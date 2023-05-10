Lexus To Strengthen Its India Presence By Opening Up Customer Touchpoints In Rajasthan

Modified On May 10, 2023 09:32 AM By Rohit for Lexus ES

Lexus will soon have a showroom and service centre in Jaipur, taking the former’s tally to eight

Lexus currently has showrooms and service centres in 7 and 13 cities, respectively.

Cities having a Lexus dealership include Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Lexus has its service centres in additional cities such as Pune, Madurai and Coimbatore.

It entered India back in 2017 with two models, RX and ES.

Current Indian lineup includes six models, including the new 5th-gen RX SUV.

Lexus recently held an event for its clientele in Jaipur to mark its sixth anniversary in India. At the sidelines of the event, the luxury carmaker hinted that it has plans of expanding its customer base in our country with its Rajasthan entry. Soon the carmaker will be establishing a new dealership and service centre in the capital city, Jaipur.

Lexus’s Existing Dealer Network In India

For now, seven Indian cities have a showroom each of the luxury carmaker: Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kochi.

While the above-mentioned cities already have a Lexus service centre, there are some additional cities in this list too such as Calicut, Coimbatore, Gurugram, Lucknow, Madurai, and Pune.

Its Stint In India So Far

The carmaker entered the Indian market in 2017 with a bang as it launched not one but two cars at once, namely, the RX SUV and the ES sedan. It then followed it up by introducing the LX SUV in our markets a few months later.

With the RX and ES models, Lexus gave Indians a taste of its globally acclaimed electrified lineup while the LX was a worthy contender to display its diesel powertrain’s capabilities. While all Lexus models were introduced as full imports in India, 2020 was highlighted with the carmaker deciding on locally producing the ES 300h for our market.

Lexus’s Present Indian Lineup

Lexus currently has six models in its Indian lineup, including the recently launched 5th-generation RX. Its portfolio is a mixed bag of a couple of sedans (ES and LS), a few SUVs (NX, RX and LX), and a coupe (LC 500h), priced between Rs 61.60 lakh and Rs 2.82 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).

