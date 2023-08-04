Modified On Aug 04, 2023 01:22 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch

The Tata Punch’s CNG variants command a premium of up to Rs 1.61 lakh over their regular petrol counterparts

The carmaker has also updated the CNG powertrains of the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor.

CNG variants of the Tiago, Tiago NRG and Tigor have become pricier by Rs 5,000.

The Punch CNG gets the Altroz CNG’s 73.5PS/103Nm 1.2-litre petrol powertrain.

Tata has provided the Tiago and Tigor CNG with a 73.5PS/95Nm 1.2-litre petrol powertrain.

The Punch CNG gets new features like a voice-enabled sunroof, two front armrests, and a USB type-C charging port.

Following the introduction of the Tata Altroz CNG, which debuted the carmaker’s twin-cylinder technology, the carmaker has now applied the same formula to the Tata Punch. At the same time, it has also given the same update to the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor CNG models. Here’s the entire price list for the new and updated range of Tata CNG models:

Punch

Variant Price Pure CNG Rs 7.10 lakh Adventure CNG Rs 7.85 lakh Adventure Rhythm CNG Rs 8.20 lakh Accomplished CNG Rs 8.85 lakh Accomplished Dazzle S CNG Rs 9.68 lakh

The Punch’s CNG range is priced at a premium of up to a lakh over the regular petrol variants.

Tiago

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE CNG Rs 6.50 lakh Rs 6.55 lakh +Rs 5,000 XM CNG Rs 6.85 lakh Rs 6.90 lakh +Rs 5,000 XT CNG Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 7.35 lakh +Rs 5,000 XZ+ CNG Rs 8.05 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh +Rs 5,000 XZ+ DT CNG Rs 8.15 lakh Rs 8.20 lakh +Rs 5,000 XT NRG CNG Rs 7.60 lakh Rs 7.65 lakh +Rs 5,000 XZ NRG CNG Rs 8.05 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh +Rs 5,000

With the twin-cylinder tech update, the Tiago CNG’s prices have been increased uniformly by Rs 5,000.

The same price increment is also applicable to the CNG variants of the Tiago NRG CNG.

Tigor

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XM CNG Rs 7.75 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh +Rs 5,000 XZ CNG Rs 8.15 lakh Rs 8.20 lakh +Rs 5,000 XZ+ CNG Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 8.85 lakh +Rs 5,000 XZ+ Leatherette Pack CNG Rs 8.90 lakh Rs 8.95 lakh +Rs 5,000

The Tigor CNG has now become pricier uniformly by Rs 5,000.

A Shared Powertrain

The Punch CNG shares its powertrain with the Altroz CNG. This unit is a 1.2-litre petrol engine (73.5PS/103Nm), mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. In petrol mode, it makes 86PS and 113Nm in the Tiago-Tigor duo while producing 88PS/115Nm in the Punch and Altroz. The Tiago and Tigor make 73.5PS/95Nm in CNG mode. All three CNG cars get a 5-speed MT only.

What About Features?

The Punch CNG gets a few key updates such as the voice-enabled single-pane sunroof, a USB type-C charging port, and front armrests. Apart from these, it carries forward the existing equipment list of the micro SUV which consists of a 7-inch touchscreen, push-button start/stop, cruise control, and a reversing camera.

The Tiago and Tigor CNG models haven’t had any revisions in their equipment list. They continue to come with a 7-inch touchscreen, push-button start/stop, auto climate control, and keyless entry. Their safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a reversing camera.

Their Competitors

The Tata Tiago CNG’s direct rivals are the Maruti Celerio and Wagon R CNG, while those of the Tigor CNG are the Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura CNG. On the other hand, the Punch CNG’s only competitor is the recently introduced Hyundai Exter CNG.

