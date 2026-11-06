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    Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG Achieves A 5-star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

    The XUV 3XO ZNG’s BNCAP scores make it the only compact SUV to be tested with the CNG tank!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Modified On Nov 06, 2026 15:26 IST
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    Published OnNov 06, 2026 13:57 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 06, 2026 15:26 IST
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    Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG Scores 5-star In BNCAP

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    With the growing popularity of car buyers choosing alternate fuel options, CNG-powered vehicles have also gained traction, and in this race, Mahindra brought in its newest addition, the XUV 3XO ZNG, which offers the most powerful petrol-CNG engine. 

    But, not only the XUV 3XO ZNG offers great performance, now it has been tested for safety, and has gain a crash test score from BNCAP, Let’s dive deeper into how it performs in each segment of it:

    Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

    29.36/32 Points

    Frontal offset deformable barrier test: 13.36/16 points

    Side deformable barrier test: 16/16 points

    In the frontal impact test conducted at 64 kmph, the XUV 3XO CNG offered ‘Good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s head and neck. The protection to the driver’s chest was rated as ‘Good’, while the passenger’s chest protection was rated ‘best’. 

    Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG Front Impact Test

    Mahindra has been consistent with its products and showed ‘Good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s thighs and pelvis region, while both tibias of the driver received ‘Adequate’ protection in this crash test. The same for the co-driver was rated as ‘Good’. The driver’s feet received a ‘Good’ protection rating.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG Crash Tested

    When crash tested from the side against a deformable barrier at 50 kmph, the XUV 3XO ZNG offered ‘Good’ protection to all parts of the driver.

    In the side pole test, the SUVs passed with ‘Good’ protection to all the body areas.

    Child Occupant Protection (COP)

    45/49 Points

    Dynamic score: 24/24 points

    Child restraint system (CRS) installation score: 12/12 points

    Vehicle Assessment score: 9/13 points

    18-month-old Child

    The XUV 3XO ZNG achieved a full 12 out of 12 points when it was tested for protection offered to an 18-month-old child.

    3-year-old Child

    For a 3-year-old child, the XUV 3XO CNG was given a score of a 12 out of 12 points as well. The Bharat NCAP fact sheet gives limited detail about the protection offered to child occupants compared to the Global NCAP result sheet, particularly regarding the head, chest, and neck performance in various crash tests.

    Safety Features

    In terms of safety, the XUV 3XO CNG also comes with a good set of equipment, which includes 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), keyless entry and go, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The XUV 3XO also has a 5-star rating in the BNCAP crash test.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG Interior

    Powertrain Options

    The XUV 3XO ZNG is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is available with manual transmission. The XUV 3XO is also available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine, with manual and automatic transmissions. 

    Here are the details:

    Model

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Engine 

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    111 PS

    131 PS

    117 PS

    Torque

    200 Nm

    230 Nm

    300 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

    Drivetrain

    FWD 

    FWD 

    FWD

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, FWD- Front-wheel Drive

    Price And Rivals

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.27 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    It competes against the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, and Tata Punch, which are available with a factory-fit CNG option. It also rivals the Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Taisor, and the Kia Syros.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO has already established itself as one of the safer options in the compact SUV segment, and the latest Bharat NCAP result extends that confidence to its CNG version as well. What makes this result particularly noteworthy is that the XUV 3XO ZNG was crash tested with its CNG tank, making it the only compact SUV in the segment to have undergone this assessment with the factory-fitted CNG setup.

    With 29.36 points in Adult Occupant Protection and 45 points in Child Occupant Protection, the XUV 3XO ZNG has put up a strong performance in both categories. This is encouraging for buyers who want the running-cost benefits of CNG without compromising on safety. It also makes the ZNG a more compelling proposition in a segment where CNG buyers have traditionally had fewer options to choose from.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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