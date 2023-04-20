Published On Apr 20, 2023 02:06 PM By Ansh for Lexus RX 2017-2023

The luxury hybrid SUV comes in two variants and sits between the LX and NX in Lexus’s lineup

Comes in two variants: 350h and 500h.

Order books were opened earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2023.

Gets a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment display, three-zone automatic climate control, 10-way powered front seats and ADAS features.

Prices from Rs 95.80 lakh to Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India).

After unveiling the RX at the 2023 Auto Expo and opening its bookings, Lexus has finally launched it in India. The luxury hybrid SUV comes in its fifth-generation avatar and is offered in two variants: 350h and 500h. So if you are considering the SUV, here are the details that you need to know, starting with the price:

Price

350h Rs 95.80 lakh 500h Rs 1.18 crore

* All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Prices of the Lexus RX start at Rs 95.80 lakh for the base-spec 350h variant. But if you are seeking the performance-oriented 500h variant, you will need to shell out Rs 22.30 lakh more.

Design

Up front, the RX carries a similar spindle grille design as other SUVs from the carmaker. The midsize SUV gets massive air dams, a sleek set of LED headlamps and a sculpted bonnet.

On the side, the RX offers 21-inch alloy wheels and a sloping roof that merges into an integrated rear spoiler, and the rear end gets a connecting tail lamp setup that houses the Lexus logo.

Engine & Performance

Specifications 350h 500h Engine 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol strong hybrid 2.4-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid Power (combined output) 250PS 371PS Transmission CVT 6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD, AWD AWD Top Speed 200kmph 210kmph 0-100kmph 7.9 seconds 6.2 seconds

While the 350h variant comes in both front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) options, the more powerful 500h variant only gets an all-wheel-drive system.

Also Read: 7 Facts About The Newly Showcased Second Generation Lexus LM In China

The top-spec 500h variant also gets a rear steering that can turn the rear wheels up to four degrees towards either the same side as the front wheels or the opposite.

Features & Safety

Lexus had made no compromises with the RX when it comes to features, the SUV gets a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, digital driver’s display, heads-up display, 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, three-zone automatic climate control, 10-way powered front seats with 4-way lumbar support and memory function, heated and ventilated front seats and ventilated rear outboard seats, inside door handles with opening switch and hands-free boot opening.

When it comes to safety, the SUV is loaded too. It sports seven airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control (VSC), brake assist, tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera. The SUV also boasts ADAS features like lane keep assist and departure alert, blind-spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Rivals

With prices ranging from Rs 95.80 lakh to Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India), the Lexus RX is a rival to the BMW X5, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE and the Land Rover Discovery.

Read More on : RX Automatic