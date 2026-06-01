2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: Base Vs Top Variants Compared In Images

The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift has finally been launched in India with refreshed styling, updated interiors and a significantly longer feature list. The Indian automaker offers it in as many as six variants, out of which we are going to compare the base and top variants. There are a lot of differences in terms of equipment between the base-spec Smart variant and the top-spec Creative Plus trim.

In this report, we take a closer look at how different the entry-level Smart variant is from the fully-loaded Creative+ trim in terms of exterior design, interior, features and safety.

Tiago Facelift Base Vs Top: Price

Petrol Petrol AMT Petrol + CNG Smart Rs 4.69 lakh - Rs 5.79 lakh Creative+ Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.85 lakh -

As seen above, there is a significant price difference of Rs 2.6 lakh between the two variants. The Creative+ is also available with an automatic at an additional Rs 56,000.

Tiago Facelift Base Vs Top: Exterior

There are quite a few differences between the two variants, with the top-spec trim adding several premium touches.

Front

Up front, both variants come with the new black grille and large air intakes that make the car look sporty. The difference between the top and base variants is mainly in the lighting elements. The top variants come with all LED headlamps, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps, which the base variant misses out on. Keen-eyed observers will also notice that you get a front camera in the top variant, as part of the 360-degree camera system.

Side

In profile, the top variant gets 15-inch alloy wheels while the base trim comes with 13-inch wheels without covers. The Smart variant also misses out on gloss black ORVMs and B-pillars, which you get with the top variant. Moreover, the top variant also gets chrome door handles and a dual-tone black roof that gives the hatchback a premium look.

Rear

At the rear, you get LED tail lamps with both variants. Over the base variant, the top variant comes with a shark-fin antenna, rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, and a faux connected lightbar, which makes the hatchback look wider.

Colour Options

Tata has given the Tiago facelift as many as six colour shades, including three new monotone shades. We have already covered the exact variant-wise colour options on offer to help you pick the new Tiago in your preferred paint shade.

Tiago Facelift Base Vs Top: Interior

The interior justifies the premium that you pay for the top-spec variant. The base variant feels empty as it misses out on an infotainment system, and even the steering wheel looks basic without the audio controls. However, you do get the same two-spoke steering wheel.

Right from the base variant, the dashboard gets a fabric trim, which looks good, and you also get a free-standing digital instrument cluster as standard fitment. Interestingly, the base variant also offers chrome door handles. Both variants get fabric seats, and the top variant also features fabric cushioning for the armrests.

The convenience quotient is improved as you move up from the base variant, with an infotainment package and automatic climate control panel instead of the manual controls on the base variant. Moreover, you also get all four power windows.

The base variant gets a 12V power socket, while the top variant comes with multiple charging ports, as well as dual wireless charging pads. The top variants also get practical bits like a height-adjustable driver seat, day/night IRVM, magazine pockets, front centre armrest, and rear AC vents.

Overall, there is a vast difference between the comfort and practicality that you get with the top variant. The base variant feels pretty basic, and there is plenty that you will have to compromise on.

Consider the Pure variant if you are on a tight budget but still want some useful features. While the Pure misses out on an infotainment system, it still gets steering-mounted audio controls and speakers.

Tiago Facelift Base Vs Top: Features

The base variant’s feature list almost doesn’t exist, with the digital instrument cluster, tilt steering adjustment, and manual AC controls being the only three things that you get as your main features.

On the other hand, the top variant is loaded to the brim (for an entry-level hatchback), and gets everything and more that you would have imagined at this price point. It comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual wireless phone chargers, 4 speakers, connected car tech, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, rear AC vents, cruise control, paddle shifters with AMT, and steering-mounted audio controls.

Let’s move on to the safety section, where the base variant does not feel very basic.

Tiago Facelift Base Vs Top: Safety

Safety is where Tata has not compromised, as you get plenty of features as standard. The base variant packs features like ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, seatbelt reminder for all seats, and reverse parking sensors.

The top variant additionally gets features like a 360-degree camera, rear wiper with washer and defogger, day/night IRVM, ESC, hill-hold control and rain-sensing wipers.

Tiago Facelift Base Vs Top: Powertrain

The base variant solely comes with the petrol-manual and petrol with CNG powertrain options, while the top variant comes with petrol-manual and petrol-AMT options. Both variants miss out on the CNG option. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 86 PS 86 PS/ 75 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

CarDekho Says…

The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift’s base Smart variant is best suited for buyers who simply want an affordable hatchback with Tata’s safety reputation and a strong safety package as standard. It undercuts many rivals on price and still manages to offer basics like six airbags and a digital instrument cluster. Moreover, you are getting a 4-cylinder engine, which many rivals don’t offer at this price point.

However, if your budget allows, the Creative+ variant feels like a much more complete package. It not only looks significantly more premium on the outside, but also offers a far superior in-cabin experience with modern tech, convenience features, and better practicality. We feel that it is definitely worth the upgrade or simply worth considering for the features that it adds to the table. Stay tuned as we will also be covering the mid-spec variants in detail.