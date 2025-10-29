All
    Check Out All The 6 Colour Options Of The 2025 Hyundai Venue

    Published On Oct 29, 2025 08:02 AM By Yashein

    3.3K Views
    The new Venue brings two new shades to the SUV’s colour palette

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    The much-awaited Hyundai Venue in its new iteration has been unveiled on our shores, ahead of its price reveal on November 4, 2025. The new version not only brings exterior upgrades, an enhanced interior, and some features, but also comes with new colour options. Some of these hues are even available in dual-tone options. 

    So without further ado, let’s take a close look at the 2025 Hyundai Venue’s colour options in detail…

    Hazel Blue (New Colour Also Available With An Abyss Black Roof)  

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Mystic Sapphire (New Colour)

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Atlas White  (Also Available With An Abyss Black Roof)

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Titan Grey 

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Dragon Red 

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Abyss Black

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    As you can see above, the Venue can be had in 6 colour options, including two new ones. Moreover, the blue and white can also be had in dualtone shades. 

    Meanwhile, if you want to take a closer look at the design of the new Venue, head over to the story mentioned below. 

    Take A Look At The New Hyundai Venue In These 10 Detailed Images

    Features And Safety

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    In the features department, Hyundai has leveled up with the new Venue. Its top features include dual 12.3-inch displays consisting of the digital driver display and touchscreen infotainment unit.  Other key features include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a Bose sound system, a 4-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and a wireless phone charger. 

    Safety features include a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. A key addition is that the new Venue also gets level-2 ADAS features such as lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and auto emergency braking. 

    Also read: 2025 Hyundai Venue Design Revealed; Old vs New Compared In Detail!

    Powertrain Options

    The Venue comes with three engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 83 PS and 114 Nm, a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit that churns out 120 PS and 172 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill that makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. 

    Except for the NA petrol which gets a 5-speed manual, all other engine options get both manual and automatic transmissions. The turbo-petrol engine gets a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT, while the diesel unit gets a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter. 

    Price And Rivals

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    The 2025 Hyundai Venue will be launched on November 4 in India. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will take on the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Skoda Kylaq, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It will be a slightly larger alternative to the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

    Which colour option did you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Venue 2025

    2 comments
    1
    N
    nazier ahmad
    Oct 29, 2025, 10:21:54 AM

    White is my favorite

      1
      G
      gopal maharajan
      Oct 29, 2025, 9:08:39 AM

      My favorite colour white

