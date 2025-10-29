Check Out All The 6 Colour Options Of The 2025 Hyundai Venue

The new Venue brings two new shades to the SUV’s colour palette

The much-awaited Hyundai Venue in its new iteration has been unveiled on our shores, ahead of its price reveal on November 4, 2025. The new version not only brings exterior upgrades, an enhanced interior, and some features, but also comes with new colour options. Some of these hues are even available in dual-tone options.

So without further ado, let’s take a close look at the 2025 Hyundai Venue’s colour options in detail…

Hazel Blue (New Colour Also Available With An Abyss Black Roof)

Mystic Sapphire (New Colour)

Atlas White (Also Available With An Abyss Black Roof)

Titan Grey

Dragon Red

Abyss Black

As you can see above, the Venue can be had in 6 colour options, including two new ones. Moreover, the blue and white can also be had in dualtone shades.

Meanwhile, if you want to take a closer look at the design of the new Venue, head over to the story mentioned below.

Take A Look At The New Hyundai Venue In These 10 Detailed Images

Features And Safety

In the features department, Hyundai has leveled up with the new Venue. Its top features include dual 12.3-inch displays consisting of the digital driver display and touchscreen infotainment unit. Other key features include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a Bose sound system, a 4-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and a wireless phone charger.

Safety features include a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. A key addition is that the new Venue also gets level-2 ADAS features such as lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and auto emergency braking.

Also read: 2025 Hyundai Venue Design Revealed; Old vs New Compared In Detail!

Powertrain Options

The Venue comes with three engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 83 PS and 114 Nm, a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit that churns out 120 PS and 172 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill that makes 116 PS and 250 Nm.

Except for the NA petrol which gets a 5-speed manual, all other engine options get both manual and automatic transmissions. The turbo-petrol engine gets a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT, while the diesel unit gets a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter.

Price And Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will be launched on November 4 in India. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will take on the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Skoda Kylaq, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It will be a slightly larger alternative to the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

Which colour option did you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.