New 2025 Hyundai Venue Base Model; Check Out Entry-level HX 2 Variant In 15 Real-life Images

The HX 2 doesn’t even feel like an entry-level variant as it comes with lot of feel-good features that are usually found in mid variants of some cars

The new 2025 Hyundai Venue was launched recently featuring comprehensive updates inside and out, starting from Rs 7.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It is being offered in 8 broad variants – HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10 (detailed variant-wise prices here) – with the HX 2 being the base variant of the SUV. We have now sourced images of the entry-level model and let’s check out how the base-spec 2025 Venue looks and what it offers, in 15 real-life images.

Front

The 2025 Venue HX 2 looks similar to its higher-spec counterparts as it comes with some premium design touches. It gets the connected LED DRLs and the familiar rectangular grille, though it is finished in gloss black and not dark chrome. The chunky bumper integrates a prominent silver skid plate.

However, it doesn’t get LED headlights and LED turn indicators, which are replaced by halogen projector headlights and incandescent bulbs, respectively. Also, the placement of the ‘Hyundai’ logo on the bonnet is the same as seen on other variants.

Side

In profile, the first thing you notice is that it has a raked A-pillar design which is finished in black, while the window frames and B-pillar comes in body-colour, which on the other variants are finished in black. The silver trim on the C-pillar with the ‘VENUE’ branding remains unaltered.

It also gets body colour door handles and ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), while the turn indicators have been positioned on the fender (higher variants get it on the ORVM).

What else can be seen here is that it stands on 16-inch stylised steel wheels, however, do note that it’s only available with the 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel variants of the 2025 Hyundai Venue HX 2. If you opt for the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol version, you will get 15-inch steel wheels, as seen in the other image.

Rear

At the rear, it gets LED tail lights where the centre strip isn’t illuminated, and there’s a ‘VENUE’ badging on the black strip in the centre. It gets a blacked-out bumper and a chunky silver skid plate which also has reversing lights.

The turn indicators however have been placed beside the reflectors on the bumper. Noticeable misses at the back are rear defogger and rear wiper and washer. Also see how the top-spec variant of the 2025 Hyundai Venue looks in our detailed image gallery.

Cabin

Inside, the Venue HX 2 gets an all black cabin theme along with black fabric seat upholstery. The main highlight inside is the 10.25-inch touchscreen which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a semi digital driver’s display. The side AC vents also get a satin chrome treatment for added contrast.

For the added convenience, rear AC vents and two Type C USB ports have been provided in the second row. However, this variant doesn’t have height adjustable headrests, which are offered in higher variants.

Other important misses inside include front and rear centre armrest, cruise control, auto AC, height adjustable driver’s seat, and a rear parking camera. You can also explore what each variant of the 2025 Hyundai Venue offers in our detailed variants explained story.

But despite the misses, we feel the base-spec Venue remains very well equipped as the features list includes steering mounted audio controls, all four power windows, manual AC with rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs, tilt adjustable steering wheel, keyless entry, and day/night IRVM (inside rear view mirror). Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, hill start assist, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

Hyundai is offering the 2025 Venue with three powertrain options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT (new)

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Do note that the Venue HX 2 can be had with all the three engines, but only with the manual transmission. Also explore the variant-wise engine and transmission options offered with the new Venue to know which engine is offered with which variant.

Price Range And Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 7.90 lakh and Rs 15.51 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the sub-4 metre SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

