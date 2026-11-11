Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Detailed: Sportiest Sub Rs 20 Lakh Sedan You Can Get!

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Skoda launched the new Slavia facelift recently with a fresh exterior, new segment-first features, and a change in the powertrain department too. But unlike the pre-facelift version, this new Slavia gets the sportier Monte Carlo trim right from its initial launch, making it a great option for folks who want some extra spice in their family sedan.

So in this story, we deep dive into the elements that make up the Monte Carlo and dissect whether it is the right choice for you.

Price

The Monte Carlo styling trim builds on the Prestige variant and carries a premium of Rs 40,000 for the 1-litre engine and Rs 24,000 for the 1.5-litre engine over the standard variant.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.0-litre AT Monte Carlo Rs 17.29 lakh 1.5-litre DSG Monte Carlo Rs 18.84 lakh

Is the premium too much? Let’s find out what you get with the variant first, starting with its design.

Design

First things first, because the Monte Carlo is based on the already fully-loaded Prestige variant, there is absolutely no compromise in terms of the lighting setup or wheel size.

Now, the new Slavia already has a very sleek and sporty nose with its hood character lines and sharp LED headlights, but the Monte Carlo amps that up a notch with subtle changes.

The most obvious is the two-slat red inserts on the grille, followed by a subtler front lip that just adds to the sporty feel. The chrome strip on the bumper has been deleted, but the individual inserts spanning across Skoda’s signature design for its grilles remain.

In profile, you’ll fall in love with the sloping shape of the vehicle, but at the same time, maybe wish the stance was lowered, which is the way it is to make it rough-road friendly. Size of the wheels is unchanged over the standard variant, but is finished in black, contrasted by red brake callipers behind. There is also a Monte Carlo plaque on the front fender.

Changes at the rear are super hard to spot. It gets a split bootlip spoiler and an insert on the bumper. Apart from the addition of the badge, the LED tail lights with sequential turn indicators and the mesh pattern on the bumper remain the same.

So it isn’t a night-and-day difference between the standard and Monte Carlo variants, but it does turn up the sportiness knob, which complements the Slavia’s classic looks really well. Not all people will know, but enthusiasts will immediately know that you’ve opted for the sportier version.

Colour Options

The Monte Carlo variant doesn’t get all the colour options, but is the only variant to get dual-tone treatment with the colours that it does offer. Here are the options:

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Colour Options Cappuccino Beige* Shimla Green* Steel Grey* Brilliant Silver* Candy White* Cherry Red* Deep Black Lava Blue

*Also available in a dual-tone shade

We reckon Skoda should’ve offered an exclusive matte shade for this variant, which would’ve really worked for the sedan’s sporty looks.

Interior

The interior of the Monte Carlo variant follows the same overall dashboard layout as the standard variants, but instead of the dual-tone colour theme, this one gets an all-black finish contrasted by red inserts and stitching.

It immediately makes the cabin feel more sporty. Then there are the pedals finished in aluminium: a small detail, but they definitely make a difference for the driver.

The rest of the cabin, including the quality of the plastics, usage of leatherette on the seats, door pads and steering wheel and the touch-sensitive AC panel, continues as it is.

Features

With the Monte Carlo, you get all the goodies that Slavia has to offer.

Whatever you’d expect from a modern car in terms of basic functionality is covered with highlights like keyless entry, push-button start/stop, cruise control, auto AC with rear AC vents and electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors.

With this top-of-the-line, you get creature comforts like front ventilated and powered seats, a single-pane electric sunroof, and rear seat massage (segment first). The screen size isn’t the biggest at the price point at 10.1-inch, but it gets Google integration for an in-built AI assistant and other pre-installed apps. It is paired with an 8-speaker sound system. The driver gets a 10.25-inch fully digital display.

So there’s nothing missing in the Slavia Monte Carlo’s feature package.

Powertrain Options

No matter the engine choice you make with the Slavia, you’ll still be able to opt for the Monte Carlo treatment, which is a great thing. The only omission is the manual transmission, which can not be specced with it. Here are the specifications of both engines:

Specification 2026 Skoda Slavia Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

*AT- Torque Converter Automatic, DSG- Dual Clutch Automatic

Buying advice: If you’re thinking that the Monte Carlo treatment will only be justified by the stronger performance of the 1.5-litre engine, you’d be wrong. The 1-litre engine has more than adequate performance and actually feels peppier with the new 8-speed transmission in the lower gears. Chassis dynamics remain superb, so you’ll still get that stability and equanimity when driving hard.

CarDekho Says…

Buying the Slavia Monte Carlo is purely an emotional choice. It doesn’t benefit you in terms of features, safety, or even performance. It is strictly a visual-only variant that adds sportiness to the Slavia’s chic and sophisticated looks. The premium isn’t so hefty that it’ll be a deal-breaking factor, as the difference in EMI will be negligible.

So if you want your Slavia to make you feel slightly special with its visual tweaks, and stand out from the rest of the Slavia’s on the road, then you may choose the Monte Carlo variant. Otherwise, the standard variants still look smart and stylish, while offering the same package.