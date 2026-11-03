Looking For A City Car This Diwali? Here Are 5 Affordable Automatic Hatchbacks!

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Shopping for a new automatic car this Diwali? Well, buying one nowadays need not be too expensive. Even the most affordable models on the market get automatic gearbox options, which make great city runabouts. Their compact and zippy nature makes them beginner-friendly and not a hassle in tight spaces.

We have put together a list of the top 5 most affordable automatic hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh. Do note that the cars listed below are automated manual transmissions (AMT). These gearboxes, by design, do not have the seamless driving experience like in true automatic gearboxes such as CVTs and Torque Converters.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Price: Rs 4.77 lakh onwards

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT VXI Optional Rs 4.77 lakh VXI Plus Optional Rs 5.27 lakh

The S-Presso is the most affordable car you can buy in India. The compact hatchback has a quirky micro-SUV look which can be to many people’s taste. And it comes with a respectable amount of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a semi-digital driver’s display, steering-mounted controls, front power windows, engine auto start-stop, manual AC and remote keyless entry.

Safety features include dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control (HHC), and electronic stability program (ESC).

The S-Presso comes with a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT transmission option. The CNG powertrain options are reserved only for the manual gearbox variants.

Renault Kwid

Price: Rs 4.90 lakh onwards

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT Evolution Rs 4.90 lakh Climber Rs 5.61 lakh

The Renault Kwid is the brand’s most affordable model in India. The Kwid has a chunky exterior design thanks to the wheel arch cladding and the tall-ish proportions, giving it SUV-like looks. The Kwid comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also includes a semi-digital driver's display, front and rear power windows, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM), and a four-speaker sound system.

The safety kit includes dual airbags, reverse parking sensors with camera, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control (HHC), and electronic stability control (ESC).

The Kwid comes with a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The Kwid does not come with factory-fitted CNG, but the dealer will install a brand-certified CNG kit.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Price: Rs 4.97 lakh onwards

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT VXI Optional Rs 4.97 lakh VXI Plus Optional Rs 5.45 lakh

The Alto K10 is among the quintessential first cars for many people. The cute and family-friendly styling appeals to many who have a small family or young couples looking for a city runabout. The Alto gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a four-speaker sound system, a semi-digital driver’s display, manual AC, front power windows, and passive keyless entry.

The Alto K10’s safety features include ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), 6 airbags, and reverse parking sensors.

The Alto K10 comes with a potent 1-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT transmission. CNG engine options are available only for the manual gearbox for the Alto K10 as well.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Price: Rs 5.63 lakh onwards

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT VXI Rs 5.63 lakh ZXI Rs 6.18 lakh ZXI Plus Rs 6.75 lakh

The Celerio is another entry-level option which feels more premium and larger than the more affordable Marutis. And so, it gets features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets keyless entry with engine push-button start, a four-speaker sound system, and electrically adjustable and foldable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM).

Safety features include ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), reverse parking sensors and hill-hold control (HHC).

The Celerio comes with a familiar 1-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox option. The Celerio also gets a CNG engine option, which is available only with the manual gearbox variants.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Price: Rs 5.99 lakh onwards

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT VXI Rs 5.99 lakh ZXI Rs 6.43 lakh ZXI Plus Rs 6.97 lakh

The wagon r is among the top 5 highest-selling cars recently. The hatchback is also spacious and practical for a small family who are also on the tall side thanks to the tall-boy proportions. The WagonR gets features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets engine idle start-stop, front fog lamps, steering-mounted controls, front and rear power windows, and passive keyless entry.

WagonR’s safety features include ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, hill-hold control (HHC), rear parking sensors and electronic stability program (ESP).

The WagonR also gets the familiar 1-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox option. The WagonR also gets a CNG engine option, which is also only available with the manual gearbox option.

CarDekho Says…

Small hatchbacks still make a lot of sense for city driving, especially when parking space is limited, and traffic is hard to avoid. An AMT gearbox also makes daily commutes less tiring without pushing the price up as much as some other automatic options. Moreover, these small automatic cars make more sense than ever, also as second cars.

These cars may not have all the features or refinement of more expensive models, but they cover the basics and can work well as a first car or a second car for the family. Which one would you choose this Diwali? Let us know in the comments below!

All prices are ex-showroom.