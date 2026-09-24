Most Affordable Cars Under Rs 5 Lakh To Buy This Diwali

With Diwali around the corner, a new car is likely to be on the shopping list for many buyers. But if you want to keep the festive splurge in check, there are still several cars available in India for under Rs 5 lakh. From small hatchbacks to relatively larger options, here are six of the most affordable cars you can bring home this Diwali without crossing the Rs 5 lakh mark.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Variant Price Std Optional (O) Rs 3.5 lakh LXi Optional Rs 3.82 lakh VXi Optional Rs 4.32 lakh LXi Optional CNG Rs 4.64 lakh VXi Optional AGS Rs 4.77 lakh VXi Pus Optional Rs 4.82 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is currently the most affordable new car in India, with prices starting from Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, buyers have quite a few options under the Rs 5 lakh mark, with six variants available within this budget. The S-Presso also stands out for offering an automatic option below Rs 5 lakh, with the VXi (O) AMT priced at Rs 4.77 lakh.

It is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine that produces 68 PS and 89 Nm, and is available with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The factory-fitted CNG version produces 56 PS and 82 Nm in CNG mode and is offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Variant Price Std Optional (O) Rs 3.69 lakh LXi Optional Rs 3.99 lakh VXi Optional Rs 4.52 lakh LXi Optional CNG Rs 4.84 lakh VXi Optional AGS Rs 4.97 lakh VXi Pus Optional Rs 4.99 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 follows the S-Presso on this list, with prices starting at Rs 3.70 lakh. It also offers a good mix of variants under Rs 5 lakh, including petrol, CNG and automatic options. The VXi (O) AMT, priced at Rs 4.97 lakh, is particularly notable as it is the only automatic Alto K10 variant available for under Rs 5 lakh. Like the S-Presso, the Alto K10 is also available only with the 1-litre petrol engine option.

Top features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, front power windows, power steering, steering-mounted controls, and manual AC.

Renault Kwid

Variants Price Evolution Rs 4.53 lakh Evolution AMT Rs 4.90 lakh

The Renault Kwid is next on the list. However, if you are planning to buy one, the choice is limited to just two variants that are priced under Rs 5 lakh. Both variants are powered by the 68 PS/ 93 Nm 1-litre petrol engine, offered with 5-speed manual and AMT automatic transmission options. Priced at Rs 4.90 lakh, the Evolution AMT also makes the Kwid one of the most affordable cars in India to offer an automatic transmission.

The Kwid also stands out with its SUV-inspired styling and a well-equipped cabin. The Evolution variant gets features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a dual-speaker sound system, and keyless entry, while safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and rear parking sensors.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Variants Price LXi Rs 4.70 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio just manages to make it onto this list, with only its entry-level LXi variant priced below Rs 5 lakh. In fact, at Rs 4.70 lakh, it is just Rs 30,000 short of the Rs 5 lakh mark. The LXi variant is powered by the 1-litre petrol engine and is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It also gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX mounts, manual AC and rear parking sensors as standard.

However, if you want features such as power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs or an infotainment system, you will have to stretch your budget beyond Rs 5 lakh, as the next VXi variant starts from Rs 5.18 lakh.

Tata Tiago

Variant Price Smart Rs 4.77 lakh

The Tata Tiago is another popular hatchback that makes this list, but just like the Celerio, only its base-spec variant falls under Rs 5 lakh. The Smart variant is priced at Rs 4.77 lakh, leaving just Rs 23,000 of room below the budget limit. The Tiago Smart is offered with the 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 85 PS/ 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Despite being the entry-level variant, it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX mounts, a digital driver’s display and manual AC. The Tiago is also available with a CNG powertrain and an AMT higher up in the range, but those options are priced above Rs 5 lakh.

Citroen C3X

Variant Price Live Rs 4.99 lakh

The Citroen C3X makes it onto this list with its entry-level Live variant, which is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh. The Live variant gets the 82 PS/ 113 Nm 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Equipment includes manual AC, digital instrument cluster, front power windows, rear parking sensors and dual airbags.

What makes the C3X interesting is that it offers a relatively larger footprint than most other cars on this list while keeping its starting price below Rs 5 lakh. However, if you want more features or the more powerful turbo-petrol engine, you will have to move to the higher variants, which are priced above this mark.

CarDekho Says…

So, if you’re planning to buy a new car under Rs 5 lakh this Diwali, these are the six options currently available in India. While the choices at this price point are limited, there is still some variety depending on what you’re looking for, from the S-Presso and Alto K10, which offer multiple variants including CNG and automatic options, to the Celerio, Tiago and C3X, which only make the cut in their entry-level trims.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Alto K10 offer the widest choice of variants under Rs 5 lakh, making them relatively easier to configure around a tight budget. The Renault Kwid, meanwhile, also offers an automatic option within this price bracket, while the Tata Tiago and Celerio bring a larger engine and a stronger safety equipment list, respectively. The Citroen C3X, on the other hand, offers a larger footprint while keeping its entry-level price just below Rs 5 lakh.

Of course, the ex-showroom price is only the starting point. Depending on your city, insurance, registration, taxes and other on-road costs, the final amount you pay will be higher. So, if you’re shopping for a new car this Diwali, make sure to compare the on-road prices, features, variants and running costs before making a decision.

Which of these cars would you consider for your Diwali garage? Let us know in the comments below.

All prices are ex-showroom