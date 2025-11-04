The 2025 Hyundai Venue: 8 New Features That Are A First For The Nameplate

With the generation update, the Hyundai Venue has not only gotten more creature comforts like ventilated front seats and bigger screens, but has also become much safer than before, thanks to a Level-2 ADAS suite and a 360-degree camera

The second-generation 2025 Hyundai Venue has been introduced in our market with prices starting from Rs 7.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It is being offered in eight broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. Following its price reveal, we now know its exact variant-wise features set that’s available too, and that brings us to the topic of the fresh set of features being offered on the Venue nameplate for the first time. Let’s quickly check them out:

Dual 12.3-inch Displays

The new Venue is equipped with two 12.3-inch screens (one for infotainment unit and the other for instrumentation) that are as big as those offered in the Kia Syros in the sub-4m SUV segment. In fact, these screens even outsize the displays that Hyundai provides on the 1-segment-above Creta. The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, thankfully, does come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Ventilated Front Seats

Another important amenity that the Venue nameplate has gained with the introduction of the new generation model is that of ventilated front seats. Since a number of its rivals come with this premium feature, it was about time Hyundai provided it on the Venue to keep it relevant in the crowded space. Front occupants will be able to select from three levels of seat cooling to suit their requirements that is likely to be a lot useful during longer journeys or during hot climatic conditions.

8-speaker Bose Sound System

One of the most sought-after features in modern cars lately is a branded audio system. Hyundai, with the new-generation Venue, has taken the opportunity to offer it with the same 8-speaker Bose sound system as seen on the likes of the Creta and Alcazar SUVs to put it at par with some of its segment rivals that come with 8- and even 9-speaker setups. For reference, the previous-generation Venue was offered with a modest 6-speaker music system.

360-degree Camera

In today’s times, having a 360-degree camera in your car has become more of a necessity than a luxury. The new Venue now comes with this feature, which will surely aid drivers while driving through tight parking spaces or corners. It also gets a blind spot monitor to keep an eye out for anything that may catch you off guard while taking a turn or while reversing.

Electronic Parking Brake

Following the introduction of an electronic parking brake in the sub-4m SUV segment in the likes of the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Syros, it’s a welcome change on the new Hyundai Venue as well. It even gets an auto-hold function, which will be useful while driving through bumper-to-bumper traffic as you don’t have to keep your foot placed on the brake pedal. Like the 360-degree camera setup, it is also limited to the higher-spec variants of the 2025 Hyundai Venue.

White Ambient Lighting

Level-2 ADAS

Probably one of the most attention-grabbing features on board the new Venue is the provision of Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). While the previous version did get the basic Level-1 suite, the second-generation model goes a step further as it is packed with even more safety tech. This includes adaptive cruise control, driver attentiveness alert, and rear parking collision avoidance assist.

Front Parking Sensors

Another safety addition is the availability of front parking sensors on the new Hyundai Venue. While it may seem like a small update in the features set, it could prove to be quite useful when using the Venue as your daily driver, particularly in crowded metro cities and also while parking in tight spaces. With the inclusion of the front parking sensors, the Venue’s safety suite now seems more robust and complete alongside the 360-degree camera setup and the basic rear parking sensors too.

These are all the first-time features that the 2025 model introduces for the Hyundai Venue nameplate. Which of these amenities would you use daily if you were to buy the SUV? Let us know in the comments below.