15 Best-selling Cars In June 2022

Published On Jul 11, 2022 02:02 PM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

Over 50 per cent of the cars sold in India in June 2022 were Marutis, once again showcasing the popularity and dominance of the carmaker

The automobile industry, on a whole, is slowly recovering from the impact caused by the global chip shortage. Many carmakers have reported an upward tick in their car sales, including June 2022. 

Here’s a look at the list:

Rank

Model

June 2022

June 2021 (YoY)

May 2022 (MoM)

1

Maruti Wagon R

19,190

19,447

16,814

2

Maruti Swift

16,213

17,727

14,133

3

Maruti Baleno

16,103

14,701

13,970

4

Tata Nexon

14,295

8,033

14,614

5

Hyundai Creta

13,790

9,941

10,973

6

Maruti Alto

13,790

12,513

12,933

7

Maruti Dzire

12,597

12,639

11,603

8

Maruti Ertiga

10,423

9,920

12,226

9

Tata Punch

10,414

10,241

10

Hyundai Venue

10,321

4,865

8,300

11

Maruti Eeco

10,130

9,218

10,482

12

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

8,992

8,787

9,138

13

Maruti Celerio

8,683

752

6,398

14

Kia Seltos

8,388

8,549

5,953

15

Hyundai i20

7,921

6,333

4,463

Takeaways

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

  • The Maruti Wagon R, with over 19,000 units sold in June 2022, continued its run as the best-selling model for the fourth consecutive month.

  • Following the Wagon R was another Maruti, the Swift, recording sales of more than 16,000 units. However, its year-on-year (YoY) figure went down by almost 10 per cent, the most for any model on this list.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

  • The final place on the podium was also secured by a Maruti: the Baleno. The carmaker shipped over 16,000 units of the premium hatchback, helping its YoY figure go up by 10 per cent.

  • Tata’s sub-4m SUV, the Nexon, ranked fourth on the June sales chart with nearly 14,300 units sold. This also includes the sales numbers of the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max.

Hyundai Creta

  • With a YoY growth of almost 40 per cent, the Hyundai Creta stood fifth in the list. The carmaker shipped nearly 13,800 units of its compact SUV.

  • At 13,790 units sold, the Maruti Alto equalled the sales figure of Hyundai’s compact SUV.

  • The only sedan on the list, the Maruti Dzire, saw its June sales numbers go past the 12,500-unit mark.

  • Maruti retailed over 10,400 units of its popular MPV, the Ertiga, in June 2022.

Tata Punch

  • Hot on the heels of the Ertiga was the Tata Punch, slightly bettering its May’s month-on-month (MoM) numbers.

  • Another Hyundai SUV to feature in this list was the Venue, registering sales of more than 10,300 units. Its YoY figure went up by a whopping 112 per cent, the most for a car here.

  • The only other MPV in June’s sales chart, the Maruti Eeco, saw over 10,000 buyers.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Kia Seltos

  • Kia’s compact SUV, the Seltos, stood second-from-last in the June sales list, with the carmaker shipping almost 8,400 units. It was one of the few models to register a downward shift in its YoY figure.

  • The Hyundai i20 took the 15th place with nearly 8,000 units sold. However, its YoY number saw an uptick of 25 per cent.

