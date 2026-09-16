2026 Maruti Baleno Base Sigma Vs One-above-base Delta Variants Compared

The Maruti Baleno has finally received a mid-life facelift in India, with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Baleno is available in five variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha (O), with MT, AMT, and CNG options. The Sigma variant is the base-spec model in the Baleno lineup, and the range starts from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti has given the base variant all the essentials along with a thoughtful list of convenience features that you would expect at this price.

The Delta variant sits just above the base Sigma, and the range starts at Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). At the additional price, it brings a few extra features along with the added options of CNG and AMT drivetrain options. So, should you stick with the base-spec Sigma offering the basic equipment, or stretch your budget for the Delta variant? Let’s take a closer look:

Price

Variant Petrol Petrol+CNG MT AMT CNG Maruti Baleno Sigma Rs 5.99 lakh^ - - Maruti Baleno Delta Rs 7 lakh Rs 7.50 lakh Rs 7.92 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

^For Delhi only, price for rest of India is Rs 6.10 lakh

Prices for the new Baleno start at Rs 5.99 lakh for the base Sigma trim, while the range for Delta variants begins at Rs 7 lakh. Both variants remain powered solely by the new 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The price gap between the variants is Rs 1 lakh, and one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the upper variant, considering the fact that the base variant has only the basic equipment on offer. Let’s see what the Delta variant brings to the table for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Baleno variants.

Exterior

Both the Sigma and Delta variants of the Maruti Baleno, in comparison here, look very similar and share most of their design elements. There are no tweaks done to the exterior to differentiate between the base and one-above-base variants except for a few chrome elements added on the Delta trim.

Front

At the front, both variants get a new three-slat grille with a blacked-out finish, redesigned bumpers with provisions for adding fog lamps, and sleek halogen projector headlamps. However, the Delta variant gets additional chrome detailing on the front grille, giving it a slightly more premium look over the base Sigma.

Side

In profile, both variants get a blacked-out B-pillar, a shark fin antenna, a new chrome insert on the front fender, and 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. The Sigma gets black door handles and manually adjustable ORVMs with black covers, while the Delta adds body-coloured door handles and body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, giving it a more upmarket appearance.

Rear

At the rear, both variants get C-shaped LED taillights, a high-mounted stop lamp, and the Maruti Suzuki logo positioned at the centre of the boot. The overall rear design and features remain identical across the Sigma and Delta variants.

Colour Options

The 2026 Maruti Baleno is offered with seven colour options, not all of which can be had with the Sigma and Delta variants. Colours like Opulent Red and Bluish Black are added to the Delta variant, while the new Enigmatic Teal Green colour remains exclusive to the higher variants. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

Interior

On the inside, both the Sigma and Delta variants share the same dashboard layout and fabric upholstery. The Delta variant just has a few more features than the base variant, which makes the cabin feel more upmarket, all of which have been discussed in the next section.

Both the Sigma and Delta variants come with a dual-tone grey and blue interior theme with fabric upholstery, aluminium inserts on the dashboard, and soft-touch fabric trims on the door pads. The seats are also finished in a contrasting black and blue fabric. The steering wheel in both variants is a 3-spoke unit, which also houses audio controls in the Delta variant. One of the main differences here is the absence of an infotainment screen in the base-spec Sigma variant, which leaves a blank space in the centre of the dashboard which gives a rather incomplete look.

Taking ergonomics and usability into consideration, both the Sigma and Delta variants are neck-and-neck, offering similar equipment from adjustable headrests, to 60:40 split rear seats. The Delta variant additionally offers a front sliding armrest, rear AC vents, and a rear parcel shelf. However, rear seats on both variants lack a central armrest and seat back pockets, which is a bummer. The overall space and comfort are nothing to complain about, since you get an ample amount of knee room, headroom, and shoulder room to accommodate three adults at the rear.

Detailed In Images: If you would like to take a closer look at the Maruti Baleno’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

The base-spec Sigma variant of the Baleno offers a pretty basic set of essential features that cover all the necessary bits, but still make the cabin feel a little bare-bones. The Delta variant adds a few more gizmos to the list that make the package more complete.

Standard equipment on offer includes keyless entry, central locking, manual AC, analogue instrument cluster with a MID, power windows with driver side one touch-up/down operation, power steering, tilt adjustment for the steering wheel, a 12V power socket in the front, and 60:40 split rear seats. A lot of features are missing in the base-spec Sigma variant.

The Delta variant builds on this list by additionally offering a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker audio system, steering-mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, rear AC vents, and a rear fast-charging USB port, all of which make the cabin feel slightly upmarket compared to the base Sigma.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our variants explained story.

Safety

In terms of safety, both the Sigma and Delta variants are very similarly equipped, with just a few differentiating features. Maruti has given the new Baleno a good set of standard equipment offered right from the base Sigma variant. The standard safety net consists of 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control, reverse parking sensors, rear defogger, central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, emergency stop signal, seatbelt reminder, seatbelt pre-tensioner, 3-point seatbelt for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Delta variant additionally offers a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a security alarm. Everything else remains identical between both variants.

Powertrains

The 2026 Maruti Baleno is offered with a single engine option, which is the new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Both the Sigma and Delta variants are offered with this new engine. The major difference here, however, is that the base Sigma variant is only available with a manual gearbox, while the Delta variant can be had with an additional AMT automatic gearbox as well, along with the option of a factory-fitted CNG. Here’s a closer look at the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Maruti Baleno Rivals

The Maruti Baleno competes with the likes of other premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and its platform sibling, the Toyota Glanza. Apart from the premium hatchback segment, it also competes with the Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and the Maruti Swift, in terms of a similar price bracket.

CarDekho Says…

The base Sigma variant of the Maruti Baleno covers most of the essentials, with a simple yet appealing exterior design, yet feels bare-bones for buyers looking for an affordable premium hatchback. The lack of several convenience and comfort features, particularly inside the cabin, is what makes the Delta variant a more complete package.

At an additional cost of Rs 1 lakh, the Delta variant adds several useful features over the Sigma, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4 speakers, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and rear AC vents, which enhance its convenience a great dealCombined with all of this is the added flexibility of an AMT gearbox and a factory-fitted CNG powertrain, the Delta variant clearly seems a smarter choice, and the price gap over the Sigma variant feels justified.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly Baleno and are happy with the essentials, the Sigma variant makes sense at its Rs 5.99 lakh starting price. However, for buyers who can stretch their budget, the Delta variant, which starts from Rs 7 lakh, offers considerably more convenience and flexibility and would be our recommended pick.

Which one of the two variants will you choose? Let us know in the comments below!