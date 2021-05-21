Modified On May 21, 2021 09:56 AM By Tarun for Nissan Magnite

This feature allows you to run iOS and Android interfaces without a USB cable

Almost every car right from the Maruti Alto 800 onwards comes with a touchscreen infotainment system these days, and most of them feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. These are mirrored interfaces displayed on the infotainment screen when connected to Android and iOS phones, respectively. If you want to know the pros and cons of it, here’s an article which will give you a detailed insight.

The latest feature on the block is wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. With this, you don’t need a USB cable cluttering your central console and can connect to these interfaces via bluetooth and WiFi. Here are the five most affordable cars that come with this feature.

Nissan Magnite

The Magnite actually started the trend of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in budget cars and is the most affordable one to get this feature.

The Magnite, along with all the other cars in this list, also offer wireless charging which completely eliminates the usage of a USB cable.

Its range-topping XV and XV Premium variants get this feature, the former starting from Rs 6.99 lakh.

It is priced between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Unlike the Magnite, the Kiger offers this feature only on the top-end RXZ variant which starts at Rs 7.69 lakh.

It’s priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.75 lakh.

Hyundai i20

The i20, interestingly, offers this feature only for the mid-spec Sportz variant that starts from Rs 7.69 lakh.

The Sportz variant gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the top-end Asta and Asta (O) variants get a more advanced 10.25-inch infotainment with BlueLink connected car technology.

It’s priced between Rs 6.85 lakh and Rs 11.34 lakh.

Kia Sonet

The Sonet was updated recently, and added the wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay feature.

It is available only with the mid-spec HTK+ and HTX variants. The former will cost you at least Rs 8.65 lakh.

The top-end HTX+ and GTX+ variants get a bigger and advanced 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car technology, which does not support the wireless connectivity feature.

The Sonet ranges from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.35 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

The Verna is the only sedan in its segment to offer the wireless connectivity feature.

Even here, only the mid-spec S+ and SX variants get Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as the top-end variants get a more advanced version of 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car tech.

The S+ variant is priced from Rs 9.60 lakh.

Hyundai Verna is priced from Rs 9.19 lakh to Rs 15.25 lakh.

(All Prices Ex-Showroom)

