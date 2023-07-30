Published On Jul 30, 2023 10:01 AM By Ansh for Renault KWID

These cars offer enough ground clearance to tackle most types of terrain and urban hurdles

Driving a car on broken Indian roads can be a hassle as you’re always cautious about your car’s floor hitting the road. Combine that with flooding caused by the monsoon, and you’ll worry about how to get out of that situation safely and relatively dry. While the SUV body type is extremely popular for its ruggedness, these 10 subcompact cars priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) ride at a reassuring distance from the ground.

Renault Kwid - 184mm

One of the earliest entry-level offerings to jump on the SUV trends, the Renault Kwid actually has a decent ground clearance that makes it stand neck-to-neck with some SUVs. The Kwid comes with a 1-litre petrol engine (68PS/91Nm) paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The Renault hatchback is priced between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 6.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter - 185mm

The recently launched Hyundai Exter micro-SUV is very close to the Kwid in terms of ground clearance. Hyundai’s latest offering sits high enough to not make you worry about bumpy roads. The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/114Nm), mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The same engine is also offered with a CNG kit and a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Hyundai Exter has a price range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

Tata Punch - 187mm

Exter’s direct rival, the Tata Punch beats the Hyundai micro-SUV with a slightly higher clearance and rides on 16-inch wheels as opposed to the 15s on the Exter. The Punch comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (88PS/115Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The latter also gets the option of traction modes in the top variant making it a better rough-roader than other high-riding models at this price point. It is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Fronx - 190mm

One of Maruti’s latest offerings, the Fronx, has an easier time dealing with rain-affected roads with its relatively impressive ground clearance. The Baleno-based crossover SUV gets two engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol (90PS/113Nm), and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/148Nm). Both engines come with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. For automatic options, the former gets a 5-speed AMT and the latter comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission. There is also a CNG powertrain available with the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Maruti has priced the Fronx between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue - 195mm

The Hyundai Venue is the first ‘proper’ SUV offering on this list but its ground clearance is still less than 200mm. The subcompact SUV gets three engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/114Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual, a 1-litre turbo-petrol (120PS/172Nm) paired with a 6-speed iMT or an optional 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) and a 1.5-litre diesel unit (116PS/250Nm) mated only to a 6-speed manual transmission. The Hyundai Venue has prices ranging between Rs 7.77 lakh and Rs 13.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Brezza - 200mm

The Maruti Brezza bests the Venue’s clearance by 5mm and that makes it better suited for rough-roading and not worrying about the floor hitting anything. The Brezza comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (103PS/137Nm) mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. A CNG powertrain is also offered with the same engine and paired only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Maruti Brezza is priced between Rs 8.29 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kiger - 205mm

With another 5mm increment, the Renault Kiger has the best ground clearance yet. It has the same wheelbase as the Brezza, so the extra height makes it even better at dealing with bad road conditions, especially during the monsoon.

The Kiger gets two engine options: a 1-litre petrol engine (72PS/96Nm) and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). Both engines are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. For automatic transmissions, the former comes with a 5-speed AMT and the latter gets a CVT. The Renault Kiger has a price range from Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Magninte - 205mm

Kiger’s platform twin, the Nissan Magnite, shares the same ground clearance of 205mm. It also gets similar powertrain options but here the 1-litre petrol engine (72PS/96Nm) is paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission. One advantage it has over the Kiger is that it comes with a 360-degree camera as well which is useful when navigating difficult terrains. The Magnite is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet - 205mm

The Kia Sonet ties with the Renault-Nissan duo and offers the same 205mm of ground clearance. Even though it shares its mechanicals with the Venue, it rides a handy 10mm higher than its Hyundai cousin.

It gets the same three engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120PS/172Nm) with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT, a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/115Nm) with a 5-speed manual and a 1.5-litre diesel unit (115PS/250Nm) with a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Kia Sonet has a price range of Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon - 209mm

The best-selling SUV in India right now also has the most ground clearance for under Rs 10 lakh, improving upon the rivals by 4mm. So taking it out on bumpy roads, flooded streets or even on some off-road terrains will not be a problem. The Nexon gets two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (120PS/170Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel unit (115PS/260Nm). Both engines are paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT. The Nexon is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honorary Mention

Maruti Alto K10 - 160mm

We have all seen videos of Maruti Alto K10s driving through mud and snow and flooded areas with ease while bigger SUVs get stuck and have to be towed. While on paper, a ground clearance of 160mm is not a lot, especially compared to other cars in this list, still, the entry-level hatchback manages to do what even a lot of SUVs can’t thanks to its mechanical simplicity.

Driving in the monsoon can be very dangerous, and while these cars are better suited to get you out of those broken or flooded roads, we do advise you to drive carefully and only go out when absolutely necessary.

