All
All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Looking For A City Car This Diwali? Here Are 5 Affordable Automatic Hatchbacks!

    The small car still has charm and appeal among the growing traffic.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Modified On Nov 03, 2026 12:15 IST
    info icon
    Published OnNov 03, 2026 10:00 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 03, 2026 12:15 IST
    2.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    Top 5 Most Affordable Hatchbacks In India

    We are helping 50 of our lucky readers with a personalised car buying journey. You will be able to speak directly to an automotive expert and get all your doubts answered. Fill this form, and if you are one of those lucky customers, we’ll get in touch with you soon.

    Shopping for a new automatic car this Diwali? Well, buying one nowadays need not be too expensive. Even the most affordable models on the market get automatic gearbox options, which make great city runabouts. Their compact and zippy nature makes them beginner-friendly and not a hassle in tight spaces.

    We have put together a list of the top 5 most affordable automatic hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh. Do note that the cars listed below are automated manual transmissions (AMT). These gearboxes, by design, do not have the seamless driving experience like in true automatic gearboxes such as CVTs and Torque Converters. 

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Price: Rs 4.77 lakh onwards

    Variant

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT

    VXI Optional 

    Rs 4.77 lakh

    VXI Plus Optional

    Rs 5.27 lakh

    The S-Presso is the most affordable car you can buy in India. The compact hatchback has a quirky micro-SUV look which can be to many people’s taste. And it comes with a respectable amount of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a semi-digital driver’s display, steering-mounted controls, front power windows, engine auto start-stop, manual AC and remote keyless entry. 

    2026 Maruti S-Presso

    Safety features include dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control (HHC), and electronic stability program (ESC).

    2026 Maruti S-Presso

    The S-Presso comes with a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT transmission option. The CNG powertrain options are reserved only for the manual gearbox variants. 

    Renault Kwid

    Price: Rs 4.90 lakh onwards

    Variant

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT

    Evolution

    Rs 4.90 lakh

    Climber

    Rs 5.61 lakh

    The Renault Kwid is the brand’s most affordable model in India. The Kwid has a chunky exterior design thanks to the wheel arch cladding and the tall-ish proportions, giving it SUV-like looks. The Kwid comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also includes a semi-digital driver's display, front and rear power windows, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM), and a four-speaker sound system.

    2026 Maruti S-Presso

    The safety kit includes dual airbags, reverse parking sensors with camera, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control (HHC), and electronic stability control (ESC).

    2026 Renault Kwid

    The Kwid comes with a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The Kwid does not come with factory-fitted CNG, but the dealer will install a brand-certified CNG kit.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Price: Rs 4.97 lakh onwards

    Variant

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT

    VXI Optional

    Rs 4.97 lakh

    VXI Plus Optional

    Rs 5.45 lakh

    The Alto K10 is among the quintessential first cars for many people. The cute and family-friendly styling appeals to many who have a small family or young couples looking for a city runabout. The Alto gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a four-speaker sound system, a semi-digital driver’s display, manual AC, front power windows, and passive keyless entry. 

    2026 Maruti Alto K10 automatic

    The Alto K10’s safety features include ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), 6 airbags, and reverse parking sensors.

    2026 Maruti Alto K10 automatic

    The Alto K10 comes with a potent 1-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT transmission. CNG engine options are available only for the manual gearbox for the Alto K10 as well. 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Price: Rs 5.63 lakh onwards

    Variant

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT

    VXI 

    Rs 5.63 lakh

    ZXI 

    Rs 6.18 lakh

    ZXI Plus

    Rs 6.75 lakh

    The Celerio is another entry-level option which feels more premium and larger than the more affordable Marutis. And so, it gets features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets keyless entry with engine push-button start, a four-speaker sound system, and electrically adjustable and foldable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM).

    2026 Maruti Celerio automatic

    Safety features include ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), reverse parking sensors and hill-hold control (HHC).

    2026 Maruti Celerio automatic

    The Celerio comes with a familiar 1-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox option. The Celerio also gets a CNG engine option, which is available only with the manual gearbox variants.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Price: Rs 5.99 lakh onwards

    Variant

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT

    VXI

    Rs 5.99 lakh

    ZXI 

    Rs 6.43 lakh

    ZXI Plus

    Rs 6.97 lakh

    The wagon r is among the top 5 highest-selling cars recently. The hatchback is also spacious and practical for a small family who are also on the tall side thanks to the tall-boy proportions. The WagonR gets features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets engine idle start-stop, front fog lamps, steering-mounted controls, front and rear power windows, and passive keyless entry. 

    2026 Maruti Wagon R Automatic

    WagonR’s safety features include ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, hill-hold control (HHC), rear parking sensors and electronic stability program (ESP).

    2026 Maruti Wagon R Automatic

    The WagonR also gets the familiar 1-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox option. The WagonR also gets a CNG engine option, which is also only available with the manual gearbox option. 

    CarDekho Says…

    Small hatchbacks still make a lot of sense for city driving, especially when parking space is limited, and traffic is hard to avoid. An AMT gearbox also makes daily commutes less tiring without pushing the price up as much as some other automatic options. Moreover, these small automatic cars make more sense than ever, also as second cars. 

    These cars may not have all the features or refinement of more expensive models, but they cover the basics and can work well as a first car or a second car for the family. Which one would you choose this Diwali? Let us know in the comments below!

    All prices are ex-showroom.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    • Instagram
    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

    Write your Comment on Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Hatchback Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Looking For A City Car This Diwali? Here Are 5 Affordable Automatic Hatchbacks!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience