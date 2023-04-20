English | हिंदी

The Fifth-generation Lexus RX Hits Indian Shores At Rs 95.80 Lakh

Published On Apr 20, 2023

The luxury hybrid SUV comes in two variants and sits between the LX and NX in Lexus’s lineup

Lexus RX 500h

  • Comes in two variants: 350h and 500h.

  • Order books were opened earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2023.

  • Gets a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment display, three-zone automatic climate control, 10-way powered front seats and ADAS features.

  • Prices from Rs 95.80 lakh to Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India).

After unveiling the RX at the 2023 Auto Expo and opening its bookings, Lexus has finally launched it in India. The luxury hybrid SUV comes in its fifth-generation avatar and is offered in two variants: 350h and 500h. So if you are considering the SUV, here are the details that you need to know, starting with the price:

Price

Lexus RX 350h

350h

Rs 95.80 lakh

500h

Rs 1.18 crore

* All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Prices of the Lexus RX start at Rs 95.80 lakh for the base-spec 350h variant. But if you are seeking the performance-oriented 500h variant, you will need to shell out Rs 22.30 lakh more.

Design

Lexus RX Front

Up front, the RX carries a similar spindle grille design as other SUVs from the carmaker. The midsize SUV gets massive air dams, a sleek set of LED headlamps and a sculpted bonnet.

Lexus RX Side
Lexus RX Rear

On the side, the RX offers 21-inch alloy wheels and a sloping roof that merges into an integrated rear spoiler, and the rear end gets a connecting tail lamp setup that houses the Lexus logo.

Engine & Performance

Lexus RX 350h Engine

Specifications

350h

500h

Engine

2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol strong hybrid

2.4-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid

Power (combined output)

250PS

371PS

Transmission

CVT

6-speed AT

Drivetrain

FWD, AWD

AWD

Top Speed

200kmph

210kmph

0-100kmph

7.9 seconds

6.2 seconds

While the 350h variant comes in both front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) options, the more powerful 500h variant only gets an all-wheel-drive system.

The top-spec 500h variant also gets a rear steering that can turn the rear wheels up to four degrees towards either the same side as the front wheels or the opposite.

Features & Safety

Lexus RX Cabin

Lexus had made no compromises with the RX when it comes to features, the SUV gets a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, digital driver’s display, heads-up display, 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, three-zone automatic climate control, 10-way powered front seats with 4-way lumbar support and memory function, heated and ventilated front seats and ventilated rear outboard seats, inside door handles with opening switch and hands-free boot opening.

Lexus RX Inside Door Handle Opening Switch

When it comes to safety, the SUV is loaded too. It sports seven airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control (VSC), brake assist, tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera. The SUV also boasts ADAS features like lane keep assist and departure alert, blind-spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Rivals

Lexus RX 350h

With prices ranging from Rs 95.80 lakh to Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India), the Lexus RX is a rival to the BMW X5, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE and the Land Rover Discovery.

