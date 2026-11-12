Denza Set To Begin India Operations From Tomorrow, To Launch 2 Cars On Its Debut Day

We are helping 50 of our lucky readers with a personalised car buying journey. You will be able to directly speak to an automotive expert and get all your doubts answered. Fill this form, and if you are one of those lucky customers, we’ll get in touch with you soon.

After much speculation and reporting, the BYD-owned brand, called Denza, is set to debut tomorrow in India. It will be placed among the list of some of the top luxury carmakers present in the Indian market. Here’s everything you need to know about Denza:

More Details About Denza

Denza is BYD’s luxury arm and is related to BYD in the same way as Lexus is to Toyota or Audi is to Volkswagen. It was founded in 2010 as a joint venture between BYD and Daimler, which is Mercedes-Benz’s parent company.

However, since 2014, it has been fully owned and managed by BYD, and it has turned into a premium, technology-focused carmaker. Denza models will be positioned above the existing BYD lineup, giving buyers the option of having a more luxurious offering.

Overview Of Denza D9 And Z9 GT

It’s now already been confirmed via official teasers that Denza will begin its India run by offering not one but two cars, catering to different sets of customers. While the D9 is a luxury MPV placed at the top end of the carmaker’s portfolio, the Z9 GT is a performance-oriented station wagon.

Denza offers the D9 MPV with a single 103 kWh battery pack and two drivetrain choices – front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) – depending on the market. It’s yet unclear which version of the MPV will Denza bring to our shores. That said, the MPV’s NEDC-claimed range stretches up to 600 km. Even though it is a big premium and luxury MPV, it has a claimed 0-100 kmph time of under 10 seconds, irrespective of the configuration chosen.

Feature highlights include a 15.6-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, three-zone climate control, three wireless phone chargers, and a 12-inch AR-powered heads-up display. Other equipment comprises a large panoramic glass roof, 128-colour ambient lighting, ventilated and power-adjustable seats with massage function for the first- and second-row seats, and a 14-speaker surround sound system. Its safety kit is headlined by eight airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera setup, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). We have covered the D9 MPV in detail to help you gain more information about Denza’s luxury MPV.

Speaking of the Z9 GT, it was recently spied undisguised in India after being officially teased a few times. Highlights include three displays on the inside, 4-zone climate control, ventilated front and rear seats with massage function, a panoramic glass roof, and dual wireless phone chargers. Its safety net comprises 9 airbags, Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera setup, and six front and rear parking sensors.

Globally, the Denza Z9 GT is sold in both plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) and EV versions, with 63.82 kWh and 122.49 kWh battery pack options. Its pure-EV range is rated to be 701 km (NEDC-claimed), whereas its hybrid version has 805 km (combined) on offer. We expect only the flagship EV-only model to come to our shores.

Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the Denza D9 MPV to have a starting price north of Rs 1 crore, while the Z9 GT could cost Rs 1.25 crore (both ex-showroom). The former will be positioned between the MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire, whereas the Z9 GT will directly compete with the Porsche Taycan. The Z9 GT will also be a similarly priced alternative to the BMW i7 and the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

CarDekho Says…

The entry of a new luxury carmaker in India is surely to get potential buyers excited, and looking at how BYD’s cars have been racked up, we do believe Denza might have a similar response too. It is also appreciable that Denza has chosen to offer not just one but two products right off the bat that only widens the options for buyers.

What do you think of Denza’s upcoming India offerings? Let us know in the comments below!