New 2025 Hyundai Venue Base Vs Top Variant; Every Design Differences EXPLAINED

The base variant of the Venue is not very basic, as it gets plenty of essential features and more…

The new Hyundai Venue was launched recently with prices starting from around Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition to updating the exterior and interior and bringing in plenty of new features, Hyundai has also updated the variant lineup of the Venue. It is being offered in eight variants: HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8 and HX10.

In this article, we see how the base-spec HX2 variant of the Venue subcompact SUV looks in comparison to the top-spec HX10 trim, in images.

Front

Compared to the top-spec HX10 variant, the base trim looks rather simple and less aggressive. The good thing is that even in the base variant, you get connected LED DRLs and the newly designed rectangular grille, although the grille is not finished in dark chrome and gets a simpler gloss black finish. Both variants of the Venue get a chunky bumper that integrates a large silver skid plate for a rugged appearance. However, you can clearly notice the front parking sensors on the higher variant.

A major miss is that here you get halogen headlights instead of the LED ones found on higher variants.

You can also check out our detailed gallery of the new 2025 Hyundai Venue with 25 real-life images.

Side

The differences between the two variants become quite evident as you move towards the sides. The first thing that you will notice is that the base variant gets 15-inch stylised wheels (steel wheels in the NA petrol version), while the top-spec HX10 comes with 16-inch alloy wheels. In the base variant, the turn indicators have been given on the fender, instead of being placed on the ORVMs, like the higher variants.

The window frames in the base variant are body-coloured, while in the top-spec are finished in black. A key difference is that the base variant misses out on roof rails, and this makes it look like a slightly smaller car in comparison to the top-end variant, which gets roof rails.

The silver finish on the C-pillar with the ‘VENUE’ branding has been offered with the base variant as well.

Rear

At the rear, the base variant comes with LED taillights; however, the centre strip isn’t illuminated. Similar to the top-spec trim, you get ‘VENUE’ badging on the black strip in the centre. Both variants come with a blacked-out bumper and a large silver skid plate, which also houses the reversing lights. Right from the base variant, you get a shark fin antenna and a roof-mounted spoiler. However, the top-spec variant also gets a rear wiper with a washer.

We’ve also covered the entry-level HX 2 variant of the 2025 Hyundai Venue, featuring 15 real-world photos.

Cabin

The interior of the base-spec HX2 variant gets an all-black colour scheme, whereas the top-spec variant gets a dual-tone colour theme, which is on the lighter side of the colour palette.

You get fabric upholstery, unlike the leatherette upholstery offered with the top-spec variant. However, the good thing is that even in the base variant, you get a touchscreen infotainment system. The AC vents are finished in satin chrome, which adds a nice touch inside the cabin. Overall, the base variant feels like a low mid-spec variant. One big miss is that it does not get the new two-step recline feature, which higher variants of the new Venue get.

Features

While the base variant feels well-equipped for an entry-level variant, there is a huge difference in terms of features when it is compared with the top-spec version. The base variant gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted audio controls, all four power windows, manual AC with rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel. You even get necessary safety features such as 6 airbags, hill start assist, and rear parking sensors.

However, the top-spec HX10 variant comes with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment and a 12.3-inch digital driver display. Here, you also get a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, auto dimming IRVM, multiple drive modes, a sunroof, centre armrest, cruise control, powered and ventilated seat, and a cooled glovebox.

In terms of safety, you get level-2 ADAS, TPMS, front and side parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

Engine and Gearbox Options

The 2025 Venue HX2 comes with all the engine options; however, it can only be had with the manual transmission. The top-spec variant gets the turbo-petrol mill and the diesel engine. Both engines can be opted for only with an automatic transmission. Check out the specifications of the engine options in the table below.

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

For a closer look at what’s under the hood, read our breakdown of the 2025 Hyundai Venue’s variant-wise powertrain options.

Price And Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue’s HX2 variant starts from Rs 7.90 lakh for the entry-level variant and goes up to Rs 15.51 lakh for the top-spec HX10 variant. (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It competes with other subcompact SUVs like the Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Renault Kiger.

Stay tuned for our drive review on the new Hyundai Venue. Till then, let us know if you would consider picking the base variant.

Base variant Image source