It outshines the other two new compact SUVs due to arrive this year - Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross

Based on sheer popularity, and not without significant sales, the compact SUV space is the hottest automotive segment in India. It already sees competition between seven brands and it will see the entry of Honda and Citroen as well in 2023 with all-new offerings. However, the upcoming Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross may have already been upstaged by the launch of the other major compact SUV launch of the year - the facelifted Kia Seltos.

The Seltos has just got its first significant update since launch four years ago and once again, it has set the new standard for “feature-loaded” in the compact SUV segment. Here are 10 features that it offers over the Elevate and C3 Aircross, even though the former is also a premium offering.

Panoramic sunroof

If compact SUVs are the hottest body type in the auto industry, a panoramic sunroof is one of, if not the most desirable feature in the segment. The Seltos only gets it now as part of its facelift, after many rivals already introduced it. While the Elevate does get a single-pane sunroof, there is no such feature in the Citroen SUV whatsoever.

Digital instrument cluster

Another feature introduced with the update, the Seltos comes with a connected display setup including a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. The Honda Elevate will feature a semi-digital setup while the C3 Aircross appears to feature a digitised instrument cluster.

Dual-zone climate control

Kia becomes the first in the compact SUV space to offer this feature and while not a critical one, it certainly elevates the premium experience of the front passengers. It allows the two front passengers to experience different climate settings as per their convenience.

Multiple powertrain options

The Kia Seltos remains the only other compact SUV in the segment after the Hyundai Creta to still offer a diesel engine option. It also offers the choice of naturally-aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines.

Meanwhile, the Honda Elevate will only be offered with a single petrol engine option while the C3 Aircross will only get a turbo-petrol engine.

Multiple types of automatic transmissions and iMT

Not only does the Kia Seltos get a wide range of engines, each of them gets its own choice of automatic transmission. The N.A. petrol unit is paired to a CVT, the diesel to a 6-speed torque converter and the turbo-petrol can be had with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

In comparison, the Citroen C3 Aircross won’t even get an automatic option at launch. The Honda SUV’s only automatic option is the CVT.

360-degree camera

This is a feature we expected the Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross to offer, at least in the fully-loaded variant. Instead, it is another advantage that the facelifted Seltos has over the other new compact SUVs of 2023. While not essential, it certainly helps in the increasingly common crowded and tight spaces in the city.

Powered driver’s seat

An electronically adjustable driver’s seat is an indulgence that truly makes the car feel premium as this feature was primarily reserved for the luxury segment not that long ago. Now, it’s offered in many cars priced below Rs 20 lakh, just not in the upcoming Honda and Citroen compact SUVs. In the Seltos, it can be adjusted 8 ways - recline, slide, height and the angle of the seat base.

Ventilated front seats

The Seltos had this feature advantage over the Elevate and C3 AIrcross even its its debut avatar in 2019. One can adjust between three fan speeds for the ventilated front seats depending on the amount of cooling desired. It is certainly a desirable comfort for most of India’s climate around the year.

Bose sound system

While the Honda and Citroen SUVs will come with an audio system, they will not offer a premium branded audio setup. Here too, the Seltos has always had the advantage and was among the first in the segment to offer a premium 8-speaker audio system, that too from Bose.

8-inch head-up display

The Kia Seltos was perhaps the first mass-market offering to offer a head-up display, another feature usually reserved for far pricier models. Its facelifted avatar continues to offer it while the Elevate and C3 Aircross will not be equipped with an imperceptible bit of glass sitting above the instrument cluster that can display basic vehicle information such as speed, fuel levels and basic navigation directions.

Added features come at added cost

The prices of the Kia Seltos facelift range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It is among the most expensive models in the segment, as expected with all these premium comforts. The Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross will be missing out on them, and more, but they are expected to be more affordable too with prices likely to start at Rs 12 lakh and Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. While the Honda is slated to arrive in September, the Citroen SUV could arrive on a similar timeline.

