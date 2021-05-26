10 Most Affordable Cars With A Digital Instrument Cluster

Modified On May 26, 2021 03:38 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

While touchscreen systems have become one of the most useful high-end features to be offered on affordable cars, digital instrument clusters are fast gaining popularity

Today, most affordable cars come with a fully digital instrument cluster and wireless charging, features that were earlier reserved for premium models. In fact, even auto climate control, and touchscreen systems are now offered in models such as the Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. We recently brought you a list of the top 5 most affordable cars with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and now, here’s a look at models with a digitised gauge cluster:

Maruti S-Presso

The S-Presso is offered with a digital instrument cluster which is placed on the centre console, above the AC vents and touchscreen infotainment system.

The screen displays the speedometer, tachometer, gear and fuel indicator, driving range and trip meter.

The digital cluster is offered with all the variants, but you can check average fuel efficiency, distance to empty and gear indicator only from the VXi variant.

It retails from Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.26 lakh.

Renault Kwid

Renault offers an LED digital instrument cluster from the base-spec STD variant of the Kwid.

It is the only model in its segment to feature a digital driver’s display.

The Kwid’s unit gets digital readouts for a few details, including tachometer and fuel level, while a centrally placed TFT screen displays the odometer, speed, and gear position indicator (MT variants).

Renault has priced the hatchback between Rs 3.18 lakh and Rs 5.39 lakh.

Tata Tiago/Tigor

The Tiago and Tigor duo gets a digital instrument cluster as standard.

Their display units feature digital readouts for the tachometer and fuel level while a centrally placed TFT screen relays speed and gear position indicator.

While the Tiago is the only hatchback to feature a digitised gauge cluster in its segment, the sub-4m sedan space has the Hyundai Aura with a semi-digital unit.

Tata retails the Tiago from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.95 lakh while the sedan is priced between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 7.73 lakh.

Renault Triber

Like Renault’s entry-level hatchback, the Triber gets an LED digital instrument cluster as standard. Its display is similar to the one on the Kwid.

The Triber is the only model to get a digitised gauge cluster in its price range.

It retails from Rs 5.30 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.

Renault Kiger

While the Kiger's top-spec RXZ variant gets a 7-inch colour display in the instrument cluster, other variants get a Triber-like unit. The 1.0-litre RXZ MT is the most affordable trim to sport the digital driver’s display.

The RXZ’s unit changes skins and has different widgets based on the drive modes while the one on other variants functions just like the Triber’s.

It is the most affordable sub-4m SUV priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.75 lakh.

Nissan Magnite

The Kiger’s cousin, the Nissan Magnite, also packs a 7-inch colour screen in the instrument cluster, from the XV trim onwards.

Other variants feature an LED digital unit with a 3.5-inch MID (multi-information display).

The Magnite’s display shows time, trip meters, drive mode selected (CVT), and tyre pressure status. It can be operated via steering-mounted controls.

Nissan retails the sub-4m SUV from Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 9.90 lakh.

Tata Altroz

The higher-specced XZ and XZ+ trims of the Altroz and Altroz Turbo get a semi-digital instrument cluster, housing a 7-inch colour screen.

While the screen displays music, directions, and drive mode, the speedometer is an analogue affair.

Tata has priced the Altroz from Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios/Hyundai Aura

Hyundai offers a semi-digital instrument cluster from the mid-spec Sportz and SX trims of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura respectively.

It houses a 5.3-inch MID relaying a range of information, including distance to empty, fuel efficiency, and average speed.

The hatchback is priced between Rs 5.23 lakh and Rs 8.45 lakh while the sub-4m sedan retails from Rs 5.97 lakh to Rs 9.35 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai’s third-gen i20 gets a digital instrument cluster in all variants, save for the base-spec Magna.

It’s the same unit as the Verna’s, with a 4.2-inch MID flanked by digital readouts for the speedometer and tachometer.

The i20 is priced between Rs 6.85 lakh and Rs 11.34 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Tata’s sub-4m SUV, the Nexon, comes with a fully digital instrument cluster as standard.

It displays a range of information, including time and the tyre pressure monitoring system.

Tata retails the Nexon between Rs 7.19 lakh and Rs 12.95 lakh.

all prices, ex-showroom

