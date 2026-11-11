Indian Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Drives Home A Brand New Tata Sierra

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After a historic 2026 IPL season, cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has just taken delivery of a brand new Tata Sierra. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15 year old prodigy in the world of cricket, where he plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the 2026 season specifically, he made multiple new records which has already cemented his place in the records books. Despite finishing fourth in the 2026 IPL season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sweeped the ‘Super Striker’ award, and won the Tata Sierra (finished in Andaman Adventure) along with it.

Tata Sierra Overview

Tata Sierra is a compact SUV that has head-turning road presence and looks. You can pick any angle of the Sierra, and the chances are that it looks better than almost any other choice on offer, as its futuristic and retro design makes its stand apart. Even its interior looks thoroughly upmarket, courtesy of its three-screen layout and premium design. Have a closer look at the Tata Sierra via multiple design angles in our in-depth image gallery.

The Tata Sierra is equally potent in its segment, if not more, when it comes to the feature department. It comes with features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch co-passenger entertainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12-speaker JBL audio system, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 6-way powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, multi-colour ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, the Tata Sierra is packed with 6 airbags, level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), ISOFIX child-seat mounts, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill descent control (HSC), front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Sierra also secured a 5-star safety rating score in Bharat NCAP.

As far as powertrain options are considered, you get 3 options with the Sierra: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Take a look at the specifications here:

Tata Sierra Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (NA) Petrol 1.5-litre Turbocharged Petrol 1.5-litre Turbocharged Diesel Power 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm (MT) / 280 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

*MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Automatic Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission

Other Cars Owned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi’s new Tata Sierra will be joining his current 3 car garage, which is as follows:Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv was given to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for winning the Super Striker award in the 2025 IPL season. Tata Curvv is arguably one of the most unique compact SUVs on the market.

Mercedes-Benz GLE

The next car on this list is the Mercedes-Benz GLE. It is reported that this car was gifted to Sooryavanshi by the former Rajasthan Royals owner Ranjit Barthakur, for scoring a century in the IPL at the age of 14!

Toyota Fortuner Legender

The last car on this list is the Toyota Fortuner Legender, which was bought by his family in 2026. Although the Fortuner name needs no introduction, the Fortuner Legender is a full-sized 7 seater SUV that delivers 500 Nm of torque whilst being capable of handling any kind of terrain.

CarDekho Says…

At CarDekho, we would like to congratulate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his brand new Tata Sierra and for his stellar performance at the 2026 IPL season. We really look forward for his future performance and seeing the youngster grow with even bigger success. While his current car collection majorly consists of SUVs, it’ll be interesting to see whether he decides to add some sportier cars to his garage, once he’s eligible to drive.