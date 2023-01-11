Modified On Jan 11, 2023 03:09 PM By Rohit for Lexus RX 2023

Bookings are now underway for the Lexus SUV while deliveries will begin from the second quarter of this year

To be offered in two variants: 350h and 500h F Sport Performance.

It will slot in between the NX and LX in Lexus India’s SUV lineup.

The SUV gets a sportier and sharper design language inside.

Its interior has a fresh life with an all-black dashboard and a bigger touchscreen.

Powertrain options include a set of petrol engines.

The fifth-generation Lexus RX has now been revealed in India at the Auto Expo 2023. It sits between the entry-level SUV offering, the NX, and the flagship SUV, the LX, in Lexus India’s lineup. Its bookings are underway while its deliveries will commence from the second quarter of 2023.

Lexus’ midsize SUV now features a more evolved design, lending it a sportier and more aggressive appeal. Its front grille gets the new spindle design for the grille that’s synonymous with Lexus’ SUVs. Other design highlights include massive air dams, sculpted bonnet, and a sloping roofline, sleek LED DRLs and massive connected LED tail lamps.

Inside, the Lexus SUV’s dashboard has an all-black theme with dark chrome inserts. Its features list consists of a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment, triple-zone climate control, powered, heated, and cooled seats, and head-up display.

Passenger safety is covered by advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) consisting of a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, intersection support, adaptive cruise control with curve speed management, lane-keep assist, and an advanced automatic parking system.

The RX will be offered in two variants: 350h and 500h F Sport Performance. It gets a set of 2.5-litre and 2.4-litre petrol engines with self-charging hybrid technology. Here are the complete details:

Variant 350h 500h F Sport Performance Engine 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2.4-litre turbo-petrol Power 190PS 275PS Torque 239Nm 460Nm Transmission CVT CVT Drivetrain AWD, FWD AWD

The SUV could be priced from Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) and it will go up against the likes of the BMW X5, Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

