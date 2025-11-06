2025 Hyundai Venue: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

With the generation update, the 2025 Hyundai Venue not only brings a fresh design inside and out, but also gets new features, and the option of an automatic transmission with the diesel engine

The 2025 Hyundai Venue has been launched recently with a major overhaul in terms of design, along with many new features and better safety tech. Hyundai is offering the Venue in 8 broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. With so many variants and a wide range of engine–gearbox combinations on offer, choosing the right one can get confusing. So, if you’re planning to bring the Venue home, we bring you a comprehensive buying guide to help you with your research and decision.

2025 Hyundai Venue Launch Story

Hyundai announced the complete prices for the new-generation Venue on November 4, which ranges between Rs 7.90 lakh and Rs 15.51 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). In case you missed our launch story and want to check out full variant-wise pricing, visit the link below:

2025 Hyundai Venue Image Gallery

With its generation update, the 2025 Hyundai Venue gets comprehensive design changes inside and out, making it look more modern and aligned with Hyundai’s family SUV design language. Check out our in depth gallery for the new-gen Venue which gives you a 360-degree view of both exterior and interior:

How To Book 2025 Hyundai Venue?

The bookings for the 2025 Hyundai Venue were already underway even before its November 4 launch. You can either book one online via Hyundai’s official website, or visit your nearest authorised Hyundai dealership for the same, We have detailed the booking amount, and how you can reserve one in this story below:

2025 Hyundai Venue Variant-wise Features

Hyundai is offering the 2025 Venue in a total of 8 variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. If you’ve considered bringing one home and are confused about picking the right variant, fret not. In order to help you decide which one best suits your needs, we have detailed variant-wise features for each of the 8 variants. Check out the detailed story by clicking on the link below:

2025 Hyundai Venue Colour Options Gallery

After choosing the right variant, it’s time to pick the right colour. Hyundai is offering the new Venue in a total of 6 exterior colour options, including two new shades: Hazel Blue and Mystic Sapphire. If you want to check out how these colours will look, we have detailed every colour option with an image in our colour image gallery:

2025 Hyundai Venue Variant-wise Powertrains

While Hyundai hasn’t altered the powertrain options for the Venue with the generation update, it now gets the option of an automatic transmission with the diesel engine. The Venue also comes with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine options. We have detailed how the engine and transmission options for the new Venue are distributed across its 8 variants of the SUV:

2025 Hyundai Venue Base Variant Details And Images

Generally, most cars in their base variant only offer bare minimum features, however, the 2025 Hyundai Venue takes a different approach. Its entry-level HX 2 trim, which starts from Rs 7.90 lakh, offers quite a comprehensive list of features for a base model. Check out how it looks in our detailed image gallery:

2025 Hyundai Venue: 8 New Features

Hyundai has brought 8 new features for the Venue nameplate with the generation update, which not only includes larger screens, but also some extra safety tech. You can check out all of them in detail by visiting the following link:

Popular Comparisons

2025 Hyundai Venue: Old vs New

Compared to its predecessor, the second-generation Venue gets a major design overhaul with which it looks sharper and even more sculpted than before, especially due to more prominent creases on the body panels. Even the interior has gone through a major redesign. Check out the design differences between the new and old Venue here:

2025 Hyundai Venue Base vs Top: In Images

If you want to see all the major design and feature differences between the entry-level HX 2 and the top-spec HX 10 variants of the 2025 Hyundai Venue in images, head to the story link below:

2025 Hyundai Venue vs Venue N Line: Design Comparison

Alongside the 2025 Hyundai Venue, the automaker also launched the 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line, which is essentially a sportier looking and a more fun-to-drive version of the SUV. Over the regular Venue, it gets some cosmetic tweaks inside and out. To check out how the N Line version is different from the regular Venue, visit the link below:

2025 Hyundai Venue Turbo-petrol vs Rivals

Hyundai offers the 2025 Venue with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 120 PS and 172 Nm, mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. The Venue turbo-petrol competes with other turbo-petrol sub-4 metre SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. Check out how the 2025 Venue turbo-petrol stacks up against its rivals in terms of engine specifications:

2025 Hyundai Venue Diesel vs Rivals

For those who are looking for a diesel subcompact SUV, the Venue is being offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine. With the generation update, it now also gets the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, in addition to the 6-speed manual transmission. Here’s how it fares against its key rivals in terms of engine specs:

2025 Hyundai Venue Dimensions vs Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is now 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than its outgoing version. It also boasts a longer wheelbase. But, how does it fare against its key rivals – Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, and Skoda Kylaq – in terms of overall dimensions? Click on the link below to find out:

So, these are all the details that will help you research and make an informed buying decision if you are planning to drive home a 2025 Hyundai Venue. We will be bringing you more such buying guides for newly launched cars, so stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates. Also, let us know if you found this article helpful, and feel free to drop any questions about the new Venue or any other specific model in the comments section below.