New 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line vs Hyundai Venue 2025: All Design Differences Explained

The Venue N Line gets bespoke cosmetic touches with different design touches and red highlights to set it apart from the standard car

Hyundai India has taken the wraps off the new 2025 Venue N Line, which will be launched alongside the standard Hyundai Venue 2025 on November 4 (check out the standard Venue unveiling story). Like before, the new 2025 Venue N Line is based on the standard car and gets a handful of cosmetic tweaks that make it look more menacing and sportier.

What are those design differences? That’s what we are going to talk about in this report.

Exterior Design Differences

Front

The basics of both cars are common. So you get the full-width LED DRLs that drop down into the quad-beam LED headlight cluster to form a C-motif and a bold-looking rectangular grille. The difference mainly lies in the details. For instance, the grille in the N Line gets different inserts along with an N Line badge, and the bumper design is different with a less chunky skid plate.

Also, the bespoke red highlights in the lower part of the body start from the bumpers and flow around the entire car.

Side

Changes are more prominent when you view these cars in the side profile. The Venue N Line 2025 doesn’t get any cladding around the wheel arches, giving it a sleeker look. It also gets a sporty-looking set of 5-spoke alloy wheels with ‘N’ branding on the hub cap. Keen-eyed viewers will also notice that the front brake callipers are painted in red, while there is an ‘N Line’ badge on the fender.

That said, there is one common design element between both the cars - the silver insert on the C-pillar with ‘VENUE’ branding.

Rear

Moving on to the rear-end, both share the same connected LED lighting setup. If you look closely, both vehicles get a bespoke spoiler - the standard Venue gets a single-piece unit, whereas the Venue N Line gets two humps with a slim slit to let air pass through. You also get a much aggressive-looking bumper in the N Line with the dual-tip exhausts rounding off the overall look.

If you’re keen on checking out how the standard Venue looks, check out our in-depth image gallery.

Interior

While the dashboard layout is the same between both models, the Venue N Line gets a sporty all-black theme with red highlights and stitching as opposed to the dark blue and grey colour scheme of the standard car.

The Venue N Line further distinguishes itself with plenty of N Line-specific touches. You get ‘N’ branding on the steering wheel, gear shifter and on the seats. Keen-eyed viewers will also notice that the steering wheel now hosts the Drive and Traction modes (standard model gets a dedicated knob on the floor console). Lastly, the moon's white ambient lighting on the standard car has been replaced by red to gel along with the overall theme.

Features Onboard

Things are similar between the two models on this front. Highlights include dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the driver’s display and the other for the infotainment), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats and a single-pane sunroof.

Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors with 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a full suite of level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Engine Options

Underneath the hood, the 2025 Venue N Line comes with a single turbo-petrol engine, whose specifications have been mentioned below for your reference:

Parameter Specifications Engine 1-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol Power 120 PS Torque 172 Nm Transmission Options 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT)

Do note that the standard Venue is also offered with naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engine options. Also, the new Venue N Line is expected to get minor mechanical tweaks such as a stiffer suspension setup, a quicker steering rack and throatier exhaust note for a more involving drive experience.

Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the Venue N Line to be priced from around Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are underway if you have your eyes on one. The Venue N Line will be a sportier rival against the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, and Kia Sonet / Syros.