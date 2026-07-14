2026 Nissan Tekton Visia Plus Vs Acenta Variants Compared: Is The Mid Variant Worth The Extra Splurge?

The Nissan Tekton has been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the buzz has been building around choosing the right variant. The Tekton can be had in a total of six variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus.

The Visia Plus variant sits above the base-spec Visia model and is among the most economical trims in the Tekton lineup. The Visia Plus variant comes loaded with most of the essential kit required for daily usage. The Acenta variant sits just above the Visia Plus variant with value-added features at an additional cost. So, should you stick with the Visia Plus, or stretch your budget a little for the better-equipped Acenta variant? Take a closer look to find out:

Price

Variant 1-litre turbo petrol (MT) 1.3-litre turbo petrol (DCT) Nissan Tekton Visia Plus Rs 11.14 lakh NA Nissan Tekton Acenta Rs 11.79 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan India.

Prices for the new Tekton start at Rs 10.49 lakh for the base Visia trim, and the Visia Plus variant is priced at Rs 11.14 lakh, while prices for the Acenta range start at Rs 11.79 lakh. Both variants get the 1-litre turbo petrol engine, while the larger 1.3-litre unit can be had with the Acenta variant with an automatic transmission only.

While the range for the 1.3-litre engine starts from the Acenta variant, the price gap between the 1-litre model stands at Rs 65,000, and one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the upper variant, considering the fact that the Visia Plus variant has very basic equipment on offer. Let’s see what the Acenta variant brings to the table for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Tekton variants.

Exterior

Both the Visia Plus and Acenta variants of the Nissan Tekton, in comparison here, have the same silhouette but look very different in terms of their overall appearance. The Acenta variant adds a few styling elements over the Visia Plus that improve its stance.

Front

Both the Visia Plus and Acenta variants get a bold upright fascia with the signature "Tekton" bonnet decal, a connected grille with vertical slats, LED headlights with LED DRLs, and a chunky bumper finished with a silver skid plate.

However, both variants continue to miss out on premium touches such as the connected LED lighting strip and front LED fog lamps, which are reserved for the higher trims.

Side

From the side, the Acenta gets a few subtle but noticeable styling upgrades over the Visia Plus. While the Visia Plus rides on 17-inch steel rims with wheel caps, the Acenta gets better-looking 17-inch wheels with dual-tone wheel covers. It also adds roof rails and a shark-fin antenna, enhancing the SUV's rugged appeal.

However, both variants continue to get body-coloured ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators and miss out on 18-inch alloy wheels and puddle lamps, which are offered on the higher trims.

Rear

The rear profile remains identical on both variants, featuring LED taillights, an integrated roof spoiler, and a silver-finished rear skid plate that complements the SUV's muscular stance.

That said, the connected LED light bar, which is offered on the higher variants, is still missing, making the rear look slightly less premium.

Colour Options

The Nissan Tekton is offered across 11 colour options spread across 6 monotone and 5 dual-tone options, of which the Pearl White, Blade Silver, and Onyx Black colours are offered in both variants. The Acenta variant can additionally be had in a striking Flare Garnet Red shade. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

Interior

On the inside, both the Visia Plus and Acenta variants share the same dashboard layout and fabric upholstery. The Acenta variant, however, adds a strong set of convenience features that give it the edge over the lower Visia Plus variant.

Both the Visia Plus and Acenta variants feature an all-black interior theme and fabric upholstery, with seats finished in a similar contrasting black fabric along with some white inserts. The dashboard also carries this black theme with silver inserts and soft-touch fabric trims on the dashboard and door pads. The steering wheel in both variants is a 3-spoke unit featuring a double D-cut design. The centre houses a touchscreen infotainment whose screen size differs in both variants, and the lower end houses vertical AC vents and knobs to adjust the AC settings.

When it comes to comfort and practicality, both the Visia Plus and Acenta come equipped with a front sliding armrest, adjustable headrests, a 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, a 4-way manually adjustable co-driver seat, an illuminated glove box, and rear AC vents. However, the Acenta adds a 60:40 split rear seat, a rear centre armrest with a smartphone holder and cup holder, along with seatback pockets in front, and a parcel shelf in the boot, making the cabin more practical for everyday family use. That said, both variants offer a spacious cabin with ample knee room and enough shoulder room to comfortably accommodate three adults in the second row.

Detailed in images: If you would like to take a closer look at the Nissan Tekton’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

The Nissan Tekton’s Visia Plus variant comes loaded with a pretty good set of essential equipment that you would require in your daily usage and covers all the necessary bits, but the Acenta variant adds a few more value-added features to the list that make the package more appealing to the tech-driven crowd, with the overall package remaining mostly similar.

The Visia Plus variant of the Tekton features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker Arkamys Signature audio system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, all one touch-up/down power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, automatic headlights, steering-mounted audio controls, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, height adjustable driver seat, manual AC, rear AC vents, one-touch LED cabin lights, frameless wipers, and a 12V power socket in the front.

The Acenta variant builds on this list by additionally offering a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted audio controls with voice recognition, keyless entry, push-button start, cruise control and speed limiter (DCT only), welcome and goodbye sequence animation, 2 fast-charging USB Type-C ports in the front, and paddle shifters (DCT only), all of which make the cabin feel slightly upmarket compared to the Visia Plus.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our variants explained story.

Safety

In terms of safety, both the Visia Plus and Acenta variants offer a strong set of standard equipment and are very similarly equipped, with just a few differentiating factors. The list of safety equipment includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), brake assist, cornering stability control, hill hold control, roll over sensors, a reverse parking camera with rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, impact sensing door unlock, 3-point seatbelt for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Being a corporate twin of the Renault Duster, the Tekton has also received a 5-star Bharat-NCAP safety rating.

The Acenta variant additionally adds an electronic parking brake with auto-hold (DCT only), rear disc brakes (DCT only), rear wiper, washer, and defogger, and a full-size 17-inch spare wheel to its package.

Engine Options

The Nissan Tekton is offered in a total of 3 powertrain options, which include a 1-litre turbo petrol, which is exclusively available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol available with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Visia Plus variant can only be had with the 1-litre turbo petrol engine, and while the Acenta variant is available with both engine options, the 1.3-litre turbo petrol is offered only with an automatic transmission.

Let’s take a detailed look at the engine specifications of the Tekton:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol No. of cylinders 3 4 Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed DCT

MT - Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Nissan Tekton Rivals

The Nissan Tekton takes on a bunch of compact SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

The Acenta variant of the Nissan Tekton justifies its Rs 65,000 premium over the Visia Plus by adding a healthy dose of comfort, convenience, styling, and safety features that make the SUV feel much more complete. The addition of practical cabin features, a few exterior enhancements, and the option of the more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine with an automatic transmission further broadens its appeal.

The Visia Plus is still a sensible choice if you're on a tighter budget, especially since it already gets the essentials, including a touchscreen infotainment system and a reverse parking camera. However, if your budget allows, we'd recommend stretching for the Acenta, as it offers a noticeably richer ownership experience. It is also the most affordable variant to offer the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, making it the ideal choice for buyers looking for a stronger performance-oriented powertrain with the convenience of an automatic gearbox.