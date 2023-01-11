Modified On Jan 11, 2023 02:39 PM By Rohit for Toyota Land Cruiser

The new generation Land Cruiser (LC300) is expected to get a diesel engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission in India

Toyota globally revealed the new Land Cruiser in June 2021.

It’s based on a new GA-F body-on-frame platform, making it lighter by 200kg.

Features on board include a 12.3-inch touchscreen and ADAS.

Unit on display gets a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine.

The new generation Toyota Land Cruiser (LC300) first broke cover globally in June 2021. Now, after nearly two years, the carmaker has showcased the flagship SUV in India at the Auto Expo 2023, but appears to be no closer to being launched in India.

Platform And Powertrain

It is based on the marque’s new GA-F body-on-frame architecture, making it 200kg lighter than its predecessor. If it is launched in India, the new Land Cruiser is expected to come with the following engine and gearbox options:

Specification 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 Diesel Power 309PS Torque 700Nm Transmission 10-speed AT Drivetrain 4x4

Globally, Toyota is no longer providing the Land Cruiser with the brawny V8 powertrains as before and has instead opted for a set of V6 twin-turbo petrol and diesel units.

Cabin And Features On Board

The new Land Cruiser gets two cabin theme options: all-black, and black and beige. Toyota has equipped it with four-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

In terms of safety, the SUV comes with 10 airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). A cool new feature and a first for a Toyota is the fingerprint sensor housed in the centre of the engine start-stop switch, for added user security.

Launch Update

As of now, there’s no update on Toyota bringing the new Land Cruiser (LC300) to India. If reports are to be believed, the SUV already has a waiting period stretching into multiple years on a global scale.