Modified On Apr 22, 2023 02:24 PM By Shreyash for MG Comet EV

MG took the wraps off its much awaited Comet EV, while Tata opened orders books for the Altroz CNG and Volkswagen showcased its refreshed GT Lineup range

The last week has been jam-packed with new unveilings and showcases, both in India and overseas. MG has introduced its ultra-compact offering, the Comet EV, and Tata has begun taking bookings for the Altroz CNG. Meanwhile, Mercedes and Lexus globally unveiled new and updated top-of-the-line luxury vehicles.

Let’s have a look at major automotive highlights of the week

MG Comet EV Unveiled

MG has unveiled its newest ultra compact electric offering in India, the Comet EV. It’s a two-door car which can accommodate up to four people. Ahead of its debut, we also got to know about its specifications through a leaked brochure. Also, we have detailed its exterior, interior and available colour options. The carmaker has also confirmed the launch date of Comet EV.

Tata Altroz CNG Bookings

Tata has commenced the bookings for the CNG version of the Altroz, the newest entrant in the Tata's CNG lineup, which will rival the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza. It also comes with additional conveniences for a competitive advantage.

Citroen Discloses the Name Of ItsUpcoming SUV

Citroen’s upcoming three-row SUV will be known as “C3 Aircross”, as confirmed by the French carmaker. We have already seen multiple spy shots of the SUV revealing its exterior design details. The C3 will be globally unveiled in India in the last week of April.

Tata Nexon EV Max Goes Dark

The Nexon EV Max is the latest addition to the Dark range of Tata cars. It gets an enhanced feature list over the regular version of the Nexon EV Max, and is offered in only one variant. Apart from these, there are no mechanical changes to the specifications of the electric SUV.

Volkswagen’s Refreshed GT Lineup

Volkswagen has upped the level of competition by displaying a variety of new GT Line Virtus and Taigun models. Also, along with these new GT models, the German carmaker has also showcased the ID.4 GTX, an electric SUV Coupe.

Lexus RX Launched In India

Lexus’ luxury hybrid SUV, RX, which was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, has finally been launched in India. The carmaker had already started its bookings at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi. It is offered with two engine options, and customers can also choose between front-wheel drive (FWD) and rear-wheel drive (RWD) drivetrain options.

International Unveils

First Electric Maybach Unveiled: Mercedes has unveiled the first-ever Maybach which runs on electricity. Here we are talking about the Maybach EQS 680, which is an ultra luxurious electric SUV.

Second-gen Lexus LM Revealed: Lexus had already showcased its flagship premium MPV, the LM MPV in its previous-gen avatar at the 2023 Auto Expo in India. Now the company has unveiled the second-gen LM at the 2023 Auto Shanghai, in China.

BYD Seagull Showcased: At the ongoing auto show in China, BYD has unveiled its newest compact electric hatchback, with the name Seagull. It’s the smallest car from BYD yet, which is set to enter the Chinese market first, and will be introduced in global markets later.