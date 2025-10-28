2025 Hyundai Venue vs Rivals: Diesel Engines Specifications Compared

How does the Venue’s diesel engine stack up against its arch diesel-powered rivals? We find out how all of them stack up on paper

The 2025 Hyundai Venue has broken cover and its bookings are open for Rs 25,000 both online and at Hyundai’s pan-India dealerships. Hyundai has confirmed that the new Venue will be sold with both petrol and diesel engines, both with manual as well as automatic gearbox choices. Being one of the few sub-4m SUVs to get a diesel powertrain, we have now compared its specifications with those of its rivals who also have a diesel unit option on offer. Let’s check out the details starting with their prices:

Price

Model 2025 Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 3XO Kia Sonet Kia Syros Price Range (ex-showroom) Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (expected) Rs 9.01 lakh to Rs 14.05 lakh Rs 8.95 lakh to Rs 13.43 lakh Rs 8.98 lakh to Rs 14 lakh Rs 10.14 lakh to Rs 15.94 lakh

All prices mentioned above are of the diesel variants of the respective SUVs, while those for the 2025 Venue are its expected overall prices, including petrol variants. Expect its entry level diesel variant to have a starting price in the similar ballpark as its direct rivals.

Among the Nexon, XUV 3XO and Sonet, it’s the Mahindra SUV that is relatively the most affordable at its base diesel variant here, while also being the most affordable at the top-end.

The Kia Syros, on the other hand, has the priciest access point and is also the costliest when the higher-end variant is considered here.

Also See: Take A Look At The New Hyundai Venue In These 10 Detailed Images

Engine And Gearbox

Parameter 2025 Hyundai Venue/ Kia Sonet / Kia Syros Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre diesel Power 116 PS 118 PS 117 PS Torque 250 Nm 260 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT*

^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

*AMT - Automated manual transmission

All the five SUVs here come with a 1.5-litre diesel engine under their hood and a 6-speed manual transmission as standard.

The Venue, Syros and Sonet share the same powertrain choice.

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will now be provided with the same 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with its diesel engine that has already been on offer with the Kia Sonet and Kia Syros.

When it comes to performance, all SUVs are neck and neck in terms of power on offer, but the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the clear winner when total torque produced is considered.

In case you are looking for budget-friendly diesel car options, we have separately covered the top 10 most affordable diesel-powered offerings in India.

2025 Hyundai Venue: An Overview

The second-generation Hyundai Venue will be launched in India on November 4, 2025. It will be sold in eight broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. Hyundai hasn’t disclosed the entire variant-wise features list of the new SUV but it has confirmed some top amenities such as ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and dual 12.3-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation). It will also get a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Also Check Out: Music Maestro Shankar Mahadevan Brings Home The MG M9 Luxury MPV

A Look At Its Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will renew its rivalry with the Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet / Kia Syros, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, and Renault Kiger. It will also serve as a competitor to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.