4340 mm

    -119 mm

    Width

    1760 mm

    1841 mm

    -81 mm

    Height 

    1612 mm 

    1715 mm 

    -103 mm

    Wheelbase

    2651 mm 

    2730 mm

    -79 mm
    • The Sierra is one of the largest SUVs in the segment, and the Taigun is one of the smaller ones. 

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift side
    Tata Sierra Side Profile

    • In terms of length and wheelbase, the Sierra dominates by a huge margin. Due to the extra wheelbase, the Tata SUV also offers more cabin space. 

    • The Sierra is also wider and taller, but by a significant margin. 

    • Overall, the Tata Sierra looks like an SUV from half a segment above in comparison with the Taigun. 

    • Both these SUVs get modern styling elements. With the facelift, the Taigun now also gets illuminated logos, which gives a more upmarket feel. 

    Colour Options

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    Tata Sierra 

    Candy White*

    Pristine White 

    Reflex Silver*

    Pure Grey

    Wild Cherry Red*

    Coorg Cloud

    Lava Blue

    Munnar Mist 

    Deep Black Pearl

    Bengal Rogue 

    Avocado Pearl*

    Andaman Adventure 

    Carbon Steel

    		 ---

    Steel Grey*

    		 ---

    Carbon Steel Matte

    		 ---
    *Also available with black roof in select variants

    • The Taigun offers three extra shades over ther Sierra SUV. 

    • The Sierra’s colour palette is very youthful and quirky with plenty of interesting choices. 

    • The Taigun gets many premium shades, with some of them available with a black roof. 

    Sporty Versions:

    For buyers who are planning to get the Taigun, Volkswagen offers a blacked-out effect for the GT Line and GT Plus Sport trims with the Taigun.

    Powertrain

     

    Volkswagen Taigun facelift

    Tata Sierra

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Transmission

    6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (New)

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed Manual, 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed AT

    6-speed Manual, 6-speed AT

    Power

    115 PS  

    150 PS

    106 PS

    160 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    145 Nm

    255 Nm

    260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)
    DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission 

    • The Sierra offers more powertrain choices, including both petrol and diesel options.

    • If you compare the entry-level petrol engines, the Taigun’s 1-litre turbo engine provides more power and significantly more torque. 

    • Both SUVs get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Sierra makes the greater output here, but the difference is not a lot. 

    • If you want lower running costs, then the Sierra’s diesel unit could be the one for you. 

    • The 1.5-litre turbo engines of both SUVs only come with an automatic gearbox. 

    New powertrains:

    The Sierra becomes Tata’s first SUV to come with the new 1.5-litre turbo engine. The Taigun also gets a new 8-speed automatic, replacing the older 6-speed unit. 

    Features

    Feature

    VW Taigun facelift

    Tata Sierra

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    ✅(part of the LED headlights)

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Head-up Display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker sound system 

    12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Single-zone

    Dual-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered seats

    Yes (both driver and co-driver) 

    Yes (only driver side)

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Front seats with extendable underthigh support

    Boss mode

    ✅(manual)

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Powered tailgate 

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ❌ (Reverse only)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear sensors 

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(Warning only, does not show live readings)

    ADAS

    • As seen above, the Sierra justifies its premium with the extra equipment on offer. 

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift dashboard
    Tata Sierra Dashboard

    • The Tata SUV gets extras like a better sound system, a head-up display, boss mode, and even a powered tailgate. 

    • In the safety department, too, the Sierra prevails with features like a 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS. 

    • The Taigun, on the other hand, gets a co-driver's side powered seat over the Sierra.  

    The segment benchmark:

    The Sierra is one of the most feature-loaded SUVs in the segment, and is clearly the segment benchmark. Its good mix of convenience, safety and feel-good features makes it a top contender if features are your priority. 

    CarDekho Says

    Choose the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift if your priorities revolve around driving dynamics, strong turbo-petrol performance, and a European driving feel. Its punchy engines, solid build quality, and balanced ride-and-handling package make it the better choice for enthusiasts who enjoy being behind the wheel. It is also the more affordable option, making it attractive for buyers who want a fun-to-drive compact SUV without stretching the budget too much.

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift front
    Tata Sierra Front Look
     

    Pick the Tata Sierra if size matters to you, and you want a more spacious, feature-packed, and family-oriented SUV with stronger road presence. It offers more cabin room, better rear-seat comfort, a richer feature list, diesel powertrain options, and advanced safety tech. For buyers looking for an all-rounder SUV that feels more premium and practical for everyday family use, the Sierra emerges as the more compelling overall package.

    If you want to compare the facelifted Taigun with the outgoing model, check out this story. 

    Here are some other options you can look at besides the Taigun or Sierra:

    • Hyundai Creta: A proven all-rounder SUV that offers a feature-loaded cabin, comfortable ride quality, and a wide range of engine and variant options to suit different needs.
    • Maruti Victoris: One of the more premium Maruti SUVs, with fuel-efficient powertrains, plenty of premium features and a very comfortable ride. 
    • Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Similar in approach to the Victoris, though a more dated option. Best suited for those prioritising excellent fuel efficiency with strong hybrid technology.
    • Kia Seltos: A relatively fresh option in the segment with a premium interior, multiple powertrain choices, and one of the strongest road presences among compact SUVs.
    • Honda Elevate: A solid pick for buyers who value Honda’s proven reliability, Japanese engineering, a roomy cabin, and one of the best naturally aspirated petrol engines in the segment.
    • Renault Duster: Appeals to those looking for a rugged and modern SUV design, strong engine options, and a well-balanced suspension setup that delivers both comfort and confident handling. 
    • Skoda Kushaq: Similar to the Taigun. Gets the same powertrain choices, one extra feature, and similar ride and handling.
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