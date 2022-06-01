Modified On Jun 01, 2022 04:44 PM By Tarun for Lexus RX

It also gets a performance-focused hybrid variant this time

The luxury crossover gets a sportier and sharper design language inside.

The interior gets a fresh life with an all-black dashboard, a bigger touchscreen and a wider cabin.

Gets Lexus Safety System 3.0+, which includes an automatic parking system.

Available in four variants: 500h, 450h+, RX 350h, and RX350.

Gets turbocharged and naturally aspirated petrol options with AWD, plug-in hybrid and hybrid tech.

India launch expected in 2023.

Lexus has globally unveiled the all-new RX SUV in Japan. The luxury crossover, now in its fifth generation, gets a completely fresh and bolder design language with new powertrain options as well. It is scheduled to go on sale globally by the end of 2022.

The 2023 Lexus RX gets a more evolved design which gives it a sportier and more aggressive stance. The front grille gets Lexus’ new spindle design, which looks more prominent and a lot different. Some of the new RX’s design highlights include sculpted bonnet, massive air dams and the sloping roofline, while its sleek LED DRLs and massive connected LED tail lamps do complement the design.

The new RX sits on a modified version of the GA-K platform, which is also seen on the smaller ES and NX models. The crossover is now 25mm wider and sits on a 60mm longer wheelbase. While the length remains the same as the predecessor, the height has been slightly decreased by 10mm.

Sit inside and you’ll be greeted by a completely redesigned and a classier cabin. The dashboard gets an all-black theme with hints of dark chrome inserts. The 2023 Lexus RX gets a bigger and wider touchscreen with touch-based climate control, a panoramic roof, a digital driver display, and a new steering wheel.

The new RX’s feature highlights include a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment, triple-zone climate control, powered, heated, and cooled seats, and head-up display. On the safety front, it’s equipped with the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 (ADAS), which includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, intersection support, adaptive cruise control with curve speed management, lane-keep assist, and an advanced automatic parking system.

Lexus is offering the RX in four variants: 500h, 450h+, RX 350h, and RX 350. The 500h can be had with the top-spec F Sport Performance package. The base RX 350 is available just with the turbo unit without any hybrid technology. Here are the details:

Engines 500h 450h+ RX 350h RX350 Engine 2.4-litre turbo-petrol 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2.4-litre turbo-petrol Hybrid Self-charging hybrid Plug-in hybrid Self-charging hybrid - Drivetrains AWD AWD AWD/FWD AWD/FWD

We’re expecting the new RX to be sold in India sometime in 2023. It’s expected to be priced upward of Rs 1 crore in India (since it will be imported), and compete against the comparatively lower-priced Mercedes GLE, BMW X5 , Volvo XC90 , Audi Q7 and the Land Rover Discovery .

