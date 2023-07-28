English | हिंदी

Hyundai Exter Top-spec AMT vs Hyundai i20 Sportz Turbo-Petrol DCT - Which One To Pick?

Published On Jul 28, 2023 08:59 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Exter

While the Exter gets the SUV look and more features, the i20 is bigger and more powerful

Hyundai Exter Vs i20

The recently launched Hyundai Exter is the carmaker’s smallest SUV on sale. It’s based on the Grand i10 Nios hatchback, but sports a rugged SUV-ish styling. It can be considered as an upgrade over the Nios, but with a price range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, it overlaps several variants of the i20 premium hatchback as well. It turns out, the top-spec petrol-automatic variant of the Exter is priced quite similarly to the mid-spec i20 Turbo-DCT from a segment above. For that budget, let’s see which one is the right choice for you:

Price

Hyundai Exter

 

Exter SX (O) Connect AMT

i20 Sportz DCT

Price

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10.16 lakh

The i20 Sportz DCT is costlier than the fully loaded Exter by just Rs 16,000. If you’re not specifically looking for an automatic option, you can also look at the i20 Asta (O) in its manual guise for Rs 8,000 less. 

Powertrains

Hyundai i20

 

Exter SX (O) Connect AMT

i20 Sportz DCT

Engine

1.2-litre petrol, 4-cyl

1-litre turbo-petrol, 3-cyl

Power/Torque

83PS / 114Nm

120PS / 172Nm

Transmissions

5-AMT

7-DCT

Claimed F.E.

19.2kmpl

20.28kmpl

If it is the performance you want, the i20 is better than the Exter by 37PS and 58Nm, which are significant figures. Furthermore, the Exter gets a 5-speed AMT, while the i20 goes with a more responsive dual-clutch automatic. Interestingly, even with the added performance, the i20 is about 1 kmpl more efficient.

Hyundai Exter

Those who want more mileage can even look at the Exter CNG, though it’s only offered with a manual transmission. The alternative fuel option is not offered with the i20. 

Dimensions

Hyundai Exter

 

Exter

i20

Difference

Length

3815mm

3995mm

(-180mm)

Width

1710mm

1775mm

(-65mm)

Height

1631mm

1505mm

125mm

Wheelbase

2450mm

2580mm

(-130mm)

Hyundai i20

The Exter is expectedly smaller than the i20 in terms of length and width. The differences are significant, which can translate to more cabin space. The Exter, due to its SUV proposition, is taller. The i20’s wheelbase is also longer by 130mm. In all terms, the i20 is a bigger and more accommodating car. But if you prefer a more upright seating position, either as driver or passenger, and more headroom in the back, you might still consider the Exter. 

Features

Hyundai Exter

Common Features

Extra on Exter

Extra on i20

  • LED DRLs

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Cruise control

  • Rear AC vents

  • Digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC

  • Cooled Glove Box

  • Rearview camera

  • TPMS

  • Projector headlamps

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Connected car technology

  • Electric sunroof

  • Paddle shifters

  • Push-button start-stop

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Dual-cam dash cam

  • Six airbags

  • ESC, HAC

  • 16-inch styled steel wheels

  • Leatherette seats

  • Wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

The top-end variant of the Exter is more feature rich than the i20 Sportz. Even more notably, it additionally gets an electric sunroof, paddle shifters, push-button start-stop, and wireless phone charger. With the i20, you get bigger 16-inch wheels (steelies though), leatherette seats, and wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay over the Exter. 

Safety quotient is also better with the Exter, with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and dual-camera dash cam. Hyundai i20

Verdict

We can conclude that the i20 is a bigger car with a more engaging design. Its turbo-petrol engine is better for performance and gives a better driving experience overall. However, the Exter gives you the SUV look, added safety features and more feel good features for the price. 

  • Hyundai i20
  • Hyundai Exter

