Few were launched at the Auto Expo itself, while the rest from manufacturers like Tata and Maruti reached showrooms later in the year.

The Auto Expo is the biggest auto event of the country which gives us new models and concepts every 2 years. This year, however, many manufacturers were absent, and we were left with very few new cars. Out of all the cars showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in early January, 12 were launched over the course of the year, and you can find their details here.

Lexus RX

Price: Rs 95.80 lakh to Rs 1.20 crore

The Lexus RX was one of the first cars showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and it was launched later in the year. Lexus offers its mid-size luxury SUV with 2 strong-hybrid powertrain options: a 2.5-litre inline-4 petrol engine making 250 PS (combined) and 242 Nm, and a 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit making 371 PS (combined) and 460 Nm. The RX is offered in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setup, and you can read more about it from its launch report.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Price: Rs 2.1 crore

After nearly 2 years since its global debut, the new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser 300 (LC300) was launched in India at the 2023 Auto Expo. The massive SUV came with a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. This unit churns out 309 PS and 700 Nm, with power going to all four wheels. More details of the LC300 can be found in its launch report.

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Price: Rs 45.95 lakh

Hyundai launched its most expensive model at the Auto Expo 2023 and it came in the form of an all-electric SUV. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 packs a 72.6 kWh battery pack with a rear-wheel-drive electric motor that makes 217 PS and 350 Nm. The electric-only SUV has an ARAI-claimed range of 631 km and can be juiced up from 0 to 80 percent in 21 minutes using a 150 kW charger. To know more about the IONIQ 5, you can check out its first drive review.\

MG Hector & Hector Plus

Price (Hector): Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22 lakh

Price (Hector Plus): Rs 17.80 lakh to Rs 22.73 lakh

Both, the facelifted MG Hector and MG Hector Plus, were also launched at the 2023 Auto Expo. The SUVs come with the same 2 engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit that makes 143 PS and 250 Nm, and a 2-litre diesel engine that puts out 170 PS and 350 Nm. With this facelift, the MG SUVs received minor design changes on the outside and a few feature additions including ADAS, the details of which can be found here.

Maruti Fronx

Price: Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh

Maruti came in hot at the 2023 Auto Expo with the showcase of many exciting models, one of which was a new crossover SUV, the Maruti Fronx. It was launched later in the year. Based on the Baleno, the Fronx comes with 2 petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit which makes 90 PS and 113 Nm, and a 1-litre turbocharged unit which churns out 100 PS and 148 Nm. You can learn more about the Fronx from its first drive review.

Maruti Jimny

Price: Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh

Another car that made it to market from Maruti’s showcase at the 2023 Auto Expo was the 5-door Jimny. It was globally unveiled at the auto show and was launched in India in the coming months as a rival to the Mahindra Thar. The Jimny packs a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 105 PS and 134 Nm, with choice of manual or automatic transmissions, and comes with a 4-wheel-drivetrain as standard. To know more about its off-roading capabilities, check out its first drive review.

Maruti Brezza CNG

Price: Rs 9.24 lakh to Rs 12.15 lakh

While not a new car, the Maruti Brezza did receive an upgrade this year which was showcased at the Auto Expo. Maruti added a CNG powertrain to the Brezza sub-4m SUV, making it the first in the segment to come with such a powertrain. The CNG variants use the 1.5-litre petrol engine and put out 88 PS and 121.5 Nm on the cleaner fuel. Maruti claims a mileage of 25.51 km/kg. Know more about the Brezza CNG from its launch report.

Tata Altroz CNG

Price: Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh

While Tata did not launch any new cars at the Auto Expo this year, it did showcase a couple of models that were lined up for later months, one of which was the Tata Altroz CNG. The CNG hatchback uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 73.5 PS and 103 Nm in CNG mode. The Altroz CNG came with a sunroof which was later added to the regular variants of the hatchback. However, what made it most interesting was Tata’s use of a twin-cylinder technology, allowing for more space in the boot for luggage. Read more about this CNG hatchback from its launch report.

Tata Punch CNG

Price: Rs 7.10 lakh to Rs 9.68 lakh

Alongside the Altroz CNG, Tata also showcased the Punch CNG, which was launched later in the year. The Tata Punch CNG uses the same engine as the Altroz with the same output figures and also comes with Tata’s twin-cylinder technology. It was introduced to the market just in time to counter the arrival of the Hyundai Exter that came with a CNG option from launch. To know about its features and fuel efficiency, click here.

Tata Harrier & Safari Red Dark Editions

Ahead of the Tata Harrier & Safari facelifts towards the end of 2023, Tata launched special editions of both SUVs by the name of Red Dark editions. These special editions were first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and featured an all-black exterior, red cabin and new features like a bigger touchscreen and ADAS. While these are not on sale anymore, both the Tata SUVs have received facelifts this year and now come with a new design and a lot of new features. Check out the first drive reviews of the new Harrier and Safari, for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Apart from these cars, a lot of other models were launched this year which were not present at the 2023 Auto Expo. You can check out all the new cars that came in 2023, and let us know which one is your pick.

