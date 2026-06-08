Tata Tiago Creative Vs Creative Plus Variants Compared

Tata Motors has launched the all-new Tiago with an updated design, refreshed cabin and new features. The hatchback is offered in six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative and Creative Plus. In this comparison, let’s take a look at what the Creative and the Creative Plus variant have to offer and which one suits you the best:

Exterior

Front

Upfront, both the Creative and the Creative Plus variant look similar with new LED headlamps and slim LED DRLs, a blanked-off grille finished in gloss black and the large air dam merging into the bumper. For both the variants, you can see a front camera sandwiched between the registration plate and the grille. You can distinguish the Creative Plus trim by the presence of fog lamps, which are absent in lower trims.

Side

On the side, both the variants look the same. The blacked out B-pillar and sharkfin antenna gives the hatchback a sporty appeal. Both variants also get silver door handles and gloss black ORVMs to make them look premium.

Furthermore, to make the hatchback look tougher, Tata has given black wheel arch cladding as standard, and the top-spec Creative and Creative Plus variants get 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels for added measure.

Rear

Towards the rear, both hatchbacks feature a roof spoiler, though the one on the Creative Plus is finished in gloss black. Both trim levels feature a connected LED taillamp arrangement and a sporty rear bumper characterized by sharp design lines and a large black applique, just like the front.

While both models come equipped with a rear defogger, and the reverse lamps are placed at the bottom of the bumper.

Colour Options

The Tiago Creative and the Creative Plus variants are offered with all the six colour options: Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Pure Grey, Pangong Pulse, Sobo Surge and Varanasi Vibrance. Take a look at this story for a closer look at each colour.

Interior

Inside, the Creative and Creative Plus trims get an identical look. The dashboard now gets a layered profile giving it a premium feel. A grey and black colour scheme is standard along with new seats with extended thigh support and an integrated headrest. The centre console and door armrests are now covered with piano black trim, while rear passengers also get dedicated AC vents for added comfort.

The hatchback also features a two-spoke steering wheel, physical AC controls, front centre armrest with storage and a semi-digital instrument cluster, besides the large infotainment touchscreen system making it feel upmarket.

Features & Safety

The Tiago Creative is equipped with a lot of interesting features like all LED headlamps with DRLs, cooled glovebox, 4-speaker sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Creative Plus variant further adds connected car tech, dual smartphone deck with wireless charger and a 65W USB Type-C charging port for rear occupants.

In terms of safety, The Tiago comes with standard safety features such as 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors and seatbelt reminders for all passengers. Moreover, the Creative and Creative Plus trims also get a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHC) and rain-sensing wipers.

Powertrain

The new Tiago remains mechanically unchanged, and remains powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox options. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 86 PS 75.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 96.5 Nm Transmission 5-Speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-Speed MT/5-speed AMT

The Creative and Creative Plus variants can be specified with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox options. However, the factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit is only available with the Creative trim. For more details on the variant-wise powertrain matrix, click here.

Price & Rivals

The Tata Tiago Creative is priced from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8.55 lakh, while the Creative Plus variant will set you between Rs 7.30 to Rs 7.85 lakh (All prices ex-showroom pan-India). The Tiago continues to rival the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Celerio and Citroen C3.