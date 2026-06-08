2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Smart Vs Pure: Find Out Whether You Should Upgrade From The Base Variant

Tata Motors has recently launched the facelift of its top-selling hatchback, the Tiago, featuring a redesigned exterior, a fresh interior, and an upgraded feature list, while continuing with the same engine option. With the update, Tata now offers the Tiago in six trims: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative, and Creative Plus.

The Smart variant is the base-spec model in the Tiago lineup, and the range starts from Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata has loaded the base variant with the basic essentials that you would expect at this price, along with thoughtfully added modern features you would require. The Pure variant sits just above the base Smart. At the additional price, it does offer something extra. So, should you stick with the decently loaded Smart, or stretch your budget for the Pure? Let’s take a closer look:

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Smart Vs Pure: Price

Variant Petrol Petrol + CNG MT AMT MT AMT Tata Tiago Smart Rs 4.70 lakh - Rs 5.80 lakh - Tata Tiago Pure Rs 5.50 lakh Rs 6 lakh Rs 6.50 lakh Rs 7.05 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan India

The 2026 Tiago range starts at a price of Rs 4.70 lakh for the base Smart Petrol MT trim. Opting for the CNG kit with this variant will set you back by a further Rs 90,000. On the other hand, the Tiago Pure Petrol MT is priced at Rs 5.50 lakh. If you want an AMT gearbox, it will be a Rs 10,000 premium, which increases to Rs 15,000 for the CNG version.

The price gap between the variants is not very high, and one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the upper variant, as the base just covers the basic essentials but misses out on some. Let’s see what the Pure variant brings to the table for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Tiago variants.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Smart Vs Pure: Exterior

Both variants of the Tata Tiago in comparison here look identical, with most of their design elements. There are just some minor aesthetic tweaks that the Pure variant offers over the base Smart trim.

The Tiago has just gotten a facelift, and the refreshed design reflects right from the base variant. Starting with the fascia, both variants get a new black grille, and the broad air intake gives the hatchback a funky stance. The headlights here are halogen units, and both variants also miss out on LED DRLs and LED front fog lights. But the Pure variant does offer an additional follow-me-home headlamp feature.

From the side, the Tiago facelift has an identical silhouette as the outgoing model. What's new here are the textured wheel arch claddings. The base-spec Smart variant rides on 13-inch steel rims and has the side turn indicators integrated into the side fenders. The Pure variant builds on this by offering 14-inch rims with black wheel covers, body-coloured door handles, gloss black ORVMs with side indicators and an external antenna.

Moving to the rear, the updated design helps the tailgate sport a clean design along with the Tiago lettering. Both variants come with LED taillights, but they miss out on the connected light bar and a rear wiper with a washer. The Pure variant additionally offers a rear defogger, which is a plus point.

The Tata Tiago facelift is offered in 6 colour options, but not all of them are offered in every variant. To know more about the variant-wise colour options, you can read this story.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Smart Vs Pure: Interior

Inside, Tata has given the 2026 Tiago a refreshed cabin design, and both the Smart and Pure trims share the same layout and fabric upholstery. The Pure variant just builds on the Smart trim in terms of features, which has been discussed in the next section.

The Smart and Pure variants of the 2026 Tiago come with a similar Fabricia Luxe dashboard layout with a black and grey cabin theme and fabric seat upholstery. The dashboard also features a fabric trim on the upper portion, which gives a premium touch. The front seats also sport extended under thigh support, which makes the seating more comfortable. From the Pure trim onwards, you also get to see chrome gear knob accents, steering-mounted audio controls and piano-black trim on the front door armrests.

Both variants also get a new two-spoke steering wheel with a matte finish. An infotainment screen can be seen missing in both variants, while the space below it is reserved for the knobs for manual air conditioning. Satin chrome inner door handles are standard across all variants.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Smart Vs Pure: Features

The base-spec Smart variant of the Tiago facelift offers a basic list of equipment that you would expect at this price, but the Pure variant adds a few more features to the list that some might not want to miss. The Smart variant of the Tiago features a digital instrument cluster, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, manual air conditioning, and a 12V power socket.

The Pure variant builds on the Smart’s list by offering Bluetooth audio, a 2-speaker sound system, height-adjustable driver’s seat, all power windows, power-adjustable ORVMs, manual day/night IRVM, rotary gear shifter (AMT only), paddle shifters (AMT only), and a front A+C Type USB charger.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, you can read this story.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Smart Vs Pure: Safety

Tata has always been known to offer high levels of safety, and the Tiago is no different. The hatchback has a strong baseline of safety equipment with many standard safety features. In comparison between the two variants here, there is not much to differentiate, although the Pure variant does add a key safety feature.

Both the Smart and Pure variants come equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and seat belt reminder for all seats. The Pure variant additionally offers a rear defogger.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Smart Vs Pure: Powertrain

Both the Smart and Pure variants of the 2026 Tiago are offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with the option of a factory-fitted CNG as well. The major difference here, however, is that the base Smart variant is only available with a manual gearbox while the Pure variant can be had with an additional AMT automatic gearbox as well. Here’s a closer look at the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 86 PS 86 PS/ 75.5 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm/96.5 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

CarDekho Says…

The base Smart variant of the Tata Tiago covers most of the basic equipment list that you would require in an entry-level hatchback, making it a decent value-for-money offering. Even in terms of safety, Tata as a name is enough for buyers, but the base variant also offers a strong list of safety features. This makes it an appealing option for buyers who want only the essentials at an affordable price. Sure, it does miss out on some features, but that is exactly where the Pure variant overtakes it.

At an additional cost of Rs 80,000, you can get the Pure variant, which adds a few useful upgrades to the package, which does justify its value. Features like electronically adjustable ORVMs, all-4 power windows, and central locking increase the convenience of everyday usability; hence the price gap seems justified. Furthermore, it also offers the more convenient AMT transmission, which will be a boon for buyers who drive a lot within city limits.

If you’re in search of a budget-friendly car with a basic yet essential set of equipment, spacious interior, everyday drivability and an appealing price, the Smart variant of the Tiago might be the best variant for you. But if you’re ready to stretch a bit for added convenience and slightly more value-added aesthetics and features, then the Pure variant should definitely be considered.

If you want to know what the differences are between the base and the top-spec variant of the Tiago facelift, check out this story.