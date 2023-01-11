Modified On Jan 11, 2023 12:11 PM By Ansh for MG Hector

The facelifted versions of the SUVs now come with bigger screens and ADAS

Both are still powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143PS and 250Nm) and a 2-litre diesel (170PS and 350Nm).

Transmission options consist of a six-speed manual for both engines and an optional eight-speed CVT for the petrol.

ADAS will be offered on the top-spec Savvy Pro variants.

Both SUVs get an enlarged chrome diamond-studded grille and sleeker headlamps.

They now come with a redesigned cabin which has a 14-inch infotainment system, a seven-inch digital driver's display, and a panoramic sunroof.

Prices for the facelifted Hector start at Rs 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Hector Plus starts from Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

After a long wait, MG has finally launched the facelifted versions of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. They now feature a more distinctive front and rear profile with new features and more technology that increase their sense of premiumness.

Price

Hector Prices (ex-showroom) 1.5-litre turbo-petrol manual 1.5-litre turbo-petrol automatic 2.0-litre turbodiesel manual Style Rs 14.73 lakh - - Smart Rs 16.80 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 19.06 lakh Smart Pro Rs 17.99 lakh - Rs 20.10 lakh Sharp Pro Rs 19.45 lakh Rs 20.78 lakh Rs 21.51 lakh Savvy Pro - Rs 21.73 lakh -

Hector Plus (7-seater) Prices (ex-showroom) 1.5-litre turbo-petrol manual 1.5-litre turbo-petrol automatic 2.0-litre turbodiesel manual Style - - - Smart Rs 17.50 lakh - Rs 19.76 lakh Smart Pro - - - Sharp Pro Rs 20.15 lakh Rs 21.48 lakh Rs 22.21 lakh Savvy Pro - Rs 22.43 lakh -

Hector Plus (6-seater) Prices (ex-showroom) 1.5-litre turbo-petrol manual 1.5-litre turbo-petrol automatic 2.0-litre turbodiesel automatic Style - - - Smart - - - Smart Pro - - Rs 20.80 lakh Sharp Pro Rs 20.15 lakh Rs 21.48 lakh Rs 22.21 lakh Savvy Pro - Rs 22.43 lakh -

Most of the new features are being offered on the new variants with the “Pro” suffix, and the new top-spec Savvy Pro trim is only available with the petrol-automatic option. The Savvy Pro is also the only trim that offers ADAS features.

MG will also keep the pre-facelifted SUV on sale alongside as the more affordable option.

Design

Both SUVs have been updated with the same design language, with notable changes to the front and rear. At the front end, you get an enlarged chrome diamond-studded grille, sleeker headlamps, tweaked bumper, and new headlamp surrounds. At the rear, both SUVs have the same tail lamps as before, now connected by an LED strip, and both of them use the same alloy wheels as the pre-facelift iterations.

MG has followed another recent global trend by spreading out the “Hector” name badge across the lower section of the tailgate.

Powertrain

Specification Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 2.0-litre diesel Power 143PS 170PS Torque 250Nm 350Nm Transmissions 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT

Both SUVs have retained their powertrains, and the diesel continues to miss out on an automatic transmission.

Features

When it comes to the feature list, the facelifted SUVs get a redesigned cabin with a new 14-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch digital driver's display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and multi-colour ambient lighting. The AC vents and the controls in the centre console have also been redesigned, adding to the increased premium feel of the Hector.

On the safety front, you get six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ADAS functionalities like lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, lane-departure assist, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Rivals

The facelifted MG Hector continues to be a rival to the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N, and the Jeep Compass. The facelifted MG Hector Plus, on the other hand, competes against the Tata Safari, Toyota Innova Hycross and the Hyundai Alcazar.

