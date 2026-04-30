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    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Toyota Hyryder: Performance Vs Practicality

    The Taigun focuses on driving fun and solid German engineering, while the Hyryder stands out with hybrid efficiency and everyday practicality

    Published On Apr 30, 2026 02:32 PM By Yashein

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    Volkswagen Taigun Vs Toyota Hyryder

    Recently, Volkswagen launched the Taigun facelift, bringing subtle exterior updates, a refreshed cabin with added features, and some powertrain revisions. On the other hand, the Toyota Hyryder continues to be one of the most sensible compact SUVs under Rs 20 lakh, offering strong fuel efficiency, most of the premium features, a modern design and Toyota’s reputation for reliability.

    On paper, both these are poles apart in almost every department, but their similar pricing makes buyers consider both these SUVs. So if you are confused, here’s a detailed report taking you through their comparison.

    Price

    Model

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    Toyota Hyryder 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    From Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.30 lakh 

    Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

    • For the base variant, there is no difference between the two. 

    • The top-spec variants are separated by around Rs 70,000, with the Hyryder costing more.

    • However, you can expect good discounts on the Hyryder given that its an older model, which is unlikely to be the case with the Taigun. You can contact your nearest Toyota dealer for more details.

    Here’s a closer look at the specifications of both these SUVs:

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift

    Toyota Hyryder 

    Difference

    Length

    4221 mm

    4365 mm

    (-144 mm)

    Width

    1760 mm

    1795 mm

    (-35 mm)

    Height 

    1612 mm 

    1645 mm

    (-33 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2651 mm 

    2600 mm 

    +51 mm

    Boot space

    385 litres

    373 litres*

    +12 litres

    *For NA Petrol 

    • The Hyryder is longer than the Taigun by 144 mm, which is a significant difference. 

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift
    Toyota Hyryder

    • In terms of width and height, the Hyryder is larger, but not by a very big margin. 

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift
    Toyota Hyryder

    • Interestingly, the Taigun offers a larger wheelbase, and this should lead to more space inside the cabin. 

    • The Taigun boasts a slightly larger boot space too. 

    Colour Options

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    Toyota Hyryder  

    Candy White*

    Cafe White*

    Reflex Silver*

    Enticing Silver*

    Wild Cherry Red*

     Sportin Red*

    Lava Blue

    Speedy Blue*

    Deep Black Pearl

    Midnight Black 

    Avocado Pearl*

    Cave Blue 

    Carbon Steel

    Gaming Grey

    Steel Grey*

    Carbon Steel Matte

    *Also available with a black roof in select variants

    • Both SUVs come with plenty of colour options, with the Taigun offering two extra options over the Toyota SUV. 

    • You also get dual-tone options with both these SUVs, featuring a black roof.

    The Taigun’s USP:

    It is important to note that you also get sportier GT Line and GT Sport variants with the Taigun, featuring blacked-out elements on the outside and a black interior theme. You also get GT badges, which add a sense of exclusivity. It also gets a matte colour option which gives it a unique finish.

    Powertrain

    Specification

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 

    Toyota Hyryder

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol 

    1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol with CNG 

    Power

    115 PS  

    150 PS

    103 PS 

    116 PS 

    88 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    137 Nm 

    144 Nm

    122 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (NEW)

    7-speed DCT

    5-speed manual / 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed manual

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive/All-wheel drive (AT only)

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT - Continuously variable transmission

    • The Taigun is powered by turbo-petrol engines, while the Hyryder’s powertrain options focus on efficiency.  

    • The Taigun’s 1.5-itre turbo engine is for those who like driving fast and want a performance-oriented SUV.

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift
    Toyota Hyryder
     

    • Those who prioritise fuel efficiency should pick the strong hybrid powertrain of the Hyryder. 

    • If you are willing to compromise on power and want low running costs, then the Hyryder’s CNG powertrain could be the one for you.

    Rough Roading:

    The Hyryder is one of the few cars in the compact SUV segment to offer an optional AWD setup, which can come in handy if your usage requires you to drive to remote areas or on bad roads frequently.

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift 

    Toyota Hyrder 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Illuminated logos

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    9-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    7-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker sound system 

    6-speaker Clarion branded

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Single-zone

    Single-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Rear sunshades 

    Drive modes 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered seats

    6-way (Driver and Co-driver)

    8-way (Driver only)

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Cooled Glovebox

    Heads-up display 

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Electronic parking brake 

    360-degree Camera

    ❌ (Reverse only)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Parking sensors 

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(Warning only)

    • As seen in the table, both SUVs get a few extras over the other. However, it is the Hyryder which offers the more useful features, especially in the safety department. 

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift
    Toyota Hyryder

    • Over the Hyryder, the Taigun gets an illuminated logo, front parking sensors, and a powered co-driver seat.  

    • On the other hand, the Hyryder gets an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera, and a heads-up display, over the German rival.

    Compared To Older Version:

    Interested in what changes has Volkswagen made in the Taigun facelift? Head over to this story to know more.

    CarDekho Says

    The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift and the Toyota Hyryder cater to very different kinds of buyers, and that's precisely what makes this comparison so interesting. If you're someone who enjoys a spirited drive, appreciates German build quality, and wants a more driver-focused SUV, the Taigun, especially with the powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, is hard to beat. The cherry on top is its sporty GT trims that enhance its character. 

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    However, if everyday practicality, fuel savings, and long-term ownership costs are what keep you up at night, the Toyota Hyryder makes a compelling case. Its strong-hybrid powertrain delivers exceptional efficiency, and its extra safety features give it an edge in day-to-day usability.

    Toyota Hyryder

    The conclusion would be: Pick the Taigun for the heart, and the Hyryder for the head. Either way, you're getting a solid package, and it all comes to where you want to put your hard-earned money. 

    Here are some alternatives you can consider: 

    Hyundai Creta: A tried-and-tested family SUV that ticks most boxes, and is an option you just can’t go wrong with. It is available in enough engine and variant combinations to suit a wide range of buyers.

    Tata Sierra: Makes a bold statement on the road and backs it up with a roomy cabin, a solid feature list, and a focus on comfort and safety that everyday buyers will appreciate.

    Maruti Grand Vitara: Similar to the Hyryder. Gets the same features, powertrain options, and overall package. However, it sets itself apart with different styling. 

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Essentially a sharper, more modern take on the Grand Vitara and Hyryder formula. Keeps emphasis on fuel efficiency while stepping up on design and in-cabin equipment.

    Renault Duster: Strikes a fine balance between ruggedness and refinement, with punchy performance, a capable suspension setup, and a ride-handling balance that feels well-sorted on most roads.

    Kia Seltos: One of the more premium options in this space, bringing bold styling, a tech-heavy interior, and a versatile engine lineup to the table. It is also one of the largest SUVs in the segment. 

    Honda Elevate: A sensible pick for those who value long-term reliability and no-fuss ownership, with a generous cabin and a smooth, refined naturally aspirated petrol engine doing the work.

    Skoda Kushaq: Shares its DNA with the Taigun but carves out its own identity through distinctive styling and an extra feature. The same punchy turbo engines power it.

    MG Astor: Offers a premium interior, tech-loaded package and a sophisticated feel.

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